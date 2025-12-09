UP Police Assistant Operator Salary 2025: Complete Breakdown of Pay Level & In-Hand Salary

UP Police Assistant Operator Salary 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the official notification for Assistant Operator, Workshop Worker, and Head Operator posts. Candidates must clearly understand the UP Police Assistant Operator salary and job profile to make an informed decision. The salary for this post is quite attractive, which makes the recruitment highly popular among aspirants.
According to the 7th Pay Commission, the UP Police Assistant Operator monthly salary ranges from ₹30,000 to ₹40,000, while the annual package falls between ₹4,20,000 and ₹4,80,000.
This article provides complete details of the UP Police Assistant Operator Salary, including the pay scale, allowances, job responsibilities, and latest exam updates.
UP Police Assistant Operator Salary 2025 Overview
Check the overview of the UP Police Assistant Operator Salary 2025 to help candidates understand the pay structure in the table below:
|
Component
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
|
Post
|
UP Police Assistant Operator
|
Pay Scale
|
As per 7th Pay Commission
|
Annual Salary Range
|
Approximately ₹4,20,000 to ₹4,80,000
|
Official Website
|
uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Assistant Operator Salary Structure 2025
The UP Police Assistant Operator Salary Structure 2025 is based on three key components: Basic Pay, Pay Level, and Grade Pay. The official notification does not mention the exact salary breakdown, but the expected pay scale can be estimated from previous data and available statistics.
Below is the expected UP Police Assistant Operator Salary Structure:
|
Name of Post
|
Pay Matrix Level
|
Expected Salary (Monthly)
|
Assistant Radio Operator
|
Level 5
|
₹25,500 – ₹81,100
UP Police Assistant Operator In-Hand Salary 2025
Candidates selected for the UP Police Assistant Operator post go through a tough recruitment process that includes an online written exam, a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The salary for this post is decided according to the 7th Pay Commission, ensuring a stable and well-structured pay scale.
After all deductions, a newly appointed UP Police Assistant Operator receives an in-hand salary of around ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 per month.
Annual Package for UP Police Assistant Operator
The annual salary package for a UP Police Assistant Operator ranges from ₹4,20,000 to ₹4,80,000 as per the 7th Pay Commission. This includes basic pay, allowances, and other financial benefits provided by the state police department.
UP Police Assistant Operator Pay Level 2025
In 2025, the UP Police Assistant Operator post falls under Pay Level 5 with a pay scale of ₹25,500 to ₹81,100. Fresh recruits generally start with an in-hand salary between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000, depending on allowances. Over time, the salary increases with yearly increments and
The salary can grow significantly with experience, promotions, and annual increments. After a few years of service, a candidate may earn up to ₹1.12 lakh per month, including all benefits.
UP Police Assistant Operator Perks and Benefits
UP Police Assistant Operators receive several allowances and benefits that make the job even more attractive along with a good salary. These perks help employees manage their daily expenses and maintain financial stability. The following are some of the major benefits:
-
Dearness Allowance (DA)
-
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
-
Medical Reimbursement
-
Travel Allowance (TA)
-
Detachment Allowance
-
High Altitude Allowance (if applicable)
-
City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)
UP Police Assistant Operator Probation Period
The official notification does not clearly mention the exact probation period for the UP Police Assistant Operator post. However, candidates are usually placed on a training or probation phase before receiving the full salary benefits.
During this period:
-
Candidates receive the minimum salary for the post.
-
Only after completing training successfully do they start receiving full pay and all allowances.
-
The probation phase requires candidates to perform their duties with discipline, efficiency, and professionalism.
After completing probation, employees become eligible for higher salary, better allowances, and steady growth opportunities.
Also Check:
UP Police Assistant Operator Eligibility Criteria
UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025
UP Police Assistant Operator Job Profile 2025
Understanding the UP Police Assistant Operator Job Profile is essential before applying. This role involves important technical and communication responsibilities that help the police department maintain smooth radio operations.
They assist the Head Radio Operator in daily communication tasks and follow instructions for maintaining and operating radio systems.
UP Police Assistant Operator Career Growth and Promotion 2025
The UP Police Assistant Operator post offers strong career growth and several promotion opportunities within the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. Candidates become eligible for promotions based on seniority, performance, experience, and departmental rules.
The UP Police provides a clear and structured promotion system, allowing employees to move to higher technical and operational positions over time. Candidates receive a higher salary, more responsibilities, and better allowances. This makes it a stable and rewarding career path.
Because of these growth opportunities, the UP Police Assistant Operator Exam is highly popular among aspirants.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation