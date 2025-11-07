Rajasthan Jamadar Eligibility 2025: Age Limit, Qualification & Physical Standards

Rajasthan Jamadar Eligibility 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced 72 vacancies for the Jamadar Grade II posts. Interested candidates can apply online for this posts from October 17 to November 15, 2025 only at the official website. Before applying, they should ensure they fulfill all the eligibility conditions outlined in the official notifications. These includes age requirements, academic qualification, nationality, and physical standard tests. Those who are found ineligible at any stage of recruitment drive may face rejection of their candidature. Continue reading to learn more about the Rajasthan Jamadar Eligibility 2025 on this page. Rajasthan Jamadar Eligibility 2025 The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced the eligibility requirements for the Jamadar posts in the official notification PDF. Understanding all the crucial factors will help them identify whether they are qualified to apply for the role. To be eligible, candidates must have passed Senior Secondary exam and have Computer qualification as per the rules. Additionally, they should fall within the age group of 18-40 years when applying for the post. In this article, we have shared Rajasthan Jamadar Eligibility including age limit, qualification, and nationality for candidate’s reference.



Rajasthan Jamadar Age Limit 2025 The age limit is an important factor of the Rajasthan Jamadar eligibility criteria. As per the official notification, the age limit of the candidates will be computed as of 01.01.2026. The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years when applying for the post. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, EBC and EWS category can avail reservation as per the rules. Check the minimum and maximum Rajasthan Jamadar age limit shared below. Minimum Age 18 years Maximum Age 40 years Rajasthan Jamadar Educational Qualification The next crucial parameter of the Rajasthan Jamadar Eligibility is the educational qualification. Candidates who have passed 12th standard and possess computer qualification are eligible for this post. Check below the detailed educational qualification for the Rajasthan Jamadar post.

Senior Secondary from a recognized Board or its equivalent examination and Computer qualification as specified in the Rajasthan Subordinate Offices Ministerial Service Rules, 1999. "O" or Higher Level certificate course conducted by DOEACC under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India. OR Certificate course on computer concept by NIELIT, New Delhi. OR Computer operator & Programming Assistant (COPA)/Data Preparation and computer software (DPCS) certificate organized under National/ State council or Vocational Training Scheme. OR Degree/Diploma/Certificate in Computer Science /Computer application from a university established by law in India or from an in from an institution recognized by the Government. OR Senior Secondary Certificate from a recognized Board of Secondary Education in the Country, with the computer Science/ Computer Application as one of the subjects.

OR Diploma in computer Science & Engineering from a polytechnic institution recognized by the Government. OR Rajasthan State Certificate Course in Information Technology (RSCIT) conducted by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota under control of Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited. Rajasthan Jamadar Eligibility 2025: Nationality To be eligible, candidate must be a: i) a Citizen of India or ii) a subject of Nepal or iii) subject of Bhutan or iv) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 to permanently settle in India, or v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam to permanently settle in India.

Rajasthan Jamadar Eligibility 2025: Physical Standard Test The physical standard test is an important criteria of the Rajasthan Jamadar Eligibility. Candidates must fulfill the minimum requirements in terms of height, chest and weight when applying for the role. Check below the Rajasthan Jamadar eligibility in terms of physical standard test: Parameter Common Area Sahariya and Scheduled Areas (TSP) Male Female Male Female Height 168 cm 152 cm 160 cm 145 cm Chest 81 cm (minimum expansion of 5 cm) Not Applicable 74 cm (minimum expansion of 5 cm) Not Applicable Weight Not Applicable 47.5 kg Not Applicable 43 kg Documents to Prove Rajasthan Jamadar Eligibility Candidates will also have to produce all the required documents to prove their eligibility claims made during the online application process. Failing to produce any of the required certificates will lead to disqualification of their candidature. The list of documents required to prove their Rajasthan Jamadar eligibility is as follow: