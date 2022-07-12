Sudhir Chaudhary Biography: Age, Career, Wife, Early Life, Education and other details

Sudhir Chaudhary is a renowned Indian journalist and media personality who is known for his prime-time show DNA. Know more about his career, age, education, early life and other details.
Sudhir Chaudhary Biography: Sudhir Chaudhary is an Indian journalist and a renowned media personality who has been currently working at the Hindi News Channel Aaj Tak. Sudhir Chaudhary was formerly the editor-in-chief and CEO of Zee News, Zee Business, and WION. He also hosted the popular prime time show Daily News & Analysis (DNA) on Zee News. Sudhir Chaudhary has been a part of the television news industry since the 1990s and has become a household name for his prime-time show covering a series of topics including politics, and religion, among others. Earlier in 2015, Sudhir Chaudhary received X-category security after the allegations that someone had threatened to murder him.

Know more about Sudhir Chaudhary life history, Age, Wife, Family, Education, and other details.

Sudhir Chaudhary Biography

Born

June 7, 1974

Age

48 Years

Birth Place

Hodal, Haryana

Occupation

Journalist-News Anchor-Editor

Years Active

1993-Present

Employer

Aaj Tak

Known for

Anchoring the television show- Daily News & Analysis (DNA)

Spouse

Niti Chaudhary

Education

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, University of Delhi, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)

Awards

Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, 2013

Sudhir Chaudhary Family Life

Sudhir Chaudhary was born on June 7, 1974, in Hodal town in Sondhbad in Haryana. Sudhir Chaudhary is married to Niti Chaudhary and he has been active in the field of journalism from the year 1993.

Sudhir Chaudhary Education

Sudhir Chaudhary is a prominent name in the field of the television news industry. His education is from the prominent university and colleges which further led the path of success for him. Sudhir Chaudhary did his graduation from Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi University and his higher education in mass communication is from the Indian Institute of Mass communication.

Sudhir Chaudhary Career

Sudhir Chaudhary has been working in the television news industry since the 1990s. He belongs to the first generation of television journalists, as he was in live television reporting and then 24 hours news television.

Sudhir Chaudhary was told to be in the squad which covered the Vajpayee-Musharraf Indo-Pak meeting at Islamabad, after the Indian Parliament Attack in 2001. He left Zee News in 2003 and was instrumental in the launch of Sahara Samay, which was the Hindi-language news channel of the Sahara Group.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
