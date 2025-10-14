BSSC Office Attendant Registration 2025 Ends Today, Apply Online by October 16 for 4388 Vacancies at onlinebssc.com

BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will close the registration process for BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025 today, October 14. Candidates who have not yet registered can do so through the official website — bssc.bihar.gov.in. However, it is important to note that the last date to apply online is October 16. This recruitment drive aims to fill 4388 Office Attendant vacancies, including positions for both Generalists and Specialists. Candidates who have passed matriculation and are between 18 to 37 years of age are eligible to apply. The selection process includes a written examination followed by document verification. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary in the pay scale of Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900. BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online 2025

BSSC will soon conclude the online registration process for Bihar Office Attendant Vacancy 2025. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their application forms through the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. It is advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Bihar Office Attendant Recruitment 2025- Overview Organisation Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) Post Office Attendant Vacancies 4388 Registration Dates Last Date to Register: 14 October Last Date to Apply: 16 October Educational Qualification 10th Pass Age Limit (as on 01/08/2025) 18 to 37 years Application Fee Rs. 100 Salary Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900 Job Location Bihar Official website bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online 2025 Link The commission will keep the apply online link active on the official website. You can either visit the BSSC website or click on the direct link provided below. BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online Link BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online 2025 Last Date The last date to apply online for the BSSC Office Attendant 2025 exam is October 16. Candidates must complete their registration and submit the application fee before the closing date. Events Dates Notification Release Date 4 August Online Application Start 25 August Last Date to Register 14 October Last Date to Apply 16 October Last Date to Pay Fee 14 October Bihar Office Attendant Vacancy 2025 This recruitment drive aims to fill 4388 vacancies across various categories. Out of the total posts, 1416 positions are reserved for women. The category-wise vacancy distribution is given below:

Category Vacancies Reserved for Women UR 2041 704 SC 627 203 ST 53 8 EBC 809 270 BC 297 93 Women from Backwards Classes 123 EWS 438 138 Total 4388 1,416 Steps to Apply Online for Bihar Office Attendant Recruitment 2025 Visit the official website — bssc.bihar.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” link. Complete the new registration using a valid email ID and mobile number. Log in with your credentials and fill out the application form. Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature in the prescribed format. Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes. Review the details carefully and click on “Submit”. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.