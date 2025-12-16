Maharashtra Board SSC Subject-wise Sample Papers 2026: Maharashtra board will soon release SSC sample papers subject-wise in all three accessible languages. These papers are like examples of exam papers. They carry the same question pattern and marking scheme, offering students a direct look at how questions will be framed for each subject. The sample paper is also a way to understand which chapter carries weightage more than others.
Class 10th students who are going to appear for SSC level board exams in 2026, should start practicing the sample papers. Meanwhile, the board releases the latest MSBSHSE Class 10 Sample Paper PDF, students can solve sample questions from the year 2024 and 2025. The PDFs of both the years are shared here with a direct link to download for future reference.
(Note: Maharashtra board will soon release the SSC sample papers for all subjects. Meanwhile you can find Maharashtra board SSC subject-wise sample papers for the year 2025 and 2024 from this article. Students are advised to practice through old sample papers till the Maharashtra board releases the latest sample papers. Sample papers will be updated for the year 2026 in the article as soon as it is available.)
Maharashtra Board SSC Subject-wise Sample Papers -Download PDF (2025)
Students can download Maharashtra board SSC sample papers subject-wise from the links shared in the table. You can access the sample papers in English, Marathi and Hindi. Utilise these papers to practice for your upcoming board exams.
|
Subjects
|
English
|
Marathi
|
Hindi
|
Marathi ( 1st Lang.)
|
NA
|
NA
|
Hindi (2/3 Lang.)
|
NA
|
NA
|
English (2/3 Lang.)
|
NA
|
NA
|
Mathematics I (Algebra)
|
Mathematics II (Geometry)
|
Science & Technology I
|
Science & Technology II
|
Social Sciences I (Histo & Poli. Sci.)
|
Social Sciences II (Geography)
|
English I (Language)
|
NA
|
NA
Maharashtra Board SSC Subject-wise Sample Papers 2026-Download PDF (2024)
Check out the Maharashtra board SSC (Class 10) sample papers subject-wise for the year 2024 from the table shared below:
|
Subjects
|
English
|
Marathi
|
Hindi
|
Marathi (1st Lang.)
|
NA
|
NA
|
Hindi (2/3 Lang.)
|
NA
|
NA
|
English (2/3 Lang.)
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Mathematics I (Algebra)
|
Mathematics II (Geometry)
|
Science & Technology I
|
Science & Technology II
|
Social Sciences I (Histo & Poli. Sci.)
|
Social Sciences II (Geography)
|
Download
|
English I (Language)
|
NA
|
NA
Benefits of Solving Sample Papers for Maharashtra Board (SSC) 2026
-
Understanding the Exam Pattern: Solving sample papers for Maharashtra Board exams SSC level will help students analyse and understand the patterns better. It will give students an idea of how marks are distributed across different sections and specifically which chapter carries more weightage across the subject.
-
Practice for Upcoming Exam: By practicing through the sample papers, it will help students prep for the upcoming exam. The more they practice through sample papers the more acquainted they are with the type of questions. Especially practical based subjects like Maths, Physics and sometimes Geography where map practice is required.
-
Way to Self Assess: It is a way to self assess your overall knowledge. The sample papers are like a trial run before the board exams. Here you get to analyse your paper and answers to check whether you have made any progress or are making mistakes which can be worked upon.
-
Reduces Exam Anxiety: Solving sample papers helps you practice for the exam way before the actual exam, so that you don’t feel anxious or confused before appearing for the board exams.
All these benefits mean only one thing, which is to elevate your exam preparation by including sample papers. They can make a routine to solve sample papers for all subjects so to achieve their exam goals.
