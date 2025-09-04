Hurricane Lorena Path and Forecast: Check Tracking Map, Affected Areas and Latest Updates

Headlines about Hurricane Lorena are popping up as it is now a Category 1 storm moving along Mexico's Baja California Peninsula. This storm, resembling an eastern Pacific storm, brings heavy rain, strong winds, and flooding in coastal areas. It is likely to weaken as it moves inland, but its effects of moisture, rainfall, and wind will extend far beyond where the center of Lorena is found.

All areas across Baja California Sur are under tropical storm watches or warnings, and residents should maintain alert for rip currents and mudslides. As well, through forecast pet modeling, Lorena's moisture remnants are expected to affect the southern U.S., especially Texas, raising the likelihood and magnitude of weekend rain and flooding across the U.S.

Overall, as the forecasts are updated and evolve, both Mexico andthe U.S. regions are going to be preparing for the weather changes coming down from this tropical system.