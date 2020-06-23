World Olympic Day 2020: History and Objectives

World Olympic Day 2020: The first Olympic Games were held in Athens (Greece) from 6 April to 15 April 1896. There are 14 countries participated in these games. Olympic Day was introduced in 1948 to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games on 23 June 1894 at the Sorbonne in Paris. So the first Olympic Day was celebrated on 23 June 1948 by 9 National Olympic Committees (NOC).

World Olympic Day is observed on 23rd June all around the world by hundreds of thousands of people (old and young) participate in sports activities, such as runs, exhibitions, music, and educational seminars.

History of World Olympic Day

On 23 June 1894, delegates from 12 countries gathered at the Sorbonne (Paris), to support "Pierre de Coubertin's" proposal to revive the Olympic Games. This marked the birth of the modern Olympic Movement and the foundation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Olympic Day is based on the three pillars;

1. Move

2. Learn

3. Discover

Let’s explain these pillars in details;

1. Move: “Move” refers to all sorts of physical activity for people of all ages and abilities. Olympic Day Run, individual and team sports are part of it. So move is an appeal to the mass to do physical activities and be active on Olympic Day.

2. Learn: It refers to learn the lesson of humanity, education, HIV prevention, checking human trafficking, women empowerment, health awareness, environmental protection, peacebuilding, local community development, friendship, and respect of all human beings.

3. Discover: It is all about inviting and encouraging people to try new sports and activities that they have never done before.

It is also an opportunity to introduce themselves to sports which they may not have easy access to or are lesser popular in their region.

Objectives of the World Olympic Day

The goal of World Olympic Day is to promote participation in different sports throughout the world without any discrimination of gender, age and athletic ability. This day was started to increase awareness about the health and sports among general public through various methods.

First Olympic Games: 10 Facts at a Glance

World Olympic Day is nowadays developing into much more than just a sports event. The importance of this day increases many folds because the problem of obesity is increasing very rapidly in the world.

At one hand an estimated 160 million Americans are either obese or overweight. Nearly 65% of American men and more than 60% of women are obese or overweight while nearly 30% of boys and girls under age 20 are either obese or overweight in the USA.

On the other hand new data presented in the joint UN report 2019, indicates that 237 million people in sub-Saharan Africa are suffering from chronic under nutrition.

So World Olympic Day is not confined to sports activities but an serious international effort to promote fitness and well-being in addition to the Olympic ideals of Fair Play, solidarity, Respect and Sportsmanship across the globe.

