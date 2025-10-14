SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

BSSC Office Attendant Registration 2025 Ends Today, Apply Online by October 16 for 4388 Vacancies at onlinebssc.com

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 14, 2025, 12:07 IST

BSSC Office Attendant Last Date: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission is closing the online registration window for 4388 Office Attendant vacancies today. Eligible candidates must complete their registration on the official portal onlinebssc.com before midnight. The last date to submit BSSC Office Attendant online form is October 16. Get all the details below.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
BSSC Office Attendant Last Date
BSSC Office Attendant Last Date

BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will close the registration process for BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025 today, October 14. Candidates who have not yet registered can do so through the official website — bssc.bihar.gov.in. However, it is important to note that the last date to apply online is October 16.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 4388 Office Attendant vacancies, including positions for both Generalists and Specialists. Candidates who have passed matriculation and are between 18 to 37 years of age are eligible to apply. The selection process includes a written examination followed by document verification. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary in the pay scale of Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900.

BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online 2025

BSSC will soon conclude the online registration process for Bihar Office Attendant Vacancy 2025. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their application forms through the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. It is advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Bihar Office Attendant Recruitment 2025- Overview

Organisation

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Post

Office Attendant

Vacancies

4388

Registration Dates

Last Date to Register: 14 October

Last Date to Apply: 16 October

Educational Qualification

10th Pass

Age Limit (as on 01/08/2025)

18 to 37 years

Application Fee

Rs. 100

Salary

Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900

Job Location

Bihar

Official website

bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online 2025 Link

The commission will keep the apply online link active on the official website. You can either visit the BSSC website or click on the direct link provided below.

BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online Link

BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The last date to apply online for the BSSC Office Attendant 2025 exam is October 16. Candidates must complete their registration and submit the application fee before the closing date.

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

4 August

Online Application Start

25 August

Last Date to Register

14 October

Last Date to Apply

16 October

Last Date to Pay Fee

14 October

Bihar Office Attendant Vacancy 2025

This recruitment drive aims to fill 4388 vacancies across various categories. Out of the total posts, 1416 positions are reserved for women. The category-wise vacancy distribution is given below:

Category

Vacancies

Reserved for Women

UR

2041

704

SC

627

203

ST

53

8

EBC

809

270

BC

297

93

Women from Backwards Classes

123

EWS

438

138

Total

4388

1,416

Steps to Apply Online for Bihar Office Attendant Recruitment 2025

  1. Visit the official website — bssc.bihar.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” link.

  3. Complete the new registration using a valid email ID and mobile number.

  4. Log in with your credentials and fill out the application form.

  5. Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature in the prescribed format.

  6. Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes.

  7. Review the details carefully and click on “Submit”.

  8. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

BSSC Office Attendant Application Fee 2025

The application fee for Bihar Office Attendant Vacancy must be paid online. It varies for all categories.

CategoryFee
General/OBC/EBC Male Candidates Rs 540
SC/ST (Only for permanent residents of Bihar) Rs 135
All Divyang (Physically Disabled) Candidates (same as SC/ST category) Rs 135
All Female Candidates (Only for permanent residents of Bihar) Rs 135
All Candidates (Male/Female) from outside Bihar (any category) Rs 540

BSSC Office Attendant Exam Pattern 2025

BSSC Office Attendant Exam 2025 will be conducted in offline mode and will consist of objective-type questions. A total of 100 multiple choice questions will be asked for 100 marks. Check the exam pattern in the table below.

Subjects

No. of Questions

Duration

General Knowledge

40

2 hours

General Mathematics

30

General Hindi

30

Total

100

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News