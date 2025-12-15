UP Police Assistant Operator Previous Year Cut Off: Check Category Wise Qualifying Marks

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released 44 vacancies for the Assistant Operator posts in the Radio Cadre. Candidates who are planning to appear in the exam should check past cutoffs for all categories. This will help them understand the competition level and trends. It will enable them to set their realistic goals accordingly. Only those who will score more than or equivalent to the cutoffs will be shortlisted for the further selection rounds. Continue reading to know more about the UP Police Assistant Operator previous year cut offs and other related details. UP Police Assistant Operator Previous Year Cut Off The UP Police Assistant Operator cutoff is the minimum marks that candidates must obtain to proceed in the recruitment process. Along with this, they need to secure passing marks in all the subjects of the written to be declared successful. The written exam typically covers various subjects, i.e. General Hindi, Science/General knowledge, Numerical and Mental Ability Test, and Mental Aptitude Test/I.Q. Test/Reasoning Test. A total of 160 objective-type questions for 400 marks will be asked.

If you are aiming for this test, check UP Police Assistant Operator previous year cutoff. It will help you understand changes in past trends and set your target scores accordingly. This strategy can maximise your qualifying chances in the exam. UP Police Assistant Operator Previous Year Cut Off UP Police Assistant Operator previous year cutoffs play a crucial role in your preparation. What you can do is first solve past papers and then compare your score with the previous year's cutoff. It will help you evaluate your performance level and check where your preparation stands. This will let you track your progress level and help you set achievable goals. Various factors influence the cutoff, such as the total test-takers, difficulty level, category, etc. General category cutoff marks are usually higher compared to the reserved categories. The table below clearly shows that the UR category has the highest cutoff at 358.73, followed by OBC. On the other hand, SC and ST categories have comparatively lower cutoff marks. Check the UP Police Assistant Operator previous year cut off in the table below:

Category Cutoff Unreserved (UR) 358.73503 EWS 343.66564 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 350.7595 Scheduled Caste 333.14862 Scheduled Tribe 312.89519 Candidates declared successful in the written exam will be invited to appear in the document verification and physical standard test, which will be of a qualifying nature. So, they should prepare efficiently for the written test to clear the cutoff marks as per their category and participate in further rounds.

UP Police Assistant Operator Salary 2025 UP Police Assistant Operator Minimum Qualifying Marks Candidates are required to obtain a minimum passing mark in every subject to be declared successful in the written test. As per the official notification, those who fail to obtain 50% marks in each subject will not be eligible for appointment. There are four subjects in the written exam, and each subject carries 100 marks.