BPSC AEDO Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Know Subject-wise Topics & Download PDF

BPSC AEDO Syllabus 2025: The BPSC AEDO Syllabus 2025 is for the written exam to be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO). The syllabus is a vital component for the preparation. Before going forward in the preparation journey, the candidates need to go through the BPSC AEDO Syllabus really well in order to understand the nature of the exam.
The BPSC AEDO selection process involves a Written examination followed by a Document Verification. The written examination comprises three objective-type papers: General Language, General Studies, and General Aptitude, each carrying 100 marks. This article details the syllabus, exam pattern, subject-wise topics, and provides links to download the official syllabus PDF.
BPSC AEDO Syllabus 2025: Overview
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official notification to fill 935 vacant posts of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO). The official notice also contains the BPSC AEDO Syllabus and Exam Pattern. Understanding the syllabus is essential for streamlined preparation and focused study planning.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO)
|
Vacancies
|
935
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam & Document Verification
|
Exam Pattern
|
Objective-Type Papers
|
Subjects
|
General Language, General Studies, General Aptitude
|
Marks per Paper
|
100
|
Total Marks
|
300
|
Duration per Paper
|
2 hours (Total 6 hours)
|
Negative Marking
|
⅓ mark deducted per wrong answer
BPSC AEDO Syllabus 2025 Download PDF
Candidates can download the official BPSC AEDO Syllabus PDF from the BPSC website to know the detailed subject-wise syllabus and exam pattern. Download the PDF here:
|
BPSC AEDO Syllabus 2025
BPSC AEDO Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise
Candidates must check the BPSC AEDO subject-wise syllabus to have a proper knowledge about each subject and prepare the syllabus well. This will also help to plan their study strategy.
BPSC AEDO General Language Syllabus (Qualifying)
The General Language paper tests proficiency in both English and Hindi. This paper is qualifying in nature. The syllabus topics include:
-
Grammar, Vocabulary, Synonyms & Antonyms
-
Sentence correction, Idioms & Phrases
-
Reading comprehension, Word usage, Essays
BPSC AEDO General Studies Syllabus
The BPSC General Studies Syllabus covers a broad range of topics, including:
-
National & International Current Affairs
-
Indian and Bihar History, Freedom Movement
-
Geography (India & Bihar), Major Rivers
-
Indian Polity & Constitution, State System & Economy
-
Post-independence Economic Development, Bihar’s contributions
-
General Science & Technology
-
Environmental Issues & Biodiversity
BPSC AEDO General Aptitude Syllabus
The BPSC AEDO General Aptitude focuses on quantitative and reasoning skills:
-
Number Systems, Decimals, Fractions, Simplification
-
Ratio, Proportion, Percentage, Average
-
Profit & Loss, Simple & Compound Interest
-
Mensuration (2D & 3D), Time & Work, Time & Distance
-
Problems on Age, Pipes & Cisterns
-
Data Interpretation (tables, charts, graphs)
-
Logical & Non-Verbal Reasoning (Series, Coding-Decoding, etc.)
-
Basic Statistics
BPSC AEDO Exam Pattern 2025
BPSC AEDO Exam Pattern consists of three papers: General Language, General Studies and General Aptitude. All the papers are objective in nature with the General Language paper being qualifying in nature. Check the exam pattern for all the papers below:
-
Paper 1: General Language (Qualifying)
-
100 questions (English: 30 marks; Hindi: 70 marks)
-
Duration: 2 hours
-
Minimum 30% marks required in both languages to qualify.
-
Paper 2: General Studies
-
100 questions for 100 marks
-
Duration: 2 hours
-
Marks considered in merit list.
-
Paper 3: General Aptitude
-
100 questions for 100 marks
-
Duration: 2 hours
-
Marks included in the merit list.
How to Cover the BPSC AEDO Syllabus 2025?
The candidates are required to cover the syllabus thoroughly and strategize your study plan accordingly.
-
Download and Review the Syllabus PDF: Use it to create a targeted study plan.
-
Prepare a Balanced Study Routine: Dedicate time to all three papers based on weightage.
-
Practice with Previous Papers & Mock Tests: Build speed, accuracy, and time management.
-
Maintain Revision Notes: Summarize formulas, key facts, current affairs, and language rules.
Focus on Weak Areas: Regularly evaluate and strengthen problem zones.
