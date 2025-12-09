UP Police Assistant Operator Salary 2025: Complete Breakdown of Pay Level & In-Hand Salary

UP Police Assistant Operator Salary 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the official notification for Assistant Operator, Workshop Worker, and Head Operator posts. Candidates must clearly understand the UP Police Assistant Operator salary and job profile to make an informed decision. The salary for this post is quite attractive, which makes the recruitment highly popular among aspirants. According to the 7th Pay Commission, the UP Police Assistant Operator monthly salary ranges from ₹30,000 to ₹40,000, while the annual package falls between ₹4,20,000 and ₹4,80,000. This article provides complete details of the UP Police Assistant Operator Salary, including the pay scale, allowances, job responsibilities, and latest exam updates. UP Police Assistant Operator Salary 2025 Overview

Check the overview of the UP Police Assistant Operator Salary 2025 to help candidates understand the pay structure in the table below: Component Details Organization Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Post UP Police Assistant Operator Pay Scale As per 7th Pay Commission Annual Salary Range Approximately ₹4,20,000 to ₹4,80,000 Official Website uppbpb.gov.in UP Police Assistant Operator Salary Structure 2025 The UP Police Assistant Operator Salary Structure 2025 is based on three key components: Basic Pay, Pay Level, and Grade Pay. The official notification does not mention the exact salary breakdown, but the expected pay scale can be estimated from previous data and available statistics. Below is the expected UP Police Assistant Operator Salary Structure:

Name of Post Pay Matrix Level Expected Salary (Monthly) Assistant Radio Operator Level 5 ₹25,500 – ₹81,100 UP Police Assistant Operator In-Hand Salary 2025 Candidates selected for the UP Police Assistant Operator post go through a tough recruitment process that includes an online written exam, a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The salary for this post is decided according to the 7th Pay Commission, ensuring a stable and well-structured pay scale. After all deductions, a newly appointed UP Police Assistant Operator receives an in-hand salary of around ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 per month. Annual Package for UP Police Assistant Operator The annual salary package for a UP Police Assistant Operator ranges from ₹4,20,000 to ₹4,80,000 as per the 7th Pay Commission. This includes basic pay, allowances, and other financial benefits provided by the state police department.

UP Police Assistant Operator Pay Level 2025 In 2025, the UP Police Assistant Operator post falls under Pay Level 5 with a pay scale of ₹25,500 to ₹81,100. Fresh recruits generally start with an in-hand salary between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000, depending on allowances. Over time, the salary increases with yearly increments and The salary can grow significantly with experience, promotions, and annual increments. After a few years of service, a candidate may earn up to ₹1.12 lakh per month, including all benefits. UP Police Assistant Operator Perks and Benefits UP Police Assistant Operators receive several allowances and benefits that make the job even more attractive along with a good salary. These perks help employees manage their daily expenses and maintain financial stability. The following are some of the major benefits:

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Medical Reimbursement

Travel Allowance (TA)

Detachment Allowance

High Altitude Allowance (if applicable)

City Compensatory Allowance (CCA) UP Police Assistant Operator Probation Period The official notification does not clearly mention the exact probation period for the UP Police Assistant Operator post. However, candidates are usually placed on a training or probation phase before receiving the full salary benefits. During this period: Candidates receive the minimum salary for the post.

Only after completing training successfully do they start receiving full pay and all allowances.

The probation phase requires candidates to perform their duties with discipline, efficiency, and professionalism. After completing probation, employees become eligible for higher salary, better allowances, and steady growth opportunities.

UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025 UP Police Assistant Operator Job Profile 2025 Understanding the UP Police Assistant Operator Job Profile is essential before applying. This role involves important technical and communication responsibilities that help the police department maintain smooth radio operations. They assist the Head Radio Operator in daily communication tasks and follow instructions for maintaining and operating radio systems. UP Police Assistant Operator Career Growth and Promotion 2025 The UP Police Assistant Operator post offers strong career growth and several promotion opportunities within the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. Candidates become eligible for promotions based on seniority, performance, experience, and departmental rules.