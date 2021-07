Tokyo 2020 Olympics Schedule: Check the complete list of sporting events

Branded as Tokyo 2020, the 2020 Summer Olympics is an upcoming international sporting event that is scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan from 23 July to 8 August 2021. The event will be held in a state of emergency and without any spectators.

Owing to the horrific COVID-19 pandemic, the event was postponed in March 2020. Despite being rescheduled for 2021, the event retains the Tokyo 2020 name for marketing and branding purposes.

The Olympic Games #Tokyo2020 will be held from 23 July until 8 August 2021.



More information here: https://t.co/ST25uXKglE pic.twitter.com/sQo1TIcH5O — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) March 30, 2020

Check the complete schedule of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics below.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Full Schedule

S.No. Games 21 July 2021 22 July 2021 23 July 2021 24 July 2021 25 July 2021 26 July 2021 27 July 2021 28 July 2021 29 July 2021 30 July 2021 31 July 2021 1 August 2021 2 August 2021 3 August 2021 4 August 2021 5 August 2021 6 August 2021 7 August 2021 8 August 2021 Ceremonies OC CC 1. 3x3 Basketball CD CD CD CD ME 2. Archery CD ME ME ME CD CD CD ME ME 3. Artistic Gymnastics CD CD CD CD ME ME ME ME ME ME ME 4. Artistic Swimming CD CD ME CD ME 5. Athletics ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME 6. Badminton CD CD CD CD CD CD ME ME ME ME 7. Baseball/Softball CD CD CD CD CD ME CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD ME 8. Basketball CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD ME ME 9. Beach Volleyball CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD ME ME 10. Boxing CD CD CD CD CD CD CD ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME 11. Canoe Slalom CD ME ME CD ME ME 12. Canoe Sprint CD ME CD ME CD ME 13. Cycling BMX Freestyle CD ME 14. Cycling BMX Racing CD ME 15. Cycling Mountain Bike ME ME 16. Cycling Road ME ME ME 17. Cycling Track ME ME ME ME ME ME ME 18. Diving ME ME ME ME CD CD ME CD ME CD ME CD ME 19. Equestrian CD CD CD ME ME CD CD CD CD ME CD ME CD CD ME 20. Fencing ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME 21. Football CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD ME ME ME 22. Golf CD CD CD ME CD CD CD ME 23. Handball CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD ME ME 24. Hockey CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD ME ME 25. Judo ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME 26. Karate ME ME ME 27. Marathon Swimming ME ME 28. Modern Pentathlon CD ME ME 29. Rhythmic Gymnastics CD ME ME 30. Rowing CD CD CD CD ME ME ME ME 31. Rugby Sevens CD CD ME CD CD ME 32. Sailing CD CD CD CD CD CD ME ME ME ME ME 33. Shooting CD ME ME ME ME CD ME ME ME CD ME 34. Skateboarding ME ME ME ME 35. Sport Climbing CD CD ME ME 36. Surfing CD CD CD ME CD CD CD CD 37. Swimming CD ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME 38. Table Tennis CD CD ME CD CD ME ME CD CD CD CD ME ME 39. Taekwondo ME ME ME ME 40. Tennis CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD 41. Trampoline Gymnastics CD ME ME 42. Triathlon ME ME ME 43. Volleyball CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD ME ME 44. Water Polo CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD CD ME ME 45. Weightlifting ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME 46. Wrestling CD ME ME ME ME ME ME

OC- Opening Ceremony

CD- Competition Day

ME- Medal Events

CC- Closing Ceremony

Over 11,000 athletes from 206 nations will compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics across a total of 46 sports, five of which will feature at the Olympics for the first time.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Host Country

During the 125th IOC Session in Buenos Aires, Argentina held on 7 September 2013, Tokyo was selected as the host city for the 2020 Summer Olympics. With this, Tokyo becomes the first city in Asia to host Summer Olympics twice.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Logo

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Logo is a checkered circle and has been designed by Tokyo based artist Asao Tokoro.

The logo has been designed in a traditional Japanese colour, Indigo Blue, expressing a refined elegance and sophistication that exemplifies Japan. The three different shapes within the chequered design represent diversity, equality and excitement.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: New Games

1- Baseball/Softball

2- Karate

3- Skateboarding

4- Surfing

5- Sport Climbing

Next Summer and Winter Olympics

The next Summer and Winter Olympics will be held in the below-mentioned countries:

S.No. City Country Year 1. Beijing China 2022 (Winter) 2. Paris France 2024 (Summer) 3. Milano Cortina Italy 2026 (Winter) 4. Los Angeles United States 2028 (Summer)

