Gujarat University Result 2025 Released; Download UG, PG Marksheet PDF at gujaratuniversity.ac.in

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 15, 2025, 18:37 IST

Gujarat University Result 2025: Gujarat University declared the semester exam results for various UG and PG courses on its website- gujaratuniversity.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Gujarat University Results 2025.

Gujarat University Results 2025
Gujarat University Results 2025

gujaratuniversity.ac.in Result 2025 OUT: Gujarat University has released the semester exam results for UG and PG various courses, including BCom, MSc, BBA, BCA, MA, MCom, LLM, BA, BEd, LLB and other exams. Gujarat University Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- gujaratuniversity.ac.in. Students can now check and download their Gujarat University results by using their registration number at the direct link below.

Gujarat University Result 2025

Gujarat University released the results of UG and PG courses. The result has been released online at the official website of the University- gujaratuniversity.ac.in

Gujarat University Results 2025

Click here

How to Download Gujarat University Results 2025

Candidates who appeared for the Gujarat University exams can easily access their 2025 results directly on the official university website. To check the result, students must enter their required login credentials, typically their roll number or registration number, into the required fields and submit the form. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Gujarat University results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - gujaratuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Result’ segment.

Step 3: Select your course and fill in all the required details. 

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Gujarat University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Gujarat University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Links

BCom 5th Semester

Click here

BA 5th Semester

Click here

LLB 3rd Semester

Click here

BBA 5th Semester

Click here

BSc 3rd Semester

Click here

Gujarat University: Highlights

Gujarat University is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It was established in the year 1949. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Gujarat University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the faculty of commerce and management, faculty of science and technology, faculty of law and humanities, faculty of life sciences, faculty of social sciences and education.

Gujarat University: Highlights

University Name

Gujarat University

Established

1949

Location

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Gujarat University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

