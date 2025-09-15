RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
UK Board Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

By Akshita Jolly
Sep 15, 2025, 13:09 IST

UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has made available the latest syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 for Class 12. Students can check and download the syllabus PDF for FREE.

UK Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Want to get the latest Uttarakhand Board Class 12th Economics syllabus? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Students can refer to this article to access the revised syllabus, along with the marking scheme, important chapters, and their corresponding weightage. Check the full article here. 

Also, check: UK Board Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

UK Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

Check the full syllabus here, and also download the syllabus PDF link for FREE.

Chapter

No.

Chapter Name

Marks

Allotted

PART A-CONTEMPORARY WORLD POLITICS

1

The End of Bipolarity

6

2

Contemporary Centres of Power

6

3

Contemporary South Asia

6

4

International Organizations

6

5

Security in the Contemporary World

6

6

Environment and Natural Resources

6

7

Globalisation

4
 

PART A - Total

40

PART B-POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE

1

Challenges of Nation-Building

6

2

Era of One-Party Dominance

4

3

Politics of Planned Development

2

4

India’s External Relations

6

5

Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System

4

6

The Crisis of Democratic Order

4

7

Regional Aspirations

6

8

Recent Developments in Indian Politics

8
 

PART B - Total

40
 

TOTAL

80

Project Work (Class XII)

The marks will be allocated under the following heads:

S.No.

Components

Marks Allotted

1

Introduction/Overview

2

2

Variety Of Contents

3

3

Presentation

3

4

Conclusion

1

5

Bibliography

1

6

Viva-Voce

5

7

Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)

5
 

TOTAL

20

To download the full syllabus, students can check the link below: 

Direct Link: 

UK Board Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

