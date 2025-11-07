Airports Affected by Shutdown: The current U.S. government shutdown has directly impacted air travel. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandated a reduction in flights at 40 of the nation's busiest airports. This measure was introduced to relieve strain on air traffic controllers, who have been working without pay, causing widespread fatigue and personnel shortages.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, these reductions could affect nearly 1.4 million federal aviation passengers daily, as flight schedules are cut by up to 10% in some locations. Check List of 40 major U.S. airports which are facing reductions, changes in flight operations and the overall impacts on air travel and flight schedules nationwide.
List of Airports Affected By U.S. Government Shutdown
Flight capacity is being reduced at 40 major U.S. airports affected by shutdown in the U.S. Government. This is impacting millions of travelers and causing widespread delays across the country.
International flights are largely unaffected but domestic travelers should expect cancellations and significant delays starting this week as airlines adjust their schedules to comply with government directives.
|
Rank
|
Airport Name
|
City/County
|
State
|
IATA Code (For Reference)
|
1
|
Anchorage International
|
Anchorage
|
Alaska
|
ANC
|
2
|
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
|
Atlanta
|
Georgia
|
ATL
|
3
|
Boston Logan International
|
Boston
|
Massachusetts
|
BOS
|
4
|
Baltimore/Washington International
|
Baltimore/Anne Arundel County
|
Maryland
|
BWI
|
5
|
Charlotte Douglas International
|
Charlotte
|
North Carolina
|
CLT
|
6
|
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
|
Hebron (Northern Kentucky)
|
Kentucky
|
CVG
|
7
|
Dallas Love Field
|
Dallas
|
Texas
|
DAL
|
8
|
Ronald Reagan Washington National
|
Arlington County
|
Virginia
|
DCA
|
9
|
Denver International
|
Denver
|
Colorado
|
DEN
|
10
|
Dallas/Fort Worth International
|
DFW Airport
|
Texas
|
DFW
|
11
|
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County
|
Romulus (Wayne County)
|
Michigan
|
DTW
|
12
|
Newark Liberty International
|
Newark
|
New Jersey
|
EWR
|
13
|
Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Florida
|
FLL
|
14
|
Honolulu International
|
Honolulu
|
Hawaii
|
HNL
|
15
|
Houston Hobby
|
Houston
|
Texas
|
HOU
|
16
|
Washington Dulles International
|
Dulles/Loudoun County
|
Virginia
|
IAD
|
17
|
George Bush Houston Intercontinental
|
Houston
|
Texas
|
IAH
|
18
|
Indianapolis International
|
Indianapolis
|
Indiana
|
IND
|
19
|
John F. Kennedy International
|
Queens
|
New York
|
JFK
|
20
|
Harry Reid International Airport
|
Las Vegas
|
Nevada
|
LAS
|
21
|
Los Angeles International
|
Los Angeles
|
California
|
LAX
|
22
|
LaGuardia Airport
|
Queens
|
New York
|
LGA
|
23
|
Orlando International
|
Orlando
|
Florida
|
MCO
|
24
|
Chicago Midway International
|
Chicago
|
Illinois
|
MDW
|
25
|
Memphis International
|
Memphis
|
Tennessee
|
MEM
|
26
|
Miami International
|
Miami
|
Florida
|
MIA
|
27
|
Minneapolis/St Paul International
|
Minneapolis/St. Paul
|
Minnesota
|
MSP
|
28
|
Oakland International
|
Oakland
|
California
|
OAK
|
29
|
Ontario International
|
Ontario
|
California
|
ONT
|
30
|
Chicago O'Hare International
|
Chicago
|
Illinois
|
ORD
|
31
|
Portland International
|
Portland
|
Oregon
|
PDX
|
32
|
Philadelphia International
|
Philadelphia
|
Pennsylvania
|
PHL
|
33
|
Phoenix Sky Harbor International
|
Phoenix
|
Arizona
|
PHX
|
34
|
San Diego International
|
San Diego
|
California
|
SAN
|
35
|
Louisville International
|
Louisville
|
Kentucky
|
SDF
|
36
|
Seattle/Tacoma International
|
Seattle/Tacoma
|
Washington
|
SEA
|
37
|
San Francisco International
|
San Francisco
|
California
|
SFO
|
38
|
Salt Lake City International
|
Salt Lake City
|
Utah
|
SLC
|
39
|
Teterboro
|
Teterboro
|
New Jersey
|
TEB
|
40
|
Tampa International
|
Tampa
|
Florida
|
TPA
*Flight reductions begin on Friday and are expected to ramp up to a 10% cut by next week at these airports, according to FAA directives.*
How are Airports Affected by the Shutdown in the U.S.?
The shutdown’s impact on airports is severe, as reduced staffing and operational stress lead to broad schedule changes and delays.
-
Air traffic controllers are working mandatory overtime, often without pay, leading to fatigue and increased sick leave.
-
Airlines are forced to reduce domestic flights by up to 10%, which means thousands of cancellations or rescheduling every day at affected airports.
-
Passengers should check flight statuses regularly, as both delays and cancellations are expected to increase until the shutdown ends or new staffing solutions are found.
-
Airport operations are mainly constrained by the lack of paid staff; regional flights are reduced while long-haul and international services continue with fewer interruptions due to prioritization protocols.
Read Other U.S. Trending News and Stories here:
Which U.S. Airports No Longer Require Shoe Removal for Passengers? Check List!
Who Gets Paid During the US Government Shutdown 2025? Check List!
Conclusion
The U.S. government shutdown is leading to tangible travel disruptions at 40 of the country’s busiest airports, causing cancellation of thousands of domestic flights and increased delays. This situation highlights how critical government funding and personnel are for maintaining safe, reliable air travel across the nation. For travelers and airlines, flexibility and vigilance remain vital until operations normalize.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation