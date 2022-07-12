Malala Day 2022: Why Malala Day is celebrated on July 12? Know 5 interesting facts about Pakistani activist

Malala Day 2022: Malala Day is observed every year on July 12 to celebrate the birthday of the young Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai. July 12 was designated as Malala Day by the United Nations to honor the young woman who has been advocating for female education for years. Malala Day 2022 provides an opportunity to world leaders to ensure compulsory and free education for every child.

Malala Day 2022 is also a reminder of the courageous Malala Yousafzai who at a young age stood up against Taliban forces. She was shot as she protested against Talibani forces for stopping young girls from going to school. Even after the attack, the young activist refused to stay home and raise her voice for the education being provided to the young girls.

On Malala Day 2022, know more about the young activist and why July 12 was declared as Malala Day by the United Nations.

In "We Are Displaced," Nobel Prize Laureate and @UN Messenger of Peace @Malala shares her journey and the stories of displaced girls around the world.



Happy birthday, Malala, and thank you for speaking up for displaced girls. Your courageous voice is an inspiration. #MalalaDay pic.twitter.com/h9IvVglmR0 — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) July 12, 2022

Who is Malala Yousafzai?

Malala Yousafzai was born in Mingora, Pakistan in 1997. She began advocating for girls' education at the young age of 11 years. Aware of the fact that the Taliban for decades has been against women’s education, Malala Yousafzai continued with her social work and advocacy for women’s education. She even highlighted how life is under the Taliban.

Malala soon caught the attention of the world media and started giving interviews to newspapers and television channels. She was attacked by the Taliban in 2012.

Malala Day 2022: Why July 12 was declared as Malala Day?

The 16-year-old Pakistani Activist Malala Yousafzai on July 12, 2013, delivered a moving speech at the headquarters of the United Nations. Her speech was focused on worldwide access to women’s education and appealed the world leaders to bring changes to their policies.

Malala Yousafzai was widely appreciated for her remarkable speech and since that day was her birthday, the United Nations promptly declared that the day will now be celebrated as ‘Malala Day’ to honor the young activist.

Malala Day 2022: What day was Malala shot?

While on a bus on October 9, 2012, in Swat district after taking an exam, Malala Yousafzai and two other girls were shot by a Taliban gunman in an assassination attempt. It was a retaliation against her activism which advocated the young girls' right to education.

Malala Yousafzai was hit in the head with a bullet and remained unconscious and in critical condition, however, her condition later improved enough for her to be transferred to a hospital in the United Kingdom. After her recovery, Yousafzai became a prominent activist for the right to education.

Malala Day 2022: 5 Interesting facts about Malala Yousafzai

1. Malala Yousafzai at the age of 17 years was the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize since the prize came into existence in 1901.

2. In 2017, the young activist was designated as the United Nations Messenger of Peace in 2017 by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

3. Malala Yousafzai in 2009 started blogging about living under Taliban rule for BBC. She later became a national figure for her country.

4. An asteroid was named in the honour of Malala Yousafzai in 2015.

5. Because of the violent assassination attempt on Malala Yousafzai, the Government of Pakistan announced the creation of the first Right to Education Bill.

Important Days and Dates in July 2022: National and International