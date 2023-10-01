List of Current Governors of Indian state and Union Territories

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das was appointed governor of Odisha, a press communique from Rashtrapati Bhawan said on October 18, 2023. Das will replace incumbent Ganeshi Lal.

Articles 153 to 167 in Part VI of the Indian Constitution deals with the State Executive. The State Executive consists of the Governor, the Chief Minister, the Council of Ministers and the Advocate General of the State.

At present India has 28 state governors and 8 administrators/LG of Union Territories. The Governor is the chief executive head of the state. But like the President of India, he is a nominal executive. The Governor also acts as a representative of the central Government.

In this article, we have given the list of current governors of the Indian states along with their duration at the post.

1. State Name: Andhra Pradesh

Governor : Biswabhusan Harichandan

Since : 24 July 2019

2. State Name : Arunachal Pradesh

Governor : B. D. Mishra

Since : 3 October 2017

3. State Name : Assam

Governor : Jagdish Mukhi

Since : 10 October 2017

4. State Name : Bihar

Governor : Phagu Chauhan

Since : 29 July 2019

5. State Name : Chhattisgarh

Governor : Anusuiya Uikey

Since : 29 July 2019

6. State Name : Goa

Governor : Satya Pal Malik

Since : 3 November 2019

7. State Name : Gujarat

Governor : Acharya Devvrat

Since : 22 July 2019

9. State Name : Haryana

Governor : Satyadev Narayan Arya

Since : 25 August 2018

9. State Name : Himachal Pradesh

Governor : Bandaru Dattatreya

Since : 11 September 2019

10. State Name : Jharkhand

Governor : Draupadi Murmu

Since : 18 May 2015 (1 year, 342 days)

11. State Name : Karnataka

Governor : Vajubhai Vala

Since : 1 September 2014 (2 years, 236 days)

12. State Name : Kerala

Governor :Arif Mohammad Khan

Since : 6 September 2019

13. State Name : Madhya Pradesh

Governor : Lalji Tandon

Since : 29 July 2019

14. State Name : Maharashtra

Governor : Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Since : 5 September 2019

15. State Name : Manipur

Governor : Najma Heptulla

Since : 21 August 2016 (247 days)

16. State Name : Meghalaya

Governor : Tathagata Roy

Since : 27 January 2020

17. State Name : Mizoram

Governor : P. S. Sreedharan Pillai

Since : 5 November 2019

18. State Name : Nagaland

Governor : R. N. Ravi

Since : 1 August 2019

19. State Name : Odisha

Governor : Raghubar Das

Since : 19 October 2023

20. State Name : Punjab

Governor : V. P. Singh Badnore

Since : 22 August 2016 (246 days)

21. State Name : Rajasthan

Governor : Kalraj Mishra

Since : 9 September 2019

22. State Name : Sikkim

Governor : Ganga Prasad

Since : 26 August 2018

23. State Name : Tamil Nadu

Governor : Banwarilal Purohit

Since : 6 October 2017

24. State Name : Telangana

Governor : Tamilisai Soundararajan

Since : 8 September 2019

25. State Name : Tripura

Governor : Ramesh Bais

Since : 29 July 2019

26. State Name : Uttar Pradesh

Governor : Anandiben Patel

Since : 29 July 2019

27. State Name : Uttarakhand

Governor : Baby Rani Maurya

Since : 26 August 2018

28. State Name : West Bengal

Governor : Jagdeep Dhankhari

Since : 30 July 2019

1. Union Territory: Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Lieutenant Governor: Devendra Kumar Joshi

Since : 8 October 2017

2. Union Territory : Chandigarh

Administrator : V. P. Singh Badnore (Ex-officio)

Since : 22 August 2016 (246 days)

3. Union Territory : Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

Administrator : Praful Khoda Patel

Since : 30 December 2016 (116 days)

4. Union Territory: Ladakh

Lieutenant Governor: R. K. Mathur

Since: 31 October 2019

5. Union Territory : Delhi

Lieutenant Governor: Anil Baijal

Since : 31 December 2016 (115 days)

6. Union Territory : Lakshadweep

Administrator : Dineshwar Sharma

Since : 3 November 2019

7. Union Territory :Puducherry

Lieutenant Governor : Kiran Bedi

Since :29 May 2016 (331 days)

8. Unio Territory of Jammu & Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor: Manoj Sinha



Since: 6 August 2020

