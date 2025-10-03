UK Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

UK Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 OUT!
UK Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has released the Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26 on the official website. Students can refer to this syllabus to understand the topics, unit-wise marks distribution, and practical components. It covers ten theory units and practical work, helping students plan their preparation effectively for the 3-hour board exam, which carries a total of 100 marks.

UK Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26 has been released to guide students in their preparation for the upcoming board examinations. The Chemistry exam will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and carries a total of 100 marks, including 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical work. 

This syllabus provides a detailed outline of all ten units, covering fundamental concepts, advanced topics, and practical applications to help students develop a strong understanding of the subject. Along with theory, the practical component emphasizes experiments, project work, and continuous assessment, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of students’ knowledge and skills in Chemistry.

Students can refer to the following table for the UK Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26, which provides a detailed overview of all units and the topics covered in each. It helps in planning study and revision effectively.

Unit No

Unit Title

Topics Covered

1

Solutions

Types of solutions; expression of concentration of solutions of solids in liquids; solubility of gases in liquids; solid solutions; Raoult’s law; colligative properties (relative lowering of vapor pressure, elevation of boiling point, depression of freezing point, osmotic pressure); determination of molecular masses using colligative properties; abnormal molecular mass; Van’t Hoff factor

2

Electrochemistry

Redox reactions; EMF of a cell; standard electrode potential; Nernst equation and its applications; Gibbs energy change and EMF relation; conductance in electrolytic solutions (specific and molar conductivity); variations with concentration; Kohlrausch's Law; electrolysis and laws; dry cell, electrolytic cells, Galvanic cells, lead accumulator, fuel cells; corrosion

3

Chemical Kinetics

Rate of reaction (average and instantaneous); factors affecting rate: concentration, temperature, catalyst; order and molecularity; rate law and specific rate constant; integrated rate equations and half-life (zero & first order); collision theory (elementary idea); activation energy; Arrhenius equation

4

d- and f-Block Elements

Transition metals: electronic configuration, occurrence, characteristics, trends in metallic character, ionization enthalpy, oxidation states, ionic radii, color, catalytic property, magnetic properties, interstitial compounds, alloy formation; preparation & properties of K₂Cr₂O₇ & KMnO₄; Lanthanides: electronic configuration, oxidation states, reactivity, lanthanide contraction; Actinides: electronic configuration, oxidation states, comparison with lanthanides

5

Coordination Compounds

Introduction, ligands, coordination number, color, magnetic properties, shapes; IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear compounds; bonding theories (Werner's, VBT, CFT); structure and stereoisomerism; importance in qualitative analysis, metal extraction, biological systems

6

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Haloalkanes: nomenclature, C–X bond nature, physical & chemical properties, optical rotation, substitution reaction mechanisms; Haloarenes: C–X bond nature, substitution reactions (directive influence of halogen); uses & environmental effects of dichloromethane, trichloromethane, tetrachloromethane, iodoform, freons, DDT

7

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Alcohols: nomenclature, preparation, physical & chemical properties (primary only), identification of 1°, 2°, 3° alcohols, dehydration mechanism, uses (methanol & ethanol); Phenols: nomenclature, preparation, properties, acidic nature, electrophilic substitution, uses; Ethers: nomenclature, preparation, properties, uses

8

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

Aldehydes & Ketones: nomenclature, carbonyl group nature, preparation, properties, nucleophilic addition mechanism, alpha hydrogen reactivity, uses; Carboxylic Acids: nomenclature, acidic nature, preparation, properties, uses

9

Amines

Nomenclature, classification, structure, preparation, physical & chemical properties, uses, identification of 1°, 2°, 3° amines; Diazonium salts: preparation, reactions, importance in synthetic organic chemistry

10

Biomolecules

Carbohydrates: classification (aldoses & ketoses), monosaccharides (glucose, fructose), D-L configuration, oligosaccharides (sucrose, lactose, maltose), polysaccharides (starch, cellulose, glycogen), importance; Proteins: amino acids, peptide bond, polypeptides, protein structures (primary–quaternary, qualitative), denaturation, enzymes; Hormones (elementary idea); Vitamins: classification and functions

UK Class 12 Chemistry Marking Scheme 2025-26

UK Class 12 Chemistry Marking Scheme 2025-26 provides a detailed distribution of marks for each unit, helping students prioritize their preparation effectively. The table below shows the marks allocated to all theory units for the board exam.

S. No

Title

Marks

1

Solutions

7

2

Electrochemistry

9

3

Chemical Kinetics

7

4

d- and f-Block Elements

7

5

Coordination Compounds

7

6

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

6

7

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

6

8

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

8

9

Amines

6

10

Biomolecules

7
 

Total

70

UK Class 12 Chemistry Practical Work 2025-26

Check the given table for the UK Board Class 12 Chemistry Practical Work 2025-26, detailing the marks distribution for internal and external examiners. It provides a clear breakdown of project work, experiments, assessments, and viva voce.

Topic

Internal Examiner (Marks)

External Examiner (Marks)

Project Work

05

-

Practical Record

05

-

Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)

05

-

Volumetric Analysis

-

05

Salt Analysis

-

05

Content Based Experiment

-

03

Viva Voce

-

02

Total

15

15

Download Link:

UK Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26 provides a clear guide for students to prepare effectively. It covers both theory and practical aspects, ensuring a balanced learning approach. Following this syllabus will help students focus on important topics and perform well in the board examination.

