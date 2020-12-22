Tokyo Olympics 2020 (2020 Summer Olympics): Here's all you need to know about the 'Games of the XXXII Olympiad'

The 2020 summer Olympics is an international sports event which will be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021, in the city of Tokyo, Japan. As the name suggests, this summer Olympics were originally intended to be held from 24 July to 9 August 2020, but due to the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, Tokyo Olympics 2020 was postponed.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Host: Tokyo Japan Motto: United by Emotion Events: 339 in 33 sports Opening: 23 July 2021 Closing: 8 August 2021 Mascot: Miraitowa; created by Ryo Taniguchi

The name ‘Tokyo 2020’ is not changed to ‘Tokyo 2021’ because of marketing and branding reasons. This is also the first time in history when an Olympic games event is postponed instead of being cancelled.

How Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be conducted in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic?

In the past, there have been outbreaks of infectious diseases during Olympics time, but the ongoing COVID-19 has a high mortality rate in comparison with the other diseases of the past such as Zika Virus during the 2016 Summer Olympics and H1N1 “Swine flu” during the 2010 Winter Olympics.

The qualifying event for Tokyo Olympics 2020 was scheduled in early 2020. The locations of some of the qualifying events that were to be held in the month of February 2020 were changed to locations with less risk of coronavirus. The qualification event for Boxing was to be held in Wuhan, China-- the centre of the COVID-19 outbreak which was later changed to Amman, Jordan. Also, the location of the third round of the women’s football qualification event was changed from China to Australia.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: How the doping tests were affected?

Doping tests have not been conducted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The European anti-doping committee was not in favour of conducting anti-doping test because it would pose a greater health risk for the players as well as the committee team. Anti-doping agencies of nations like the US, Great Britain, France, and Germany have lessened their testing activities since March 2020.

Why Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be the most expensive Olympics ever?

The official costs of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 published last year was $12.6 billion and the overall spending was placed at at least $25 billion.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the official costs of the organizers are expected to increase by $2.8 billion, thereby making the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as the most expensive Olympics ever.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Should the 2020 Summer Olympics be held?

Japanese broadcaster NHK published a report on a telephone poll of 1,200 people. Out of these, 63% were of the view that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 should be postponed or cancelled while 27% voted in favour (2020 Summer Olympics should be held). The poll was conducted on 11-13 December 2020.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mascot

Image Credit: Olympics.org

The name of the 2020 Summer Olympics Mascot is Miraitowa. It is derived from the Japanese words Mirai (future) and Towa (eternity). The mascot embodies both the old and the new, echoing the concept of "innovation from harmony". The Mascot was created by Ryo Taniguchi.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: List of Games and Sports

Below is a complete list of all the sports and games that are to be included in the 2020 Summer Olympics:

1. Aquatics

2. Artistic swimming

3. Diving

4. Swimming

5. Water polo

6. Archery

7. Athletics

8. Badminton

9. Baseball

10. Baseball

11. Softball

12. Basketball

13. Basketball

14. 3x3 basketball

15. Boxing

16. Canoeing

17. Slalom

18. Sprint

19. Cycling

20. BMX freestyle

21. BMX racing

22. Mountain biking

23. Road cycling

24. Track cycling

25. Equestrian

26. Dressage

27. Eventing

28. Jumping

29. Fencing

30. Field hockey

31. Football

32. Golf

33. Gymnastics

34. Artistic

35. Rhythmic

36. Trampoline

37. Handball

38. Judo

39. Karate

40. Kata

41. Kumite

42. Modern pentathlon

43. Rowing

44. Rugby sevens

45. Sailing

46. Shooting

47. Skateboarding

48. Sport climbing

49. Surfing

50. Table tennis

51. Taekwondo

52. Tennis

53. Triathlon

54. Volleyball

55. Volleyball

56. Beach volleyball

57. Weightlifting

58. Wrestling

59. Freestyle

60. Greco-Roman

There will be 339 events in total, in 33 different types of sports. 5 New games will be introduced along with fifteen new events including 3x3 Basketball, Freestyle BMX and Madison Cycling (Continued again).

