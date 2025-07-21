Top 10 Fastest-Growing Countries in the World by Population; Most of them are in Africa

According to the latest revision of the UN’s population estimates issued on July 11, the world population is projected to grow from 8.16bn people now to more than 9.6bn people in 2050 due to strong fertility rates and younger populations in large developing nations. A country's population changes based on births, deaths, and people moving in or out. It grows when more babies are born than people die. Countries with the Fastest-Growing Population A lot of people in the world are intrigued by the fastest-growing country in the world, especially in terms of population. Some people might be shocked to discover that some of the fastest-growing countries in the world are located in Africa. For example, Niger, Angola, Benin, and Uganda are all increasing at more than 3 percent each year in terms of their overall population.

Although it may come as a bit of a surprise, these nations are developing and expanding quickly, especially as their economies continue to grow and expand. This is noteworthy because Africa typically struggles with natural resources. Top 10 Fastest-Growing Countries in the World Check the list of fastest-growing countries in the world in terms of population: Country Growth Rate Population Tokelau 4.07% 2,608 Oman 4.04% 5,494,690 Syria 3.84% 25,620,400 Chad 3.47% 21,003,700 Central African Republic 3.43% 5,513,280 Somalia 3.4% 19,654,700 Niger 3.28% 27,917,800 DR Congo 3.25% 112,832,000 Mayotte 3.22% 337,011 Angola 3.05% 39,040,000 ALSO READ: Top 10 Countries with the Oldest Population in the World by Median Age

Which is the Most Populated Country in the World? With a population of more than 1.46 billion, India is the country with the largest population, according to the most recent figures from the World Population Review. China, with 1.42 billion, comes in second. In addition to maintaining its lead, the predictions indicate that India's population is likely to continue growing, peaking at 1.65 billion by 2060. Even if the world's population is still growing, the annual growth rate is progressively decreasing. The world population is expected to rise at a rate of about 0.85% in 2025, compared to 0.97% in 2020 and 1.25% in 2015. Will these African Countries ever be able to India and China? Looking at the trend of countries' rates of growth, it's possible that African nations like Niger, Angola, and Uganda would someday overtake India and China. These countries are not expanding as fast as those African nations in percentage terms. However, these countries will not continue to grow at the same rate indefinitely. Their food supplies will eventually run out, and they won't have enough land to sustain an expanding population.