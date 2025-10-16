Maharashtra Diwali Holidays 2025: Diwali just around the corner, students in Maharashtra can look forward to an extended festive break this year. According to the Maharashtra Education Department’s holiday calendar, schools across the state will remain closed for Diwali vacation from October 20 to October 25, 2025.

The official state-listed holidays include Diwali Amavasya (Lakshmi Puja) on October 21 and Bali Pratipada on October 22, both declared public holidays across all districts.

Maharashtra Diwali Holiday 2025: Full Schedule