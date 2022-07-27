APJ Abdul Kalam Biography: Inventions, Achievements, Death Date, Quotes, Full Name, Education & other details

APJ Abdul Kalam Biography: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist who served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. He was born on October 15, 1931, raised in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, and studied Physics and aerospace engineering. APJ Abdul Kalam was elected as the 11th President of India in 2002 with the support of both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the then opposition Indian National Congress party. Also referred to as ‘People’s President’, APJ Abdul Kalam returned to his civilian life of education, writing, and public service after serving only one term.

Read APJ Abdul Kalam’s Biography and learn more about his education, achievement, inventions, full name, quotes, and other important details.

APJ Abdul Kalam Biography

Full Name Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam Birth Date October 15, 1931 Birth Place Rameswaram, Madras Presidency, British India Parents Jainulabdeen Marakayar and Ashiamma Death July 27, 2015 Political Affiliations National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Profession Aerospace Scientist, Author Awards Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna, Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration, Veer Savarkar Award, SASTRA Ramanujan Prize Field Aerospace Engineering Institutions Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Alma Mater St Joseph’s College, Tiruchirappalli (BEng), Madras Institute of Technology (MEng) Office Former President of India

APJ Abdul Kalam Early Life, Education

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1981, to a Tamil Muslim family in the pilgrimage center of Rameswaram on Pamban Island. It was then in the Madras Presidency under British India and is now in the State of Tamil Nadu.

APJ Abdul Kalam’s father Jainulabdeen Marakayar was a boat owner and imam of a local mosque while his mother Ashiamma was a housewife. His father also owned a ferry that took Hindu pilgrims back and forth between Rameswaram and the now uninhabited Dhanushkodi.

APJ Abdul Kalam was the youngest of four brothers and one sister in his family. His family had been wealthy Marakayar traders and landowners, with numerous properties and large tracts of land. With the opening of the Pamban Bridge to the mainland in 1914, however, the businesses failed and the family fortune and properties were lost over time, apart from the ancestral home.

As a young boy Kalam had to sell newspapers in order to support his family which was poverty-stricken and was surviving on a meager income.

APJ Abdul Kalam Education

APJ Abdul Kalam in his school years had average grades, however, he was described as a bright and hardworking student who had a strong desire to learn. He spent hours on his studies, particularly mathematics. After completing his education at Schwartz Higher secondary school, Abdul Kalam went to attend St. Joseph’s College and graduated in Physics in 1954. He then moved to Madras in 1955 to study aerospace engineering in the Madras Institute of Technology.

APJ Abdul Kalam as a Scientist

After graduating from the Madras Institute of Technology in 1960, APJ Abdul Kalam joined the Aeronautical Development Establishment of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as a scientist after becoming a member of the Defence Research and Development Service. He started his career by designing a small hovercraft, however, remained unconvinced by his job at DRDO.

In 1969, APJ Abdul Kalam was transferred to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) where he was the project director of India’s first Satellite Launch Vehicle which successfully deployed the Rohini satellite in near-earth orbit in July 1980.

APJ Abdul Kalam was also invited by Raja Ramanna to witness the country’s first nuclear test, Smiling Buddha, as the representative of TBRL, even though he had not participated in its development.

GK Questions and Answers on Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam