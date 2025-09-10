SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
Quick Links

UK Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

By Akshita Jolly
Sep 10, 2025, 13:49 IST

UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has made available the latest syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 for Class 12. Students can check and download the syllabus PDF for FREE. 

UK Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Want to get the latest Uttarakhand Board Class 12th Economics syllabus? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Students can refer to this article to access the revised syllabus, along with the marking scheme, important chapters, and their corresponding weightage. Check the full article here. 

Also, check: UK Board Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

UK Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

Check the full syllabus here, and also download the syllabus PDF link for FREE.

Part A: Introductory Microeconomics

1. Introduction

2. Consumer’s Equilibrium and Demand 

3. Producer Behaviour and Supply

4. Forms of Market and Price Determination under perfect competition with simple 08

applications

Part B: Introductory Macroeconomics

5. National Income and Related Aggregates

6. Money and Banking

7. Determination of Income and Employment

8. Government Budget and the Economy

9. Balance of Payments

UK Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus Project Work: Marking Scheme

Students can check the project work marking scheme below: 

Topics

Marks

1-Project Work

  

a) Relevance of the topic

3

b) Knowledge content /Research Work

3

c) Presentation Technique

3

d) Viva based on the project

6

2- Continuous assessment (Unit Test)

5

Total

20

To get the full and detailed syllabus below, students can check the link provided below: 

Direct Link

UK Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF 

Other Related Links

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News