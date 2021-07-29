Chanu Saikhom Mirabai: Biography- Family, early life, age, weightlifting career and more

26 year old Chanu Mirabai has won the silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Women's weightlifting and has made India proud. Today the daughter of India hailing from Manipur is a name everyone knows. Her achievements have spoken for every female that works hard in the country. Take a look at her biography below.

I am really happy on winning silver medal in #Tokyo2020 for my country 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gPtdhpA28z — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 24, 2021

Chanu Mirabai: Details

Born as Saikhom Chanu Mirabai Date of Birth 8th August 1994 Place of Birth Nongpok Kakching, near Imphal, Manipur Weight 49 kgs Height 4 feet 11 inches

Chanu Mirabai: Early Life and Family

Chanu Mirabai was born on 8th August 1994 near Imphal. Her family supported her dream of being a weightlifter since she was 12. The family identified her strength when she was able to lift the logs of wood her brother found difficult to pick and walk easily back home. She was known as the heavyweight lifter in the family.

So began her career.

Take a look at the tweet made by her for her family:

This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level. pic.twitter.com/RlXby6QoOv — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 28, 2021

Weightlifting Career:

Chanu Mirabai's career began with the Glasgow Commonwealth games where she won the silver medal in the 48 kg category. She also qualified for the Rio Olympics but could not finish with any successful lifts.

In 2017 she won the Gold Medal in the women's category weightlifting in World Weightlifting Championships at Anaheim, CA, USA. She created a record by lifting the 194 kg weight in total and 109 kg clean and jerk.

She also won the first gold medal for India in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

In the 2019 World Weightlifting Championships, Mirabai lifted a total of 201kgs but finished 4th.

In 2021, she won the bronze medal at the 2020 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent

At 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Chanu won a silver medal with a total lift of 202 kg in the 49 kg section.

Chanu Mirabai: List of Awards and honours

Chanu has been honoured with:

i) Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, highest sporting honour of India (2018)

ii) Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India (2018)

She has also been given INR 1 crore from the Government of Manipur after she won the silver medal at the Olympics 2020.She has also been given the appointment as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the Manipur State Police.

She has been awarded INR 20 lakh from the Govt of Manipur and INR 2 crore from Indian Railways.

Also Read| Tarundeep Rai: Know his age, career, medals, family and retirement plans- Complete Biography

