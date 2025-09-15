UK Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Want to get the latest Uttarakhand Board Class 12th Economics syllabus? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Students can refer to this article to access the revised syllabus, along with the marking scheme, important chapters, and their corresponding weightage. Check the full article here.
|
Chapter
No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Marks
Allotted
|
PART A-CONTEMPORARY WORLD POLITICS
|
1
|
The End of Bipolarity
|
6
|
2
|
Contemporary Centres of Power
|
6
|
3
|
Contemporary South Asia
|
6
|
4
|
International Organizations
|
6
|
5
|
Security in the Contemporary World
|
6
|
6
|
Environment and Natural Resources
|
6
|
7
|
Globalisation
|
4
|
PART A - Total
|
40
|
PART B-POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE
|
1
|
Challenges of Nation-Building
|
6
|
2
|
Era of One-Party Dominance
|
4
|
3
|
Politics of Planned Development
|
2
|
4
|
India’s External Relations
|
6
|
5
|
Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System
|
4
|
6
|
The Crisis of Democratic Order
|
4
|
7
|
Regional Aspirations
|
6
|
8
|
Recent Developments in Indian Politics
|
8
|
PART B - Total
|
40
|
TOTAL
|
80
Project Work (Class XII)
The marks will be allocated under the following heads:
|
S.No.
|
Components
|
Marks Allotted
|
1
|
Introduction/Overview
|
2
|
2
|
Variety Of Contents
|
3
|
3
|
Presentation
|
3
|
4
|
Conclusion
|
1
|
5
|
Bibliography
|
1
|
6
|
Viva-Voce
|
5
|
7
|
Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)
|
5
|
TOTAL
|
20
To download the full syllabus, students can check the link below:
Direct Link:
|
UK Board Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF
