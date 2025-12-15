The world is a magnificent canvas, bursting with an infinite spectrum of colours. Colours are not just science, but they also carry deep cultural meanings and famous nicknames. For instance, Red is widely known as the colour of passion and warning. Green is always linked to nature and growth. Every single colour has a special meaning it is famous for. Now, think about history, wealth, and power. Do you know which single colour is officially known as the "Colour of Royalty? This shade has a long history tied directly to ancient kings and emperors. Here are a couple of slight hints: This pigment was once considered more valuable than gold. It was complicated to produce, often needing thousands of tiny sea creatures to make a small amount of dye. In this article, we will take a deep look at the fascinating story behind this supreme shade.

Which Colour is known as the Colour of Royalty?

The colour known as the "Colour of Royalty" is Purple. Its association with elite status dates back to ancient times, primarily due to the astronomical cost of its dye. The famous Tyrian Purple pigment was extracted from thousands of tiny Murex sea snails found in the Mediterranean.

This labour-intensive and expensive process meant that only the wealthiest people, who included monarchs and emperors, could afford to wear it. In the Roman Empire, sumptuary laws were even created, making it illegal for ordinary citizens to wear purple, cementing its status as a symbol of imperial power, wealth, and authority that continues to this day.

10+ Lesser-Known Facts About Purple