List of Top Natural Gas Reserves by Country: Check Name and World Share

With its widespread usage in heating, power generation, and as an industrial feedstock, natural gas is an essential component of the world's energy mix.

The top three nations—Qatar, Iran, and Russia—have 3.7 quadrillion cubic feet of confirmed natural gas reserves, or 51% of the world's estimated 7.3 quadrillion. Since 2023, these top three nations have not changed.

Top 10 Natural Gas Reserves by Country

The top ten countries with the world's highest proven natural gas reserves are shown in this table.