Commonwealth Games 2022: What is Lawn Bowls? Know the rules

Lawn Bowls Rules: Indian Women’s lawn bowl team assured the country a historic maiden Commonwealth Games 2022 medal in the sport after defeating the New Zealand team by 16-13 in the semi-final of the women’s fours event on August 1, 2022. The women’s fours team in Commonwealth Games 2022 comprising of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third), and Rupa Rani Tirkey (Skip) will face South Africa in the Gold Medal clash on August 2 at 4.15 PM.

As the Indian team at the Commonwealth Games 2022 gears up for the tournament, learn more about the Lawn Bowls game and what are the rules of this largely little-known sport.

CWG 2022: Indian lawn bowls players create history, reach finals of Women's Fours event by defeating mighty New Zealand



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/XfZQyBFblH#IndiaatCWG2022 #LawnBowls #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/ls1RHzGeSt — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 1, 2022

What is Lawn Bowls?

Lawn Bowls is a sport in which the objective is to roll biased balls so that they stop close to a smaller ball called a ‘jack’ or a ‘kitty’. The matches are played on a Lawn Bowls Green within a rink area- there are usually six rinks per green.

Lawn Bowls match begins with a coin toss, giving one competitor the option to roll a small ball called the ‘jack’ at least 23 meters down the green. The competitors take turns bowling, aiming to ensure that they are closure to the jack than any of those of their opponents. The points in Lawn Bowls are awarded for each bowl that is closest to the jack.

Under Lawn Bowls, in singles competition, the first to score 21 points will win, whereas, in pairs, triples, and fours competition, that team in the game that has amassed the most points in total will win the game.

Lawn Bowls: How are the points awarded?

The number of points awarded in Lawn Bowls is determined by the number of bowls a team has managed to place closer to ‘Jack’ compared to its opponent.

For example: If Team A places two bowls closer to ‘Jack’ compared to team Bs closest bowls, it will win two points in the end. In case, team A has managed to place three bowls closer to the target than team B’s closest bowls, it would be awarded three points.

