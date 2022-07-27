APJ Abdul Kalam Biography: Inventions, Achievements, Death Date, Quotes, Full Name, Education & other details

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APJ Abdul Kalam 95th Birth Anniversary: Check India's Former President's Biography, Education, Inventions, Awards, Death Date, Quotes

By Jaisal Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 13:39 IST

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's 95th birth anniversary will be celebrated on October 15, 2026, and will also be marked across India as World Students' Day.

APJ Abdul Kalam Biography
APJ Abdul Kalam Biography

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's 95th birth anniversary will be celebrated on October 15, 2026, and will also be marked across India as World Students' Day.

Key Celebrations and Events for APJ Azad’s Birthday

• Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026.

World Students' Day: Schools, educators, and organizations across India mark the day to honor his dedication to young minds, curiosity, and scientific innovation.

• Uttar Pradesh Madrasas: The Uttar Pradesh Minorities Welfare Department, directed by Minister Danish Azad Ansari, is organizing nationwide science and technology exhibitions and seminars across all madrasas to facilitate scientific learning among students.

APJ Abdul Kalam Biography: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist who served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. He was born on October 15, 1931, raised in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, and studied Physics and aerospace engineering. APJ Abdul Kalam was elected as the 11th President of India in 2002 with the support of both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the then opposition Indian National Congress party. Also referred to as ‘People’s President’, APJ Abdul Kalam returned to his civilian life of education, writing, and public service after serving only one term.

Read APJ Abdul Kalam’s Biography and learn more about his education, achievement, inventions, full name, quotes, and other important details.

APJ Abdul Kalam Biography

Full Name

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam

Birth Date

October 15, 1931

Birth Place

Rameswaram, Madras Presidency, British India

Parents

Jainulabdeen Marakayar and Ashiamma

Death

July 27, 2015

Political Affiliations

National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

Profession

Aerospace Scientist, Author

Awards

Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna, Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration, Veer Savarkar Award, SASTRA Ramanujan Prize

Field

Aerospace Engineering

Institutions

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Alma Mater

St Joseph’s College, Tiruchirappalli (BEng), Madras Institute of Technology (MEng)

Office

Former President of India

APJ Abdul Kalam Early Life, Education

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1981, to a Tamil Muslim family in the pilgrimage center of Rameswaram on Pamban Island. It was then in the Madras Presidency under British India and is now in the State of Tamil Nadu.

APJ Abdul Kalam’s father Jainulabdeen Marakayar was a boat owner and imam of a local mosque while his mother Ashiamma was a housewife. His father also owned a ferry that took Hindu pilgrims back and forth between Rameswaram and the now uninhabited Dhanushkodi.

APJ Abdul Kalam was the youngest of four brothers and one sister in his family. His family had been wealthy Marakayar traders and landowners, with numerous properties and large tracts of land. With the opening of the Pamban Bridge to the mainland in 1914, however, the businesses failed and the family fortune and properties were lost over time, apart from the ancestral home.

As a young boy Kalam had to sell newspapers in order to support his family which was poverty-stricken and was surviving on a meager income.

APJ Abdul Kalam Education

APJ Abdul Kalam in his school years had average grades, however, he was described as a bright and hardworking student who had a strong desire to learn. He spent hours on his studies, particularly mathematics. After completing his education at Schwartz Higher secondary school, Abdul Kalam went to attend St. Joseph’s College and graduated in Physics in 1954. He then moved to Madras in 1955 to study aerospace engineering in the Madras Institute of Technology.

APJ Abdul Kalam as a Scientist

After graduating from the Madras Institute of Technology in 1960, APJ Abdul Kalam joined the Aeronautical Development Establishment of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as a scientist after becoming a member of the Defence Research and Development Service. He started his career by designing a small hovercraft, however, remained unconvinced by his job at DRDO.

In 1969, APJ Abdul Kalam was transferred to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) where he was the project director of India’s first Satellite Launch Vehicle which successfully deployed the Rohini satellite in near-earth orbit in July 1980.

APJ Abdul Kalam was also invited by Raja Ramanna to witness the country’s first nuclear test, Smiling Buddha, as the representative of TBRL, even though he had not participated in its development.

GK Questions and Answers on Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Jaisal Kaur
Jaisal Kaur

Assistant Manager

Jaisal Kaur is a senior education journalist with around four years of experience across leading Indian media organisations, including Business Standard, The Hindu, Zee Media, and Youth Ki Awaaz. She combines a passion for creative storytelling and breaking news with in-depth expertise across diverse domains, including international affairs, geopolitics, and Indian politics.

At Jagran Josh, she specialises in writing explainers and analytical stories on international news and current affairs. Over the years, she has developed strong expertise in leveraging digital and multimedia tools, along with SEO best practices, to enhance the speed, reach, and impact of her stories.

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First Published: Jul 27, 2022, 15:06 IST
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FAQs

  • What is the full form of APJ in APJ Abdul Kalam?
    +
    Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam is the full name of Dr. Kalam.
  • What is the full form of APJ in APJ Abdul Kalam?
    +
    Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam is the full name of Dr. Kalam.
  • Why is Dr. APJ Abdul kalam is known as the Missile Man of India?
    +
    APJ Abdul Kalam is known as the Missile Man of India for his work on the development of ballistic missiles and launch vehicle technology.
  • Why is Dr. APJ Abdul kalam is known as the Missile Man of India?
    +
    APJ Abdul Kalam is known as the Missile Man of India for his work on the development of ballistic missiles and launch vehicle technology.
  • Where was Dr. APJ Abdul kalam born?
    +
    Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1981 to a Tamil Muslim Family in the pilgrimage center of Rameswaram on Pamban Island.
  • Where was Dr. APJ Abdul kalam born?
    +
    Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1981 to a Tamil Muslim Family in the pilgrimage center of Rameswaram on Pamban Island.
  • What are the other names given to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam?
    +
    APJ Abdul Kalam is also known as "People's President" and "Missile Man of India".
  • What are the other names given to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam?
    +
    APJ Abdul Kalam is also known as "People's President" and "Missile Man of India".
  • Why is Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam famous?
    +
    Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is the Indian scientist who played a leading role in the development of India's missile and nuclear weapon programs.
  • Why is Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam famous?
    +
    Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is the Indian scientist who played a leading role in the development of India's missile and nuclear weapon programs.

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