UK Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 1, 2025, 15:57 IST

UK Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has released the Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26. The exam will be conducted for 3 hours with a total of 100 marks, including 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment. The syllabus covers key topics like Relations and Functions, Algebra, Calculus, Vectors, 3D Geometry, Linear Programming, and Probability, helping students prepare effectively.

UK Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26
UK Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has released the Class 12 Maths Syllabus for 2025-26, providing students with a clear roadmap for exam preparation and conceptual learning. The syllabus covers essential topics such as Relations and Functions, Algebra, Calculus, Vectors, 3D Geometry, Linear Programming, and Probability, focusing on both theory and practical applications. 

The UK Board Class 10 Exam 2025-26 will be conducted for 3 hours, testing students’ problem-solving skills, analytical thinking, and understanding of mathematical concepts. With detailed marking schemes, chapter-wise weightage, and emphasis on logical reasoning, this syllabus prepares students not only for board examinations but also for competitive exams and higher studies in science, engineering, and mathematics.

UK Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus for 2025-26 is designed to provide students with a strong foundation in mathematical concepts, problem-solving skills, and analytical thinking. It covers a wide range of topics from algebra and calculus to vectors, 3D geometry, linear programming, and probability, preparing students for higher studies and competitive exams.

Unit

Topics

Sub-topics

I. Relations and Functions

1. Relations and Functions

Types of relations: reflexive, symmetric, transitive, equivalence; One-to-one and onto functions
 

2. Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Definition, range, domain, principal value branch, graphs of inverse trigonometric functions

II. Algebra

1. Matrices

Concept, notation, order, equality, types of matrices; Zero & identity matrices; Transpose; Symmetric & skew-symmetric; Operations: addition, multiplication, scalar multiplication; Non-commutativity of multiplication; Invertible matrices & uniqueness of inverse
 

2. Determinants

Determinant of square matrix (up to 3×3), minors, cofactors, applications in area of triangle; Adjoint & inverse; Solving linear equations (2-3 variables) using inverse

III. Calculus

1. Continuity and Differentiability

Continuity & differentiability, chain rule, derivatives of composite & inverse trigonometric functions, implicit functions, exponential & logarithmic functions, parametric forms, second order derivatives
 

2. Applications of Derivatives

Rate of change, increasing/decreasing functions, maxima & minima (first & second derivative tests), simple real-life problems
 

3. Integrals

Integration as inverse of differentiation, substitution, partial fractions, by parts, evaluation of standard types of integrals, fundamental theorem of calculus, basic properties, applications (area under curves: lines, circles, parabolas, ellipses)

IV. Vectors and 3D Geometry

1. Vectors

Scalars & vectors, magnitude & direction, direction cosines & ratios, types of vectors, position vector, vector addition, scalar & vector products, properties & applications
 

2. Three-dimensional Geometry

Line joining two points: direction ratios & cosines, Cartesian & vector equations, skew lines, shortest distance between lines, angle between lines

V. Linear Programming

1. Linear Programming

Terminology (constraints, objective function, optimization), graphical method (2 variables), feasible/infeasible regions, optimal feasible solutions (up to 3 non-trivial constraints)

VI. Probability

1. Probability

Conditional probability, multiplication theorem, independent events, total probability, Bayes’ theorem

UK Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme 2025-26

UK Class 12 Mathematics exam 2025-26 is designed to assess students’ understanding of concepts, problem-solving skills, and analytical thinking. The question paper carries a total of 80 marks, while internal assessment contributes 20 marks.

Units

Marks

I. Relations and Functions

08

II. Algebra

10

III. Calculus

35

IV. Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry

14

V. Linear Programming

05

VI. Probability

08

Total (Board Exam)

80

Internal Assessment

20

Download Link:

UK Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

The UK Board Class 12 Maths syllabus is designed for thorough conceptual understanding and practical application. Following this syllabus helps students excel in board exams and build strong analytical skills. Regular practice and revision of all topics will ensure confidence and success in Mathematics.

Also read: UK Board Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

 

