Hurricane Melissa: Check Path, Forecast, Affected Areas and Latest Updates

Hurricane Melissa has turned into a powerful storm, now classified as a Category 4 hurricane with winds reaching up to 145 mph (233 km/h). The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) has warned that Melissa could become a Category 5 hurricane by Monday, bringing catastrophic flooding, heavy rainfall, and destructive winds across parts of the Caribbean, mainly Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba. So far, three people have died and five others have been injured in Haiti as the storm continues to strengthen. The center of Hurricane Melissa is currently located 125 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, moving slowly westward at about 5 mph a slow pace that increases the risk of prolonged rainfall and severe flooding. Check out: Hurricane Lorena Path and Forecast: Check Tracking Map, Affected Areas and Latest Updates

Check Path and Forecast According to the latest forecast, Hurricane Melissa is expected to pass near or directly over Jamaica early Tuesday. After that, the storm is likely to move across eastern Cuba by Tuesday night and reach the southeastern Bahamas by Wednesday. Forecasters are also monitoring whether Melissa might later head toward Bermuda, though it’s too early to tell. Meteorologists say Melissa has undergone “extreme rapid intensification”, with wind speeds increasing by nearly 70 mph in just one day. This rapid growth has turned it into one of the strongest storms in the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. The NHC expects the hurricane to bring up to 40 inches (over one meter) of rain in some areas of Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic, likely causing life-threatening flash floods and landslides, especially in hilly or mountainous regions.

The storm could also create a storm surge of 9 to 13 feet along Jamaica’s southern coast, which might flood parts of Kingston, including Norman Manley International Airport. If Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica as a Category 4 or 5 storm, it could be the strongest hurricane ever recorded to hit the country directly.

Affected Areas Jamaica : Facing the highest risk, with hurricane warnings in effect and both Norman Manley International Airport and Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay already closed. Over 650 emergency shelters have been opened across the island.

Haiti : Already suffering damage, with floods and landslides reported and at least three deaths confirmed.

Cuba and the Dominican Republic: Under tropical storm warnings, with heavy rain and strong winds expected by Tuesday night.