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Which nations will participate?

Below -mentioned nations are expected to participate in the Tokyo Olympics 2020:

1. Albania

2. Algeria

3. American Samoa

4. Andorra

5. Angola

6. Argentina

7. Armenia

8. Australia

9. Austria

10. Azerbaijan

11. the Bahamas

12. Bahrain

13. Bangladesh

14. Barbados

15. Belarus

16. Belgium

17. Benin

18. Bermuda

19. Bhutan

20. Bosnia and Herzegovina

21. Botswana

22. Brazil

23. the British Virgin Islands

24. Bulgaria

25. Burkina Faso

26. Burundi

27. Cameroon

28. Canada

29. Cayman Islands

30. Chad

31. Chile

32. China

33. Colombia

34. the Cook Islands

35. Costa Rica

36. Croatia

37. Cuba

38. Cyprus

39. the Czech Republic

40. the Democratic Republic of the Congo

41. Denmark

42. Djibouti

43. Dominica

44. the Dominican Republic

45. Ecuador

46. Egypt

47. El Salvador

48. Eritrea

49. Estonia

50. Ethiopia

51. Fiji

52. Finland

53. France

54. Gabon

55. The Gambia

56. Georgia

57. Germany

58. Ghana

59. Great Britain

60. Greece

61. Grenada

62. Guatemala

63. Guyana

64. Haiti

65. Hong Kong

66. Hungary

67. Iceland

68. India

69. Indonesia

70. Iran

71. Ireland

72. Israel

73. Italy

74. Ivory Coast

75. Jamaica

76. Japan (host)

77. Jordan

78. Kazakhstan

79. Kenya

80. Kosovo

81. Kuwait

82. Kyrgyzstan

83. Latvia

84. Lebanon

85. Lesotho

86. Liberia

87. Libya

88. Liechtenstein

89. Lithuania

90. Luxembourg

91. Malaysia

92. Mali

93. Mauritius

94. Mexico

95. Moldova

96. Mongolia

97. Morocco

98. Mozambique

99. Namibia

100. the Netherlands

101. New Zealand

102. Niger

103. Nigeria

104. North Korea

105. North Macedonia

106. Norway

107. Pakistan

108. Panama

109. Papua New Guinea

110. Paraguay

111. Peru

112. Philippines

113. Poland

114. Portugal

115. Puerto Rico

116. Qatar

117. Romania

118. Rwanda

119. Samoa

120. San Marino

121. São Tomé and Príncipe

122. Saudi Arabia

123. Senegal

124. Serbia

125. Seychelles

126. Singapore

127. Slovakia

128. Slovenia

129. South Africa

130. South Korea

131. Spain

132. Suriname

133. Sweden

134. Switzerland

135. Syria

136. Chinese Taipei

137. Tajikistan

138. Tanzania

139. Thailand

140. Togo

141. Tonga

142. Trinidad and Tobago

143. Tunisia

144. Turkey

145. Uganda

146. Ukraine

147. United States

148. Uruguay

149. Uzbekistan

150. Venezuela

151. Vietnam

152. Zambia

153. Zimbabwe

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Events Calendar

Image Credit: Wikipedia

International Olympics Committee (IOC)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is a not-for-profit organization based in Switzerland and is currently headed by Thomas Bach. The Committee decides the rules and regulations of the Olympic Games. It also decides when and where the next Olympics event will be held. 'Tokyo' was named as the most favourable candidate for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

East Asia is the most favourable spot for hosting the Olympic Games for over three years now. In 2018, Pyeongchang County, South Korea hosted the Summer Olympics, and the 2022 Olympics will be held in Beijing, China.

Do you know? Tokyo has hosted the Summer Olympic Games in 1964 thereby becoming the first Asian city to host Summer Olympics twice.

