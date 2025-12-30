List of Bangladesh Prime Ministers (1971- 2024)

Since Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan in 1971, it has experienced an unstable political history. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first Prime Minister and the founder of the Awami League, initially led the nation. The political environment has been characterized by Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supremacy, periods of military control, and political instability.

Muhammad Yunus was appointed as the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government on August 8, 2024, following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid widespread protests. His tenure began officially with his oath-taking ceremony on the same day.

Read more to get a complete overview of the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh, their terms in office, and their political affiliations-