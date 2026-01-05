OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus 2026, Exam Pattern, Important Topics

OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus 2026: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) published 1237 vacancies for the Junior Assistant post. Interested candidates should review the latest syllabus and exam scheme before commencing their preparation. It helps them prepare only relevant topics with strategic revision and practice. The written test comprises 100 questions from subjects like Mathematics, General Studies, English, Odia, Computer, and Logical Reasoning. Candidates should master all topics from every section to perform well in the exam. Read ahead to know the latest OSSSC Junior Assistant syllabus, exam pattern, and other details.
OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus 2026: Overview
Understanding the OSSSC Junior Assistant syllabus can simplify your preparation. OSSSC has released the complete examination scheme for the Junior Assistant post in the notification. You must clearly understand the exam requirements to formulate the right strategy. The selection process has three stages: Written Exam, Practical Skill Test, and Document Verification. Thus, candidates need to score well in the written test to get shortlisted for the further rounds. Here is the key overview of the OSSC CRE recruitment drive:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
|
Post Name
|
Junior Assistant
|
Vacancy
|
1237
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Practical Skill Test, and Document Verification
|
Question Type
|
MCQ
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
OSSSC Junior Assistant Exam Pattern 2026
Candidates should analyse the OSSSC Junior Assistant exam pattern to understand the question type, number of questions, exam duration, and marking scheme. It helps them plan the strategy that matches the test requirements. Below is the OSSSC Junior Assistant exam pattern for the written test and practical skill test.
OSSSC Junior Assistant Exam Pattern for Written Exam
The written exam consists of 100 multiple-choice questions worth 100 marks. The exam duration shall be 1 ½ hours. Each question carries 1 mark, and there shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every incorrect answer. The medium of the exam shall be English and Odia.
The minimum qualifying marks for SC/ST/PwDs/Ex-Servicemen/Sportsperson category will be 30% and the minimum marks for other categories shall be 35%. Below is the paper pattern for the written exam:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
Mathematics
|
20
|
20
|
1 ½ hours
|
General Studies
|
20
|
20
|
English
|
20
|
20
|
Odia
|
15
|
15
|
Computer
|
15
|
15
|
Logical Reasoning
|
10
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
100
OSSSC Junior Assistant Exam Pattern for Practical Skill Test
The Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills shall be of a qualifying nature. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 40% for all candidates. Below is the pattern for the skill test for reference purposes:
|
Subject
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills
|
50
|
1 hour
OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus 2026 PDF
Having free access to the OSSSC Junior Assistant syllabus helps you differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. You will get enough time to learn, practice, and revise all the topics that matter. Download the syllabus for the written test here.
OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus PDF Download
OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus 2026 Subject-Wise
The OSSSC Junior Assistant syllabus covers subjects like Mathematics, General Studies, English, Odia, Computer, and Logical Reasoning. The written exam will be based on the High School Certificate Examination standard. Candidates should start by clearing concepts and slowly progress to core topics for balanced coverage. Below is the topic-wise syllabus for the OSSSC Junior Assistant exam:
OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for Mathematics
This section checks your maths concepts, number understanding, and calculation skills. It carries a total of 20 questions worth 20 marks. Some of the important topics are:
-
Average
-
Percentage
-
Ratio and Proportion
-
Profit & Loss
-
Pipes and Cistern
-
Logarithm
-
Data Interpretation, Bar Graph, Pictorial Graph, Pie Chart
-
Algebra
-
Problem on Ages
-
Trigonometry
-
Partnership
-
Simple & Compound Interest
-
Simplification
-
Mensuration
-
Permutation and Combination
-
Number Systems
-
Time & Work
-
Statistics and Probability
-
Time & Speed
OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for General Studies
General Studies assess your knowledge about the latest happenings across the globe, along with Static awareness. It involves the list of following topics:
-
National Dance
-
Famous Places in India
-
World organization
-
Important Dates
-
Music & Literature
-
Science and innovations
-
Indian Culture
-
New inventions
-
About India and its neighboring countries
-
National and International current affairs
-
Books and Authors
-
Political Science
-
Countries and Capitals
-
Scientific observations
-
Economic problems in India
OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for English
English sections check your vocabulary skills, grammar knowledge, and comprehension. It contains a total of 20 multiple-choice questions. Given below is the list of important topics for this section:
-
Idioms and Phrases
-
Passage Completion
-
Spotting Errors
-
Synonyms & Antonyms
-
Spelling Test
-
Fill in the Blanks
-
Joining Sentences
-
Substitution
-
Sentence Improvement
-
Transformation
-
Voice
-
Completion
-
Prepositions
-
Substitution
-
Error Correction
-
Sentence Arrangement
-
Para Completion
-
Sentence
OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for Odia
The Odia section checks your knowledge in areas like essays, letter writing, grammar, etc. Check the important topics below:
-
Translation
-
Letter Writing
-
Essay Writing
-
Grammar
-
Composition
OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for Computer
This section checks how well you understand computer terms and fundamentals. Some of the important topics for this section are:
-
MS Word
-
MS Excel
-
MS PowerPoint
-
Windows
OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for Logical Reasoning
The Logical Reasoning section evaluates the candidate’s logical skills, analytical knowledge, and pattern-recognition skills. It involves the following topics:
-
Syllogism
-
Blood Relation
-
Statement & Conclusion
-
Coding and Decoding
-
Seat Arrangement
-
Series, etc
How to Cover the OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus?
The OSSSC Junior Assistant exam preparation demands consistency, smart work, and the right resources. You should start by mastering all the topics. Once you cover all the concepts, start solving mixed-level questions. Below are the tips to prepare well for the written test:
-
Review the OSSSC Junior Assistant syllabus to study only relevant topics.
-
Choose books that cover the entire syllabus and have unlimited questions for practice.
-
Practice mocks and past papers to understand the real exam environment. It will also improve your speed, accuracy, and confidence.
-
Revise all the chapters regularly for better retention.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation