List of Top Natural Gas Reserves by Country: Check Name and World Share

Jul 18, 2025, 19:43 IST

With its widespread usage in heating, power generation, and as an industrial feedstock, natural gas is an essential component of the world's energy mix.

The top three nations—Qatar, Iran, and Russia—have 3.7 quadrillion cubic feet of confirmed natural gas reserves, or 51% of the world's estimated 7.3 quadrillion. Since 2023, these top three nations have not changed.

Top 10 Natural Gas Reserves by Country

The top ten countries with the world's highest proven natural gas reserves are shown in this table.

Rank

Country

Gas Reserves

(MMcf)

World

Share

1

Russia

1,688,228,000

24.39%

2

Iran

1,183,019,000

17.09%

3

Qatar

858,098,000

12.40%

4

United States

322,234,000

4.65%

5

Saudi Arabia

303,284,000

4.38%

6

Turkmenistan

265,000,000

3.83%

7

United Arab Emirates

215,098,000

3.11%

8

Venezuela

201,343,000

2.91%

9

Nigeria

186,610,000

2.70%

10

China

184,419,000

2.66%

Source: Worldometer

Natural Gas Reserve in India

With an estimated 1,149.46 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves as of April 1, 2022, India possesses significant natural gas reserves. These reserves are mostly found in the Western Offshore sector, with the Eastern Offshore region coming in second. 

Other regions with economically feasible reserves include Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Assam, and Tripura. Although their economic feasibility has not yet been demonstrated, remote sensing assessments indicate that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have great potential.

What is Natural Gas?

Natural Gas is a type of fossil fuel energy source. A wide variety of chemicals can be found in natural gas. Methane, a molecule consisting of one carbon atom and four hydrogen atoms (CH4), is the main constituent of natural gas. Smaller amounts of nonhydrocarbon gases, including carbon dioxide and water vapor, as well as natural gas liquids (NGLs), which are also hydrocarbon gas liquids, are also found in natural gas. Natural gas is used by humans as fuel and to create chemicals and other products.

