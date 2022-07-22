GK Question and Answers on Draupadi Murmu

Draupadi Murmu became the 15th President of India on July 21, 2022, after winning against opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election. Draupadi Murmu is the only second woman and the first tribal President of the world’s largest democracy. Draupadi Murmu, who is known to be a soft-spoken leader made her way into Odisha politics with her sheer hard work. The 64-year-old Draupadi Murmu’s father and Grandfather were village heads under the Panchayati Raj Systems. Draupadi Murmu started out as a school teacher and also worked as an Assistant Professor at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research Institute.

Know more about the 15th President of India by answering some interesting GK questions and answers on Draupadi Murmu.

Q1: When was Draupadi Murmu born?

a) June 20, 1958

b) June 20, 1962

c) June 20, 1959

d) June 20, 1963

Answer: June 20, 1958

Explanation: Draupadi Murmu was born on June 20, 1958 in Uparbeda village of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha in a Santali tribal family to Biranchi Narayan Tudu. Both her father and grandfather were village heads under the Panchayati Raj Systems.

Q2: Draupadi Murmu served as the Governor of which Indian State?

a) Odisha

b) Assam

c) Chhattisgarh

d) Jharkhand

Answer: Jharkhand

Explanation: Draupadi Murmu took oath as the Governor of Jharkhand on May 18, 2015, and became the first woman Governor of Jharkhand. She was the first female tribal leader from Odisha to be appointed as a Governor of the Indian State.

Q3: Draupadi Murmu, the 15th President of India, is associated with which Political Party?

a) Congress

b) Bharatiya Janata Party

c) Biju Janata Dal

d) Shivsena

Answer: Bharatiya Janata Party

Explanation: In June 2022, Draupadi Murmu was nominated by BJPs the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the President of India for the 2022 election.

Q4: Draupadi Murmu was awarded which award for the best MLA by Odisha Legislative Assembly?

a) Khel Ratna Award

b) Padma Shri Award

c) Padma Vibhushan

d) Nilkantha Award

Answer: Nilkantha Award

Explanation: Draupadi Murmu, in 2007, received the Nilkantha Award for the best MLA ( Member of Legislative Assembly) by Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Q5: President Draupadi Murmu assumed the charge of Commerce and Transportation for a period from?

a) 6 April 2005 to 6 January 2006

b) 6 March 2000 to 7 April 2003

c) 6 March 2000 to 6 August 2002

d) 6 June 2000 to 6 November 2000

Answer: 6 March 2000 to 6 August 2002

Explanation: During the BJP and BJD coalition government in Odisha, Draupadi Murmu was the Minister of the State with Independent Charge for Commerce and Transportation from March 6, 2000, to August 7, 2002.

Q6: Who was nominated against Draupadi Murmu during the Presidential Election 2022?

a) Sharad Pawar

b) Yashwant Sinha

c) Mamata Banerjee

d) Chidambaram

Answer: Yashwant Sinha

Explanation: During Presidential Election 2022, Draupadi Murmu contested against the opposition’s candidate Yashwant Sinha. An Indian administrator and politician who served as the Finance Minister of India from 1990 until 1991.

Q7: In which year Draupadi Murmu was elected as the councillor of Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat?

a) 1999

b) 1987

c) 1998

d) 1997

Answer: 1997

Explanation: Draupadi Murmu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1997 and was elected as the councilor of the Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat.

Q8: In which Institute did Draupadi Murmu work as an Assistant Professor?

a) Delhi University

b) Aligarh Muslim University

c) Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research Institute

d) None of the above

Answer: Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research Institute

Explanation: Draupadi Murmu worked as an assistant professor at the Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research Institute, Rairangpur. Later, she worked as a Junior Assistant at the Irrigation department of the Government of Odisha.

Q9: In 2000 MLA elections, Draupadi Murmu became a Member of which Legislative Assembly?

a) Uttarakhand

b) Odisha

c) Madhya Pradesh

d) Uttar Pradesh

Answer: Odisha

Explanation: President of India Draupadi Murmu became a Member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly in the 2000 MLA elections.

Q10: Who was Draupadi Murmu by profession?

a) Teacher

b) Scientist

c) Doctor

d) None of the Above

Answer: Teacher

Explanation: Draupadi Murmu started out as a school teacher before entering state politics. Murmu worked as an assistant professor at the Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research Institute, Rairangpur.

