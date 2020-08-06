Manoj Sinha New LG of J&K Biography: Birth, Early Life, Political Career and More

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Manoj Sinha has been appointed as the new LG of Jammu and Kashmir. President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Girish Chandra Murmu, former LG Jammu and Kashmir. Manoj Sinha is known as the Vikas Purush by his followers. Let us find out more about the current LG of Jammu and Kashmir.

Birth July 1, 1959, (Mohanpura, Ghazipur District, Uttar Pradesh) Age 61 years Profession Indian Politician (2nd LG of Jammu and Kashmir) Political Party BJP Alma Mater IIT (BHU), Varanasi Wife Neelam Sinha

Manoj Sinha: Birth, Early Life and Education

Manoj Sinha was born on July 1, 1959, in Mohanpura, Ghazipur District, Uttar Pradesh. He is a post-graduate (M.Tech) in Civil Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi. During 1999-2000, he was a member of the General Council, School of Planning. He was also been a member of Committee on Energy and Committee on Government Assurances.

Manoj Sinha: Personal Life

On May 8, 1977, Manoj Sinha married Neelam Sinha. The couple has a daughter and a son.

Manoj Sinha: Political Career

In the year 1982, Manoj Sinha was elected as the President of BHUSU (Banaras Hindu University Students Union). He became a member of the BJP National Council in the year 1989 and remained as its member till 1996. He became a part of active politics when he was elected to the Lok Sabha in the year 1996 and for the second term in 1999 from Ghazipur Constituency, Uttar Pradesh. In 2014, he was elected to Lok Sabha for the third time from Ghazipur Constituency, Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2014 Modi Cabinet, he was made the Minister of State for the Railways Ministry. In July 2016, after the cabinet reshuffle, he was

made Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Communications Ministry.

A leading magazine listed him amongst the seven most honest Members of Parliament. He is a silent performer and maintains a low profile. He has also set an example for other by utilising his entire MPLAD Fund for the welfare of the people of Ghazipur Constituency (from where he was elected to Lok Sabha).

On August 6, 2020, he was appointed as the new LG of Jammu and Kashmir after the resignation of Girish Chandra Murmu.

2nd LG of Jammu and Kashmir

In-Office August 6, 2020 President Ram Nath Kovind Chief Minister Vacant Preceded by G.C. Murmu

Minister of State, Government of India

From May 16, 2014, to May 24, 2019 Ministry of Railways May 26, 2014 - May 24, 2019 Ministry of Communications July 5, 2016 - May 24, 2019

MP, 11th, 13th and 16th Lok Sabha

Preceded by Radhe Mohan Singh Succeeded by Afzal Ansari Constituency Ghazipur

