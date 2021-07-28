Tarundeep Rai: Know his age, career, medals, family and retirement plans- Complete Biography

Archer Tarundeep Rai has shown the determination to win against Ukraine's Oleksii Hunbin and defeated him to reach the round of 16 in Tokyo Olympics 2021. He however lost to Itay Shanny of Israel with a tough 10-9 loss. Rai has been a three time Olympian and this time he would rest his bow.

Strong performance from the Indian men this morning. But their next opponent is a big one.#ArcheryatTokyo #archery pic.twitter.com/TUKzsfVWI5 — World Archery (@worldarchery) July 26, 2021

In the article below know more about Tarundeep Rai and his journey of archery. Know how he became an archer, what made him choose this field and what is his life like.

Tarundeep Rai’s run in the men’s #archery competition has ended after losing the shoot-off against Israel’s Itay Shanny in the 1/16 eliminations round at #Tokyo2020. https://t.co/azTe11UO7Z — Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) July 28, 2021

About Tarundeep Rai: Archery Profile

Country of residence: India

Started archery: 1997

International debut: 2003

Archery stats:

Right handed Arrow length: 29"/73.7 cm Draw weight: 44lbs/20 kg

Tarundeep has a world ranking of 54 and has registered a 63% match win score. He is 37 years old.

Take a look at the tweet below showing India's representation in Tokyo Olympics

Tarundeep Rai: Personal life and Career

Tarundeep Rai hails from Namchi district in Sikkim and is a part of the Kirati Community. Tarundeep was born on 22nd February 1984 in Sikkim. His wife's name is Anjana Bhattarai and he has a son named Nusam Singh Rai. He has a sister and a brother and world renowned athlete Baichung Bhutia is his cousin. He would be retiring from the world of archery after the Tokyo Olympics 2021. This means in case he reaches the finals this would be his last chance to win a medal. He started his journey with Asian Archery Championship in 2003 in Yangon, Myanmar.

Take a look at the video of his father and his son wishing him good luck for Tokyo Olympics 2021

Tarundeep Rai Awards and honours:

He is the winner of Arjuna Award for his achievements in archery. He was honoured in 2005.

He was also honoured by the Government of India with Padma Shri in 2020

He was the first Indian to win an individual men’s silver medal in archery at the 16th Asian Games on 24 November 2010 in Guangzhou, China.

He was the first Indian ever to make it to the semifinal round of the World Archery Championship in 2005.

With so many achievements in the sports fraternity Tarundeep Rai would always be remembered for making India proud on International platform. His contribution is no less from any other sports person in India.

