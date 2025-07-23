Who was Ozzy Osbourne? Check his Age, Early life, and Career Highlights

John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne, one of the most prolific and lasting figures in the world of rock and roll, passed away. He died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76. Ozzy was known around the world as the "Prince of Darkness". His career spanned over 50 years, and he is one of the most influential figures in music, especially heavy metal music. From his origins as the iconic, mysterious frontman for Black Sabbath, as a solo artist, and also a bizarre personality on a reality television show. Osbourne was known for his eccentric behaviour and brutal honesty about his addiction struggles, and eventually, the family man personality that the world witnessed on "The Osbournes" made him even more endearing in the eyes of millions. Check out: What are the Types of Legislation in the U.S. Senate? Explained

What Was Ozzy Osbourne's Early Life Like? Ozzy Osbourne was born John Michael Osbourne in Marston Green, Warwickshire, England, and raised in the Aston district of Birmingham. His mother, Lilian, worked in a factory, while his father, John Thomas "Jack" Osbourne, was a tool and die maker. He was the fourth of six children, all living together in a cramped two-bedroom home. As a child, he accumulated the nickname "Ozzy," and later experienced difficulties in school due to having dyslexia. He revealed that he had endured sexual abuse by a group of classmates and even attempted to take his own life a few times as a teenager. When he heard The Beatles' "She Loves You" he was 14 years old; it was that song that made him want to get into music. He left school at the age of 15 and took jobs as a construction labourer, a trainee plumber, and a slaughterhouse worker. When he was 17 years old, he spent six weeks in Winson Green Prison for stealing clothes from a store. .

What Were Ozzy Osbourne's Career Highlights? Ozzy Osbourne, who is also known as "The Prince of Darkness," had a legendary career full of creative achievement and championships. He achieved international stardom singing lead vocals in Black Sabbath from 1969 until firing in 1979 as a result of drug and alcohol use; he and Black Sabbath created heavy metal music and had a series of classic albums, including the iconic "Paranoid." He went on to have a successful solo career that began with "Blizzard of Ozz" (1980), which featured one of the sickest guitarists of all time in Randy Rhoads. Osbourne has continued to produce multi-Platinum albums, tour the world, and establish the super popular 'Ozzfest' music festival beginning in 1996. He also reunited with Black Sabbath multiple times over the years. His last live concert was in July 2025.

In addition to his music career, he became a reality television star on "The Osbournes" (2002-2005), which followed Ozzy and his family, showcasing their humour and creating an unintentional comedy genre on MTV after short episodes mostly consisting of silly, 20-minute hilarious life. Awards and Recognition Ozzy Osbourne has been recognized for his broad contribution to music through many awards. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 as a member of Black Sabbath and as a solo artist in 2024. He received the Global Icon Award at the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards and won the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2015. He has stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Birmingham Walk of Stars. What Was Ozzy Osbourne's Personal Life Like? Throughout his life, Ozzy Osbourne's personal life has often been in the public eye and strewn with chaos. He was married twice, firstly to Thelma Riley in 1971, from which came two children (Jessica and Louis), and a son whom he adopted, Elliot! Later in life, he went on to call this relationship a "terrible mistake." Second, he married Sharon Arden, his manager, in 1982, and this was the beginning of another family. They have three children: Aimee, Kelly, and Jack! Their family life, including their kids, became very public via their hit reality television show - "The Osbournes."