List of Bangladesh Prime Ministers (1971- 2024)

By Kirti Sharma
Dec 30, 2025, 12:37 IST

Bangladesh's political history has been unpredictable. Read the full list of prime ministers of Bangladesh, their party affiliations, and the present state of affairs that the country is facing. Learn more about this challenging past.  

List of Bangladesh Prime Ministers
List of Bangladesh Prime Ministers

Since Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan in 1971, it has experienced an unstable political history. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first Prime Minister and the founder of the Awami League, initially led the nation. The political environment has been characterized by Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supremacy, periods of military control, and political instability.

Muhammad Yunus was appointed as the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government on August 8, 2024, following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid widespread protests. His tenure began officially with his oath-taking ceremony on the same day.

Read more to get a complete overview of the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh, their terms in office, and their political affiliations-

No.

Name

Term

Party

1

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

12 Jan 1972 – 25 Jan 1975

Awami League

Muhammad Mansur Ali

25 Jan 1975 – 15 Aug 1975

Awami League

2

Mashiur Rahman (acting)

15 Aug 1975 – 6 Nov 1975

Independent

3

Muhammad Habibullah Bahar

6 Nov 1975 – 20 Nov 1975

4

Khandaker Mushtaq Ahmed

29 Nov 1975 – 7 Nov 1976

5

M. A. Hannan (acting)

7 Nov 1976 – 29 Jun 1978

BNP precursor

6

Mohammad Martuza

29 Jun 1978 – 12 Jun 1981

7

Shah Azizur Rahman

12 Jun 1981 – 24 Mar 1982

BNP

Position vacant (military rule)

1982–1986

8

Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury

27 Dec 1986 – 6 Dec 1990

Jatiya Party

9

Kazi Zafar Ahmed

6 Dec 1990 – 20 Oct 1991

10

Khaleda Zia

20 Oct 1991 – 15 Oct 1996

5 Jul 2001 – 21 Oct 2006

BNP

11

Muhammad Habibur Rahman (acting)

30 Oct 1996 – 23 Jun 1996

Independent

12

Sheikh Hasina

23 Jun 1996 – 15 Jul 2001

6 Jan 2009 – 5 Aug 2024

Awami League

13

Latifur Rahman (chief adviser, acting equiv.)

15 Jul 2001 – 10 Oct 2001

Caretaker

14

Iajuddin Ahmed (chief adviser, acting equiv.)

29 Oct 2006 – 12 Jan 2007

Caretaker

15

Fakhruddin Ahmed (chief adviser, acting equiv.)

12 Jan 2007 – 6 Jan 2009

Caretaker

16

Muhammad Yunus (chief adviser, post-2024 interim)

8 Aug 2024 – Present (as of 2025)

Independent

The Prime Ministers of Bangladesh from 1971 to 2025 represent the storied history that Bangladesh went through with coups following the Independence era, with the Awami League and BNP taking turns dominating the scene with only 16 people holding the position despite the instabilities that most of those times presented.

Sheikh Hasina's record-breaking 15 years of uninterrupted tenure from 2009 to 2024 is best characterized by economic development but was brought down by youth protests against the autocrat, making way for the interim appointment of Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus later in 2025.

