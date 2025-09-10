UK Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Want to get the latest Uttarakhand Board Class 12th Economics syllabus? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Students can refer to this article to access the revised syllabus, along with the marking scheme, important chapters, and their corresponding weightage. Check the full article here.
UK Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF
Check the full syllabus here, and also download the syllabus PDF link for FREE.
|
Part A: Introductory Microeconomics
|
1. Introduction
|
2. Consumer’s Equilibrium and Demand
|
3. Producer Behaviour and Supply
|
4. Forms of Market and Price Determination under perfect competition with simple 08
|
applications
|
Part B: Introductory Macroeconomics
|
5. National Income and Related Aggregates
|
6. Money and Banking
|
7. Determination of Income and Employment
|
8. Government Budget and the Economy
|
9. Balance of Payments
UK Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus Project Work: Marking Scheme
Students can check the project work marking scheme below:
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
1-Project Work
|
a) Relevance of the topic
|
3
|
b) Knowledge content /Research Work
|
3
|
c) Presentation Technique
|
3
|
d) Viva based on the project
|
6
|
2- Continuous assessment (Unit Test)
|
5
|
Total
|
20
To get the full and detailed syllabus below, students can check the link provided below:
