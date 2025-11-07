WBSSC SLST Result 2025
Which U.S. Airports are affected by Government Shutdown? Check List of 40 Major U.S. Airports!

By Alisha Louis
Nov 7, 2025, 03:19 EDT

Which U.S. Airports are affected by Government Shutdown? Check List of 40 major U.S. airports which are facing reductions due to the government shutdown, changes in flight operations and the overall impacts on air travel and flight schedules nationwide.

Which U.S. Airports are affected by Government Shutdown?
Airports Affected by Shutdown: The current U.S. government shutdown has directly impacted air travel. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandated a reduction in flights at 40 of the nation's busiest airports. This measure was introduced to relieve strain on air traffic controllers, who have been working without pay, causing widespread fatigue and personnel shortages. 

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, these reductions could affect nearly 1.4 million federal aviation passengers daily, as flight schedules are cut by up to 10% in some locations.  Check List of 40 major U.S. airports which are facing reductions, changes in flight operations and the overall impacts on air travel and flight schedules nationwide.

List of Airports Affected By U.S. Government Shutdown

Flight capacity is being reduced at 40 major U.S. airports affected by shutdown in the U.S. Government. This is impacting millions of travelers and causing widespread delays across the country.

International flights are largely unaffected but domestic travelers should expect cancellations and significant delays starting this week as airlines adjust their schedules to comply with government directives.

Rank

Airport Name

City/County

State

IATA Code (For Reference)

1

Anchorage International

Anchorage

Alaska

ANC

2

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

Atlanta

Georgia

ATL

3

Boston Logan International

Boston

Massachusetts

BOS

4

Baltimore/Washington International

Baltimore/Anne Arundel County

Maryland

BWI

5

Charlotte Douglas International

Charlotte

North Carolina

CLT

6

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

Hebron (Northern Kentucky)

Kentucky

CVG

7

Dallas Love Field

Dallas

Texas

DAL

8

Ronald Reagan Washington National

Arlington County

Virginia

DCA

9

Denver International

Denver

Colorado

DEN

10

Dallas/Fort Worth International

DFW Airport

Texas

DFW

11

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County

Romulus (Wayne County)

Michigan

DTW

12

Newark Liberty International

Newark

New Jersey

EWR

13

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International

Fort Lauderdale

Florida

FLL

14

Honolulu International

Honolulu

Hawaii

HNL

15

Houston Hobby

Houston

Texas

HOU

16

Washington Dulles International

Dulles/Loudoun County

Virginia

IAD

17

George Bush Houston Intercontinental

Houston

Texas

IAH

18

Indianapolis International

Indianapolis

Indiana

IND

19

John F. Kennedy International

Queens

New York

JFK

20

Harry Reid International Airport

Las Vegas

Nevada

LAS

21

Los Angeles International

Los Angeles

California

LAX

22

LaGuardia Airport

Queens

New York

LGA

23

Orlando International

Orlando

Florida

MCO

24

Chicago Midway International

Chicago

Illinois

MDW

25

Memphis International

Memphis

Tennessee

MEM

26

Miami International

Miami

Florida

MIA

27

Minneapolis/St Paul International

Minneapolis/St. Paul

Minnesota

MSP

28

Oakland International

Oakland

California

OAK

29

Ontario International

Ontario

California

ONT

30

Chicago O'Hare International

Chicago

Illinois

ORD

31

Portland International

Portland

Oregon

PDX

32

Philadelphia International

Philadelphia

Pennsylvania

PHL

33

Phoenix Sky Harbor International

Phoenix

Arizona

PHX

34

San Diego International

San Diego

California

SAN

35

Louisville International

Louisville

Kentucky

SDF

36

Seattle/Tacoma International

Seattle/Tacoma

Washington

SEA

37

San Francisco International

San Francisco

California

SFO

38

Salt Lake City International

Salt Lake City

Utah

SLC

39

Teterboro

Teterboro

New Jersey

TEB

40

Tampa International

Tampa

Florida

TPA

*Flight reductions begin on Friday and are expected to ramp up to a 10% cut by next week at these airports, according to FAA directives.*

How are Airports Affected by the Shutdown in the U.S.?

The shutdown’s impact on airports is severe, as reduced staffing and operational stress lead to broad schedule changes and delays.

  • Air traffic controllers are working mandatory overtime, often without pay, leading to fatigue and increased sick leave.

  • Airlines are forced to reduce domestic flights by up to 10%, which means thousands of cancellations or rescheduling every day at affected airports.

  • Passengers should check flight statuses regularly, as both delays and cancellations are expected to increase until the shutdown ends or new staffing solutions are found.

  • Airport operations are mainly constrained by the lack of paid staff; regional flights are reduced while long-haul and international services continue with fewer interruptions due to prioritization protocols.

Conclusion

The U.S. government shutdown is leading to tangible travel disruptions at 40 of the country’s busiest airports, causing cancellation of thousands of domestic flights and increased delays. This situation highlights how critical government funding and personnel are for maintaining safe, reliable air travel across the nation. For travelers and airlines, flexibility and vigilance remain vital until operations normalize. 

    FAQs

    • Are international flights impacted by the shutdown’s flight reductions?
      +
      Most international flights remain unaffected, with reductions focusing on domestic operations at key U.S. airports.
    • How much are domestic flights reduced at affected airports?
      +
      Flight schedules are cut by up to 10% at the 40 busiest U.S. airports during the ongoing shutdown.
    • Which U.S. airports are affected most by the shutdown?
      +
      Major airports in Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Dallas are facing the largest flight reductions.

