UK Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

UK Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has released the Class 12 Maths Syllabus for 2025-26, providing students with a clear roadmap for exam preparation and conceptual learning. The syllabus covers essential topics such as Relations and Functions, Algebra, Calculus, Vectors, 3D Geometry, Linear Programming, and Probability, focusing on both theory and practical applications.

The UK Board Class 10 Exam 2025-26 will be conducted for 3 hours, testing students’ problem-solving skills, analytical thinking, and understanding of mathematical concepts. With detailed marking schemes, chapter-wise weightage, and emphasis on logical reasoning, this syllabus prepares students not only for board examinations but also for competitive exams and higher studies in science, engineering, and mathematics.