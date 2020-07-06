PV Sindhu Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Badminton Career, Awards, Endorsements and More

PV Sindhu or Pusaria Venkata Sindhu is a professional badminton player from India. She became the first badminton player from India to reach finals of 2016 Summer Olympics. She was also listed in the Forbes' as the Highest-Paid Female Athletes in 2018 and 2019. Today, PV Sindhu turns 25 this year.

Birth July 5, 1995 (Hyderabad, India) Age 25 years Profession Badminton Player (Right-handed) Nationality Indian Full Name Pusaria Venkata Sindhu Coach Pullela Gopichand Height 1.79 m (5 ft 10 in) Weight 65 kg (143 lb) Years Active 2011-present Parents PV Ramana (Father) P Vijaya (Mother) Net Worth $5.5 million (2019) Twitter @pvsindhu1 Instagram pvsindhu1 Marital Status Unmarried

PV Sindhu: Birth, Early Life and Education

PV Sindhu was born on July 5, 1995, in Hyderabad to PV Ramana (Father) and P Vijaya (Mother). Her parents have been the volleyball players at the national level. Sindhu's father was a member of the team that won the bronze medal in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games. He received Arjuna Award in the year 2000 for his contribution to the sports.

PV Sindhu did his schooling at Auxilium High School, Hyderabad and at St. Ann's College for Women, Hyderabad. Pullela Gopichand, 2001 All England Open Badminton Champion became Sindhu's inspiration to choose badminton as her career.

PV Sindhu: Badminton Career

Sindhu at the age of eight started playing badminton. In the guidance of Mehboob Ali, she started learning the basics of badminton at the badminton courts of Indian Railway Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications in Secunderabad. She travelled a distance of 56 km every day from her residence to the badminton courts to learn and practice the sport.

PV Sindhu joined Gopichand Badminton Academy and won several titles under 10-years category. At the Ambuja Cement All India ranking, she won the 5th Servo All India ranking championship in the doubles and the singles category.

In under 13-years category, Sindhu won the titles at the Sub-juniors in Pondicherry, doubles titles at the Krishna Khaitan All India Tournament, IOC All India Ranking, the Sub-Junior Nationals and the All India Ranking in Pune. In under 14-years category, she won a gold medal at the 51st National State Games in India.

At the age of 14, PV Sindhu entered the international circuit. She won a bronze medal at the 2009 Sub-Junior Asian Badminton Championships in Colombo. Sindhu won a silver medal at the 2010 Iran Fajr International Badminton Challenge. She made to the quarterfinals of 2010 BWF World Junior Championships in Mexico but lost to the Chinese opponent.

In 2011, Sindhu won Maldives International Challenge in June and the Indonesia International Challenge in July. At the Dutch Open, she made it to the finals but lost the match. At Swiss International, Sindhu won the Finals beating Carola Bott. She won the India International badminton event in 2011.

PV Sindhu: Career Chart

Badminton Singles

Singles Total Present (2020) Played 468 8 Wins 328 5 Losses 140 3 Balance +188 +2

* As of March 2020.

Badminton Doubles

Doubles Total Present (2020) Played 20 0 Wins 10 0 Losses 10 0 Balance 0 0

* As of March 2020.

PV Sindhu: Personal Life

Since July 2013, PV Sindhu has been employed with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) as an Assistant Sports Manager in Hyderabad Office. In 2016, after winning a silver medal at the Rio Olympics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) promoted her to Deputy Sports Manager. She was also appointed as the first brand ambassador of Bridgestone India. In 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, Sindhu was the flag bearer for India.

PV Sindhu: Awards

1- In January 2020, PV Sindhu was awarded the Highest Civilian Award in India-- Padma Bhushan.

2- In March 2015, Sindhu was awarded the Fourth Highest Civilian Award in India-- Padma Shri.

3- In August 2016, she was awarded the Highest Sporting Honour of India-- Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

4- In September 2013, PV Sindhu was awarded the Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in sports.

5- She was titled as the Breakthrough Sportsperson of the Year 2014 by FICCI.

6- In 2014, the NDTV news channel titled her as the NDTV Indian of the Year.

7- She received US$14,000 from the Badminton Association of India for her victory at 2015 Macau Open Badminton Championships.

8- She received US$7,000 from the Badminton Association of India for her victory in the 2016 Malaysia Masters.

9- In 2019, she was awarded TV9 Nava Nakshatra Sanmanam.

Awards for winning the silver medal at 2016 Rio Summer Olympics

10- She received US$700,000 and a land grant from the Government of Telangana.

11- She received US$420,000 and a land grant from the Government of Andhra Pradesh along with the job of a Deputy Collector in the state.

12- She received US$280,000 from the Government of Delhi.

13- PV Sindhu received US$110,000 from Bharat Petroleum Corporation, with promotion from assistant to deputy sports manager.

14- Sindhu received US$70,000 from the Government of Haryana.

15- PV Sindhu received US$70,000 from the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

16- She received US$70,000 from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

17- Sindhu received US$70,000 from the Badminton Association of India.

18- From NRI Businessman, Mukkattu Sebastian, Sindhu received US$70,000.

19- She received US$42,000 from the Indian Olympic Federation.

20- From Sachin Tendulkar and Hyderabad District Badminton Association, Sindhu received a BMW car.

21- She received US$1,400 from Bollywood Actor Salman Khan.

22- Kirtilals gifted her a miniature gold badminton racquet memento embedded with diamonds.

PV Sindhu: Endorsements

As per reports, PV Sindhu is the second Sportsperson after Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli in terms of brand endorsements. She charges brands between US$140,000 - US$180,000 for a single day. She has endorsed deals with several brands such as Myntra, Flipkart, Nokia, Stayfree, Panasonic, Bank of Baroda, Central Reserve Police Force, Vizag Steel, JBL, etc.

In February 2019, PV Sindhu signed a deal with Chinese sports brand Li Ning for US$7.0 million for four years. During 2014-15, PV Sindhu was associated with Li Ning. In 2016, she signed a contract with Yonex for three years charging US$490,000 per year.

