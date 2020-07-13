Sachin Pilot Biography: Birth, Family, Education, Personal Life, Political Career, Military Service and More

As per several reports, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot is likely to meet BJP Chief JP Nadda. It is rumoured that Sachin Pilot is following Scindia's footprints in order to reclaim his political space. Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan claims that he has the support of 30 MLAs to bring down the Congress Government in the state while the Congress in a press meeting at 2:30 AM claimed the support of 109 MLAs. Let us look at his political career, education, family and more.

Birth September 7, 1977 (Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh) Age 42 years Profession Indian Politician Parents Rajesh Pilot (Father) Rama Pilot (Mother) Wife Sara Abdullah Children Aaran Vehaan Twitter SachinPilot Military Service lieutenant in Indian Territorial Army (TA)

Sachin Pilot: Birth, Family and Education

Sachin Pilot was born on September 7, 1977, in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh to late Congress leader Rajesh Pilot and Rama Pilot. Rajesh Pilot was the Union Minister of India. Pilot's ancestral village is in Vaidpura, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Sachin Pilot did his schooling from Air Force Bal Bharati School, New Delhi. He did his graduation from St. Stephens College, University of Delhi and an MBA from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA. He also holds a diploma in marketing from I.M.T. Ghaziabad.

Sachin Pilot was worked with the Delhi Bureau of the British Broadcasting Corporation. He was also employed by American multinational corporation General Motors for two years.

Sachin Pilot: Personal Life

Sachin Pilot married Farooq Abdullah's daughter, Sara Abdullah on January 15, 2004. Farooq Abdullah is the former CM of Jammu and Kashmir and is the Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference. The couple has two sons-- Aaran and Vehaan.

Sachin Pilot: Political Career

Sachin Pilot at the of 26 was elected from Dausa constituency, in 2004 Lok Sabha elections, becoming the youngest Member of Parliament (MP) in India. In 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Pilot defeated BJP's Kiran Maheshwari by a huge margin.

He was also a member of Lok Sabha's Standing Committee on Home Affairs and member of the Consultative Committee in the Ministry of Civil Aviation. In 2012, in the second term of Manmohan Singh's Government, he became the Minister of Corporate Affairs.

Sachin Pilot lost the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Ajmer constituency to BJP's sitting MLA Sanwarlal Jat by a huge margin of votes.

In 2014, he became the President of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.

In 2018 Legislative Assembly elections, Sachin Pilot defeated Yunus Khan and won the Tonk seat. On July 13, 2020, he was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan under Ashok Gehlot's government.

Sachin Pilot: Army Career

Following the footprints of his father and grandfather, Sachin Pilot became the first Union Minister of the nation to be commissioned as an officer in the Indian Territorial Army (TA) on September 6, 2012.

Sachin Pilot: Books

Sachin Pilot along co-authored a book 'Rajesh Pilot: In Spirit Forever' with his sister Sarika Pilot.

