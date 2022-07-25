Axar Patel Biography: Records, Stats, Family, Age, Cricket Career, ICC Rankings & Other details

Axar Patel Biography: Axar Patel became the hero of the Indian Cricket Team with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 64 off just 35 balls to help the team chase down a big 312 run-target against West Indies in the second ODI (One Day International) in Port of Spain. Axar Patel’s credited win made sure that the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian Cricket team takes an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Axar Patel is an Indian International Cricketer who plays for Gujarat in domestic cricket and for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The all-rounder made his debut on June 15, 014 against Bangladesh and was also selected in India’s 15-man squad for the 2015 Cricket World Cup which was held in Australia and New Zealand. On February 13, 2021, Axar Patel made his Test debut for India against England where he took 7 wickets.

Axar Patel Biography

Name Axar Patel Born January 20, 1994 Age 28 Years Bowling Slow left-arm orthodox Batting Left-handed Teams Delhi Capitals, Indian National Cricket Team, Mumbai Indians, Durham County Cricket Club, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Cricket Team Education Dharmsinh Desai University Parents Rajesh Patel, Pritiben Patel Fiancé Meha

Axar Patel Family, Early Life, Education, fiancé

Axar Patel was born on January 20, 1984, to Rajesh Patel and Pritiben Patel. His full name is Axar Rajeshbhai Patel and is also spelled as Akshar Patel. Axar Patel never wanted to be a cricketer and instead wanted to be a Mechanical Engineer. However, when he was 15 years old, his friend noticed his cricketing talent and suggested him to play in an inter-school tournament.

Axar Patel got engaged to his fiancé Meha on his birthday in January 2022. Meha is a dietician and a nutritionist by profession and she was born in Nadiad, Gujarat. Meha was also seen with Axar Patel on the UK tour.

Axar Patel Domestic Career

Axar Patel played just one first-class match in his debut season for Gujarat, however, had a more successful showing in 2013. In his second first-class match against Delhi in 2013, Axar Patel took 6 for 55 innings. This was his first five-wicket haul.

Axar Patel got his first Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2013, although he was on the bench for the entire season. In August 2019, Axar Patel was named in the India Red team’s squad for the 2019-20 Duleep Trophy. In October 2019, Patel was named in India C’s squad for the 2019-20 Deodhar Trophy.

Axar Patel IPL Career

Axar Patel was signed up by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians in 2013, however, did not get a chance to play until he was released. Axar Patel was then picked up by Punjab Kings XI in 2014 and had an impressive season with 17 wickets. For IPL 2015 season, Axar Patel was retained by the Kings XI Punjab and batting lower down the order, he scored 206 runs for the IPL team in 2015 in addition to taking 13 wickets.

On May 1, 2016, during a match against Gujarat Lions, Axar Patel took four wickets in five balls which also included the first hattrick of the 2016 IPL season. He was again retained by Kings XI Punjab for the 2018 season.

In December 2018, Axar Patel was signed up by the Delhi Capitals in the player auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League and was retained by Delhi Capitals for the 2021 season.

