List of Current Governors of Indian state and Union Territories
Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das was appointed governor of Odisha, a press communique from Rashtrapati Bhawan said on October 18, 2023. Das will replace incumbent Ganeshi Lal.
Articles 153 to 167 in Part VI of the Indian Constitution deals with the State Executive. The State Executive consists of the Governor, the Chief Minister, the Council of Ministers and the Advocate General of the State.
At present India has 28 state governors and 8 administrators/LG of Union Territories. The Governor is the chief executive head of the state. But like the President of India, he is a nominal executive. The Governor also acts as a representative of the central Government.
In this article, we have given the list of current governors of the Indian states along with their duration at the post.
1. State Name: Andhra Pradesh
Governor : Biswabhusan Harichandan
Since : 24 July 2019
2. State Name : Arunachal Pradesh
Governor : B. D. Mishra
Since : 3 October 2017
3. State Name : Assam
Governor : Jagdish Mukhi
Since : 10 October 2017
4. State Name : Bihar
Governor : Phagu Chauhan
Since : 29 July 2019
5. State Name : Chhattisgarh
Governor : Anusuiya Uikey
Since : 29 July 2019
6. State Name : Goa
Governor : Satya Pal Malik
Since : 3 November 2019
7. State Name : Gujarat
Governor : Acharya Devvrat
Since : 22 July 2019
9. State Name : Haryana
Governor : Satyadev Narayan Arya
Since : 25 August 2018
9. State Name : Himachal Pradesh
Governor : Bandaru Dattatreya
Since : 11 September 2019
10. State Name : Jharkhand
Governor : Draupadi Murmu
Since : 18 May 2015 (1 year, 342 days)
11. State Name : Karnataka
Governor : Vajubhai Vala
Since : 1 September 2014 (2 years, 236 days)
12. State Name : Kerala
Governor :Arif Mohammad Khan
Since : 6 September 2019
13. State Name : Madhya Pradesh
Governor : Lalji Tandon
Since : 29 July 2019
14. State Name : Maharashtra
Governor : Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Since : 5 September 2019
15. State Name : Manipur
Governor : Najma Heptulla
Since : 21 August 2016 (247 days)
16. State Name : Meghalaya
Governor : Tathagata Roy
Since : 27 January 2020
17. State Name : Mizoram
Governor : P. S. Sreedharan Pillai
Since : 5 November 2019
18. State Name : Nagaland
Governor : R. N. Ravi
Since : 1 August 2019
19. State Name : Odisha
Governor : Raghubar Das
Since : 19 October 2023
20. State Name : Punjab
Governor : V. P. Singh Badnore
Since : 22 August 2016 (246 days)
21. State Name : Rajasthan
Governor : Kalraj Mishra
Since : 9 September 2019
22. State Name : Sikkim
Governor : Ganga Prasad
Since : 26 August 2018
23. State Name : Tamil Nadu
Governor : Banwarilal Purohit
Since : 6 October 2017
24. State Name : Telangana
Governor : Tamilisai Soundararajan
Since : 8 September 2019
25. State Name : Tripura
Governor : Ramesh Bais
Since : 29 July 2019
26. State Name : Uttar Pradesh
Governor : Anandiben Patel
Since : 29 July 2019
27. State Name : Uttarakhand
Governor : Baby Rani Maurya
Since : 26 August 2018
28. State Name : West Bengal
Governor : Jagdeep Dhankhari
Since : 30 July 2019
Current lieutenant governors and administrators of Union Territories
1. Union Territory: Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Lieutenant Governor: Devendra Kumar Joshi
Since : 8 October 2017
2. Union Territory : Chandigarh
Administrator : V. P. Singh Badnore (Ex-officio)
Since : 22 August 2016 (246 days)
3. Union Territory : Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
Administrator : Praful Khoda Patel
Since : 30 December 2016 (116 days)
4. Union Territory: Ladakh
Lieutenant Governor: R. K. Mathur
Since: 31 October 2019
5. Union Territory : Delhi
Lieutenant Governor: Anil Baijal
Since : 31 December 2016 (115 days)
6. Union Territory : Lakshadweep
Administrator : Dineshwar Sharma
Since : 3 November 2019
7. Union Territory :Puducherry
Lieutenant Governor : Kiran Bedi
Since :29 May 2016 (331 days)
8. Unio Territory of Jammu & Kashmir
Lieutenant Governor: Manoj Sinha
Since: 6 August 2020
