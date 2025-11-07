Airports Affected by Shutdown: The current U.S. government shutdown has directly impacted air travel. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandated a reduction in flights at 40 of the nation's busiest airports. This measure was introduced to relieve strain on air traffic controllers, who have been working without pay, causing widespread fatigue and personnel shortages.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, these reductions could affect nearly 1.4 million federal aviation passengers daily, as flight schedules are cut by up to 10% in some locations. Check List of 40 major U.S. airports which are facing reductions, changes in flight operations and the overall impacts on air travel and flight schedules nationwide.

List of Airports Affected By U.S. Government Shutdown

