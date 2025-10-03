UK Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

UK Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26 has been released to guide students in their preparation for the upcoming board examinations. The Chemistry exam will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and carries a total of 100 marks, including 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical work.

This syllabus provides a detailed outline of all ten units, covering fundamental concepts, advanced topics, and practical applications to help students develop a strong understanding of the subject. Along with theory, the practical component emphasizes experiments, project work, and continuous assessment, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of students’ knowledge and skills in Chemistry.

UK Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26

Students can refer to the following table for the UK Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26, which provides a detailed overview of all units and the topics covered in each. It helps in planning study and revision effectively.