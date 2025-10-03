UK Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

UK Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26 has been released to guide students in their preparation for the upcoming board examinations. The Chemistry exam will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and carries a total of 100 marks, including 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical work.
This syllabus provides a detailed outline of all ten units, covering fundamental concepts, advanced topics, and practical applications to help students develop a strong understanding of the subject. Along with theory, the practical component emphasizes experiments, project work, and continuous assessment, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of students’ knowledge and skills in Chemistry.
UK Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26
Students can refer to the following table for the UK Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26, which provides a detailed overview of all units and the topics covered in each. It helps in planning study and revision effectively.
|
Unit No
|
Unit Title
|
Topics Covered
|
1
|
Solutions
|
Types of solutions; expression of concentration of solutions of solids in liquids; solubility of gases in liquids; solid solutions; Raoult’s law; colligative properties (relative lowering of vapor pressure, elevation of boiling point, depression of freezing point, osmotic pressure); determination of molecular masses using colligative properties; abnormal molecular mass; Van’t Hoff factor
|
2
|
Electrochemistry
|
Redox reactions; EMF of a cell; standard electrode potential; Nernst equation and its applications; Gibbs energy change and EMF relation; conductance in electrolytic solutions (specific and molar conductivity); variations with concentration; Kohlrausch's Law; electrolysis and laws; dry cell, electrolytic cells, Galvanic cells, lead accumulator, fuel cells; corrosion
|
3
|
Chemical Kinetics
|
Rate of reaction (average and instantaneous); factors affecting rate: concentration, temperature, catalyst; order and molecularity; rate law and specific rate constant; integrated rate equations and half-life (zero & first order); collision theory (elementary idea); activation energy; Arrhenius equation
|
4
|
d- and f-Block Elements
|
Transition metals: electronic configuration, occurrence, characteristics, trends in metallic character, ionization enthalpy, oxidation states, ionic radii, color, catalytic property, magnetic properties, interstitial compounds, alloy formation; preparation & properties of K₂Cr₂O₇ & KMnO₄; Lanthanides: electronic configuration, oxidation states, reactivity, lanthanide contraction; Actinides: electronic configuration, oxidation states, comparison with lanthanides
|
5
|
Coordination Compounds
|
Introduction, ligands, coordination number, color, magnetic properties, shapes; IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear compounds; bonding theories (Werner's, VBT, CFT); structure and stereoisomerism; importance in qualitative analysis, metal extraction, biological systems
|
6
|
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
|
Haloalkanes: nomenclature, C–X bond nature, physical & chemical properties, optical rotation, substitution reaction mechanisms; Haloarenes: C–X bond nature, substitution reactions (directive influence of halogen); uses & environmental effects of dichloromethane, trichloromethane, tetrachloromethane, iodoform, freons, DDT
|
7
|
Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
|
Alcohols: nomenclature, preparation, physical & chemical properties (primary only), identification of 1°, 2°, 3° alcohols, dehydration mechanism, uses (methanol & ethanol); Phenols: nomenclature, preparation, properties, acidic nature, electrophilic substitution, uses; Ethers: nomenclature, preparation, properties, uses
|
8
|
Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
|
Aldehydes & Ketones: nomenclature, carbonyl group nature, preparation, properties, nucleophilic addition mechanism, alpha hydrogen reactivity, uses; Carboxylic Acids: nomenclature, acidic nature, preparation, properties, uses
|
9
|
Amines
|
Nomenclature, classification, structure, preparation, physical & chemical properties, uses, identification of 1°, 2°, 3° amines; Diazonium salts: preparation, reactions, importance in synthetic organic chemistry
|
10
|
Biomolecules
|
Carbohydrates: classification (aldoses & ketoses), monosaccharides (glucose, fructose), D-L configuration, oligosaccharides (sucrose, lactose, maltose), polysaccharides (starch, cellulose, glycogen), importance; Proteins: amino acids, peptide bond, polypeptides, protein structures (primary–quaternary, qualitative), denaturation, enzymes; Hormones (elementary idea); Vitamins: classification and functions
UK Class 12 Chemistry Marking Scheme 2025-26
UK Class 12 Chemistry Marking Scheme 2025-26 provides a detailed distribution of marks for each unit, helping students prioritize their preparation effectively. The table below shows the marks allocated to all theory units for the board exam.
|
S. No
|
Title
|
Marks
|
1
|
Solutions
|
7
|
2
|
Electrochemistry
|
9
|
3
|
Chemical Kinetics
|
7
|
4
|
d- and f-Block Elements
|
7
|
5
|
Coordination Compounds
|
7
|
6
|
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
|
6
|
7
|
Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
|
6
|
8
|
Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
|
8
|
9
|
Amines
|
6
|
10
|
Biomolecules
|
7
|
Total
|
70
UK Class 12 Chemistry Practical Work 2025-26
Check the given table for the UK Board Class 12 Chemistry Practical Work 2025-26, detailing the marks distribution for internal and external examiners. It provides a clear breakdown of project work, experiments, assessments, and viva voce.
|
Topic
|
Internal Examiner (Marks)
|
External Examiner (Marks)
|
Project Work
|
05
|
-
|
Practical Record
|
05
|
-
|
Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)
|
05
|
-
|
Volumetric Analysis
|
-
|
05
|
Salt Analysis
|
-
|
05
|
Content Based Experiment
|
-
|
03
|
Viva Voce
|
-
|
02
|
Total
|
15
|
15
Download Link:
|
UK Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF
Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26 provides a clear guide for students to prepare effectively. It covers both theory and practical aspects, ensuring a balanced learning approach. Following this syllabus will help students focus on important topics and perform well in the board examination.
Also read: UK Board Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation