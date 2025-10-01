UK Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

UK Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has released the Class 12 Maths Syllabus for 2025-26, providing students with a clear roadmap for exam preparation and conceptual learning. The syllabus covers essential topics such as Relations and Functions, Algebra, Calculus, Vectors, 3D Geometry, Linear Programming, and Probability, focusing on both theory and practical applications.
With detailed marking schemes, chapter-wise weightage, and emphasis on logical reasoning, this syllabus prepares students not only for board examinations but also for competitive exams and higher studies in science, engineering, and mathematics.
UK Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26
Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus for 2025-26 is designed to provide students with a strong foundation in mathematical concepts, problem-solving skills, and analytical thinking. It covers a wide range of topics from algebra and calculus to vectors, 3D geometry, linear programming, and probability, preparing students for higher studies and competitive exams.
Unit
Topics
Sub-topics
I. Relations and Functions
1. Relations and Functions
Types of relations: reflexive, symmetric, transitive, equivalence; One-to-one and onto functions
2. Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Definition, range, domain, principal value branch, graphs of inverse trigonometric functions
II. Algebra
1. Matrices
Concept, notation, order, equality, types of matrices; Zero & identity matrices; Transpose; Symmetric & skew-symmetric; Operations: addition, multiplication, scalar multiplication; Non-commutativity of multiplication; Invertible matrices & uniqueness of inverse
2. Determinants
Determinant of square matrix (up to 3×3), minors, cofactors, applications in area of triangle; Adjoint & inverse; Solving linear equations (2-3 variables) using inverse
III. Calculus
1. Continuity and Differentiability
Continuity & differentiability, chain rule, derivatives of composite & inverse trigonometric functions, implicit functions, exponential & logarithmic functions, parametric forms, second order derivatives
2. Applications of Derivatives
Rate of change, increasing/decreasing functions, maxima & minima (first & second derivative tests), simple real-life problems
3. Integrals
Integration as inverse of differentiation, substitution, partial fractions, by parts, evaluation of standard types of integrals, fundamental theorem of calculus, basic properties, applications (area under curves: lines, circles, parabolas, ellipses)
IV. Vectors and 3D Geometry
1. Vectors
Scalars & vectors, magnitude & direction, direction cosines & ratios, types of vectors, position vector, vector addition, scalar & vector products, properties & applications
2. Three-dimensional Geometry
Line joining two points: direction ratios & cosines, Cartesian & vector equations, skew lines, shortest distance between lines, angle between lines
V. Linear Programming
1. Linear Programming
Terminology (constraints, objective function, optimization), graphical method (2 variables), feasible/infeasible regions, optimal feasible solutions (up to 3 non-trivial constraints)
VI. Probability
1. Probability
Conditional probability, multiplication theorem, independent events, total probability, Bayes’ theorem
UK Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme 2025-26
UK Class 12 Mathematics exam 2025-26 is designed to assess students’ understanding of concepts, problem-solving skills, and analytical thinking. The question paper carries a total of 80 marks, while internal assessment contributes 20 marks.
Units
Marks
I. Relations and Functions
08
II. Algebra
10
III. Calculus
35
IV. Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry
14
V. Linear Programming
05
VI. Probability
08
Total (Board Exam)
80
Internal Assessment
20
Download Link:
|
UK Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF
The UK Board Class 12 Maths syllabus is designed for thorough conceptual understanding and practical application. Following this syllabus helps students excel in board exams and build strong analytical skills. Regular practice and revision of all topics will ensure confidence and success in Mathematics.
