Diwali School Holidays 2025 in Maharashtra: 5 Days Festive Break for Students, Check Complete Vacation Schedule

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 16, 2025, 15:27 IST

Maharashtra schools will observe Diwali holidays 2025 from October 20 to October 25. Government and private schools across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and other districts will remain closed during this festive break. Check the full schedule, official holiday list, and reopening dates here.

Maharashtra Diwali Holidays 2025: Diwali just around the corner, students in Maharashtra can look forward to an extended festive break this year. According to the Maharashtra Education Department’s holiday calendar, schools across the state will remain closed for Diwali vacation from October 20 to October 25, 2025.

The official state-listed holidays include Diwali Amavasya (Lakshmi Puja) on October 21 and Bali Pratipada on October 22, both declared public holidays across all districts.

Maharashtra Diwali Holiday 2025: Full Schedule

Festival

Date

Day

Dhanteras

October 18, 2025

Saturday

Chhoti Diwali

October 19, 2025

Sunday

Diwali Amavasya / Lakshmi Puja

October 21, 2025

Tuesday

Bali Pratipada / Govardhan Puja

October 22, 2025

Wednesday

Bhai Dooj

October 23, 2025

Thursday

Schools Reopen

October 26, 2025

Sunday

Schools are expected to reopen on October 26, 2025, after the Diwali vacation.

Government & Private Schools Holiday Updates

  • All government, aided, and Zilla Parishad schools in Maharashtra will remain closed for the full Diwali period.

  • Private and CBSE schools may extend holidays up to October 27, 2025, depending on their academic schedules.

  • Some schools have issued notices allowing optional revision classes before the break, ensuring syllabus completion before mid-term exams.

Why Schools Get Longer Diwali Breaks

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) schedules holidays to align with cultural and regional observances. The longer festive vacation helps:

  • Students and teachers celebrate traditional rituals like Lakshmi Puja and Bali Pratipada.

  • Families travel within or outside Maharashtra to visit relatives.

  • Schools prepare for the second-term examinations after Diwali.

City-Wise Holiday Trends

  • Mumbai & Thane: Schools to remain shut from October 20–25.

  • Pune: Some schools extend till October 27, while others follow the 6-day official window.

  • Nagpur & Nashik: Zilla Parishad schools closed as per government calendar from October 20–25.

Parents are advised to check specific notices from their child’s school for any change in reopening dates.

Safety & Eco-Friendly Celebration Tips for Students

  • Avoid bursting loud crackers near schools or residential areas.

  • Use eco-friendly diyas and lights to save electricity.

  • Spend time with family and complete pending school projects before reopening.

The Maharashtra Diwali school holidays 2025 will be observed from October 20 to October 25, covering all major festive days including Diwali Amavasya and Bali Pratipada. While government schools will follow the official calendar, private institutions may grant an extended vacation. Students can look forward to celebrating Diwali with joy, safety, and responsibility before returning to classes on October 26, 2025.

