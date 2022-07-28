GK Quiz on Commonwealth Games 2022

GK Quiz Commonwealth Games 2022: Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event conducted once every four years. The first Commonwealth Games were conducted in 1930, with the only exception being 1942 and 1946 ( due to World War 2). The Commonwealth Games 2022 or CWG 2022 will be held in Birmingham, UK, from 28th July to 8th August 2022.

Attempt this quiz on Commonwealth Games 2022, to test your knowledge. It will also prove highly effective for your competitive exam preparation.

1. Who is the founder of the Commonwealth Games?

a) Pierre De Coubertin

b) Melville Marks Robinson

c) Astley Cooper

d) None of the Above

Answer: b

Explanation: Melville Marks Robinson was the founder of the Commonwealth Games, it started as British Empire Games in Hamilton, Canada in 1930 and later came to be known as Commonwealth Games.

2. In which city Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held?

a) London

b) Glasgow

c) Birmingham

d) Sydney

Answer: c

Explanation: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham which is city in the West Midlands region of England. It is the second largest city of UK.

3. How many sports disciplines will be played in Commonwealth Games 2022?

a) 17

b) 19

c) 20

d) 22

Answer: c

Explanation: There are 20 sports disciplines in the Commonwealth Games 2022, it includes athletics, badminton, boxing, hockey, lawn bowls, netball (for women), rugby sevens, squash, swimming and weightlifting, road cycling, judo, triathlon, table tennis and wrestling, women’s cricket, 3x3 basketball, 3x3 wheelchair baseball

4. Who are the flag bearers of India in Commonwealth Games 2022?

a) Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh

b) P.V Sindhu and Manpreet Singh

c) Lovlina Borgohain and P.V Sindhu

d) None of the above

Answer: b

Explanation: As per the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) one male and one female representative should be flag bearers. Lovlina Borgohain and Mirabai Chanu were earlier considered for the same, but it was later allocated to P.V Sindhu and Manpreet Singh ( Male Hockey Team Captain)

5. The last city in England to host Commonwealth Games was?

a) Birmingham

b) London

c) Liverpool

d) Manchester

Answer: d

Explanation: Manchester was the last city in England to host the Commonwealth Games in 2002.

6. Which of the following is not a new sports discipline in Commonwealth Games 2022?

a) Women’s T20 Cricket

b) Netball

c) 3x3 basketball

d) 3x3 wheelchair baseball

Answer: b

Explanation: The sports disciplines of Women’s T20 Cricket, 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair baseball are making their debut in Commonwealth Games 2022.

7. How many athletes from India are participating in CWG 2022?

a) 210

b) 215

c) 221

d) 225

Answer: b

Explanation: Total 215 athletes will be participating from India in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

8. How many countries are participating in CWG 2022?

a) 56

b) 65

c) 71

d) 72

Answer: d

Explanation: Total 72 countries will be participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham, UK.

9. The official mascot of CWG 2022 is?

a) Keyano

b) Goldie

c) Perry

d) Shera

Answer: c

Explanation: The official mascot of CWG 2022 is Perry the Bull. The practice of having a mascot for Commonwealth Games started in the year 1978.

10. Which Indian athlete will be missing out on CWG 2022?

a) P.V Sindhu

b) Neeraj Chopra

c) Lovlina Borgohain

d) Kidambi Srikanth

Answer: b

Explanation: Neeraj Chopra will miss participating in CWG 2022 due to groin injury.

