BSSC Office Attendant Registration 2025 Ends Today, Apply Online by October 16 for 4388 Vacancies at onlinebssc.com

BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will close the registration process for BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025 today, October 14. Candidates who have not yet registered can do so through the official website — bssc.bihar.gov.in. However, it is important to note that the last date to apply online is October 16.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 4388 Office Attendant vacancies, including positions for both Generalists and Specialists. Candidates who have passed matriculation and are between 18 to 37 years of age are eligible to apply. The selection process includes a written examination followed by document verification. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary in the pay scale of Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900.
BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online 2025
BSSC will soon conclude the online registration process for Bihar Office Attendant Vacancy 2025. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their application forms through the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. It is advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.
|
Bihar Office Attendant Recruitment 2025- Overview
|
Organisation
|
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)
|
Post
|
Office Attendant
|
Vacancies
|
4388
|
Registration Dates
|
Last Date to Register: 14 October
Last Date to Apply: 16 October
|
Educational Qualification
|
10th Pass
|
Age Limit (as on 01/08/2025)
|
18 to 37 years
|
Application Fee
|
Rs. 100
|
Salary
|
Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900
|
Job Location
|
Bihar
|
Official website
|
bssc.bihar.gov.in
BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online 2025 Link
The commission will keep the apply online link active on the official website. You can either visit the BSSC website or click on the direct link provided below.
BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online Link
BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online 2025 Last Date
The last date to apply online for the BSSC Office Attendant 2025 exam is October 16. Candidates must complete their registration and submit the application fee before the closing date.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
4 August
|
Online Application Start
|
25 August
|
Last Date to Register
|
14 October
|
Last Date to Apply
|
16 October
|
Last Date to Pay Fee
|
14 October
Bihar Office Attendant Vacancy 2025
This recruitment drive aims to fill 4388 vacancies across various categories. Out of the total posts, 1416 positions are reserved for women. The category-wise vacancy distribution is given below:
|
Category
|
Vacancies
|
Reserved for Women
|
UR
|
2041
|
704
|
SC
|
627
|
203
|
ST
|
53
|
8
|
EBC
|
809
|
270
|
BC
|
297
|
93
|
Women from Backwards Classes
|
123
|
EWS
|
438
|
138
|
Total
|
4388
|
1,416
Steps to Apply Online for Bihar Office Attendant Recruitment 2025
-
Visit the official website — bssc.bihar.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” link.
-
Complete the new registration using a valid email ID and mobile number.
-
Log in with your credentials and fill out the application form.
-
Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes.
-
Review the details carefully and click on “Submit”.
-
Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
BSSC Office Attendant Application Fee 2025
The application fee for Bihar Office Attendant Vacancy must be paid online. It varies for all categories.
|Category
|Fee
|General/OBC/EBC Male Candidates
|Rs 540
|SC/ST (Only for permanent residents of Bihar)
|Rs 135
|All Divyang (Physically Disabled) Candidates (same as SC/ST category)
|Rs 135
|All Female Candidates (Only for permanent residents of Bihar)
|Rs 135
|All Candidates (Male/Female) from outside Bihar (any category)
|Rs 540
BSSC Office Attendant Exam Pattern 2025
BSSC Office Attendant Exam 2025 will be conducted in offline mode and will consist of objective-type questions. A total of 100 multiple choice questions will be asked for 100 marks. Check the exam pattern in the table below.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge
|
40
|
2 hours
|
General Mathematics
|
30
|
General Hindi
|
30
|
Total
|
100
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation