Tropical Storm Kiko 2025: Tracking Map, Forecast Path, Location and Hurricane Strength Update for Eastern Pacific

The eastern Pacific Ocean has officially birthed Tropical Storm Kiko, another active development in the 2025 Pacific hurricane season. Kiko is located over 1,000 miles southwest of Baja California and is not an immediate threat to land at this time, but meteorologists are watching it closely. Kiko is slowly intensifying, and it is anticipated that Kiko may reach hurricane status within the next 24-48 hours. The water is warm, and the atmosphere is conducive to Kiko's development. As Kiko tracks westward across the open ocean, the National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring this system along with global models. Although it is not anticipated to make landfall, this storm serves as a reminder of how quickly tropical systems can intensify during the peak of the hurricane season for the Pacific.

On August 31, 2025, Tropical Storm Kiko officially formed into a tropical cyclone in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Kiko is located more than 1,000 miles southwest of Baja California, Mexico, and is tracking west at approximately 9 mph. Kiko has sustained winds near 40 mph and thus qualifies as a tropical storm. Meteorologists expect winds to increase in the coming days as Kiko strengthens. The consensus is that, given the energy and support from the ocean and atmosphere, Kiko will reach hurricane status by mid-week. Currently, Kiko poses no immediate threat to land, but will be monitored closely. Kiko's formation continues to exemplify the activity seen thus far in the 2025 Pacific hurricane season and justifies the need for ongoing preparedness efforts.

Tropical Storm Kiko Current Location According to the latest advisory, Tropical Storm Kiko is about 1,090 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. The storm is situated over open ocean waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean and is well removed from populated areas. Tropical Storm Forecast Path Tropical Storm Kiko is moving westward at about 9 mph in the eastern Pacific. Kiko's movement is primarily oriented west due to a strong subtropical ridge located to its north. This ridge appears to be steering Kiko away from the Mexican coastline. For this reason, the likelihood of Kiko being any hazard to land or coastal communities appears very low over the next several days as it is expected to remain far offshore. In the short term, forecast models indicate Kiko will continue to move westward over warm ocean waters that are favorable for additional strengthening.

Most meteorologists see the potential for further intensification of Kiko into a hurricane within the next 24 to 48 hours if environmental conditions, sea surface temperature, and wind shear remain conducive to development. Hurricane Strength Update Tropical Storm Kiko is expected to intensify into a hurricane over the next 24 to 48 hours as it moves over warmer waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean. The National Hurricane Center's current forecasting data indicates the environmental conditions surrounding Kiko could allow for continued development. Permitting the development are warm sea surface temperatures, generally low wind shear, and moist air at the mid-layer of the atmosphere. If all three of these conditions remain favorable for development, Kiko could be classified as a Category 1 hurricane by the early to mid part of next week, with winds exceeding 74 mph.