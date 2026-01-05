OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus 2026, Exam Pattern, Important Topics

OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus 2026: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) published 1237 vacancies for the Junior Assistant post. Interested candidates should review the latest syllabus and exam scheme before commencing their preparation. It helps them prepare only relevant topics with strategic revision and practice. The written test comprises 100 questions from subjects like Mathematics, General Studies, English, Odia, Computer, and Logical Reasoning. Candidates should master all topics from every section to perform well in the exam. Read ahead to know the latest OSSSC Junior Assistant syllabus, exam pattern, and other details. OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus 2026: Overview Understanding the OSSSC Junior Assistant syllabus can simplify your preparation. OSSSC has released the complete examination scheme for the Junior Assistant post in the notification. You must clearly understand the exam requirements to formulate the right strategy. The selection process has three stages: Written Exam, Practical Skill Test, and Document Verification. Thus, candidates need to score well in the written test to get shortlisted for the further rounds. Here is the key overview of the OSSC CRE recruitment drive:

Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) Post Name Junior Assistant Vacancy 1237 Selection Process Written Exam, Practical Skill Test, and Document Verification Question Type MCQ Number of Questions 100 Negative Marking Yes OSSSC Junior Assistant Exam Pattern 2026 Candidates should analyse the OSSSC Junior Assistant exam pattern to understand the question type, number of questions, exam duration, and marking scheme. It helps them plan the strategy that matches the test requirements. Below is the OSSSC Junior Assistant exam pattern for the written test and practical skill test. OSSSC Junior Assistant Exam Pattern for Written Exam The written exam consists of 100 multiple-choice questions worth 100 marks. The exam duration shall be 1 ½ hours. Each question carries 1 mark, and there shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every incorrect answer. The medium of the exam shall be English and Odia.



The minimum qualifying marks for SC/ST/PwDs/Ex-Servicemen/Sportsperson category will be 30% and the minimum marks for other categories shall be 35%. Below is the paper pattern for the written exam: Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration Mathematics 20 20 1 ½ hours General Studies 20 20 English 20 20 Odia 15 15 Computer 15 15 Logical Reasoning 10 10 Total 100 100 OSSSC Junior Assistant Exam Pattern for Practical Skill Test The Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills shall be of a qualifying nature. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 40% for all candidates. Below is the pattern for the skill test for reference purposes: Subject Maximum Marks Duration Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills 50 1 hour

OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus 2026 PDF Having free access to the OSSSC Junior Assistant syllabus helps you differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. You will get enough time to learn, practice, and revise all the topics that matter. Download the syllabus for the written test here. OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus PDF Download OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus 2026 Subject-Wise The OSSSC Junior Assistant syllabus covers subjects like Mathematics, General Studies, English, Odia, Computer, and Logical Reasoning. The written exam will be based on the High School Certificate Examination standard. Candidates should start by clearing concepts and slowly progress to core topics for balanced coverage. Below is the topic-wise syllabus for the OSSSC Junior Assistant exam: OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for Mathematics

This section checks your maths concepts, number understanding, and calculation skills. It carries a total of 20 questions worth 20 marks. Some of the important topics are: Average

Percentage

Ratio and Proportion

Profit & Loss

Pipes and Cistern

Logarithm

Data Interpretation, Bar Graph, Pictorial Graph, Pie Chart

Algebra

Problem on Ages

Trigonometry

Partnership

Simple & Compound Interest

Simplification

Mensuration

Permutation and Combination

Number Systems

Time & Work

Statistics and Probability

Time & Speed OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for General Studies General Studies assess your knowledge about the latest happenings across the globe, along with Static awareness. It involves the list of following topics: National Dance

Famous Places in India

World organization

Important Dates

Music & Literature

Science and innovations

Indian Culture

New inventions

About India and its neighboring countries

National and International current affairs

Books and Authors

Political Science

Countries and Capitals

Scientific observations

Economic problems in India

OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for English English sections check your vocabulary skills, grammar knowledge, and comprehension. It contains a total of 20 multiple-choice questions. Given below is the list of important topics for this section: Idioms and Phrases

Passage Completion

Spotting Errors

Synonyms & Antonyms

Spelling Test

Fill in the Blanks

Joining Sentences

Substitution

Sentence Improvement

Transformation

Voice

Completion

Prepositions

Substitution

Error Correction

Sentence Arrangement

Para Completion

Sentence OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for Odia The Odia section checks your knowledge in areas like essays, letter writing, grammar, etc. Check the important topics below: Translation

Letter Writing

Essay Writing

Grammar

Composition OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for Computer

This section checks how well you understand computer terms and fundamentals. Some of the important topics for this section are: MS Word

MS Excel

MS PowerPoint

Windows OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for Logical Reasoning The Logical Reasoning section evaluates the candidate’s logical skills, analytical knowledge, and pattern-recognition skills. It involves the following topics: Syllogism

Blood Relation

Statement & Conclusion

Coding and Decoding

Seat Arrangement

Series, etc How to Cover the OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus? The OSSSC Junior Assistant exam preparation demands consistency, smart work, and the right resources. You should start by mastering all the topics. Once you cover all the concepts, start solving mixed-level questions. Below are the tips to prepare well for the written test: