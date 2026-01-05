OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus 2026, Exam Pattern, Important Topics

Bihar STET Result 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Jan 5, 2026, 16:31 IST

OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus: OSSSC aims to fill 1237 vacancies for the Junior Assistant. The written test comprises 100 questions from subjects like Mathematics, General Studies, English, Odia, Computer, and Logical Reasoning. Check the latest OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern.

OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus 2026: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) published 1237 vacancies for the Junior Assistant post. Interested candidates should review the latest syllabus and exam scheme before commencing their preparation. It helps them prepare only relevant topics with strategic revision and practice. The written test comprises 100 questions from subjects like Mathematics, General Studies, English, Odia, Computer, and Logical Reasoning. Candidates should master all topics from every section to perform well in the exam. Read ahead to know the latest OSSSC Junior Assistant syllabus, exam pattern, and other details.

OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus 2026: Overview

Understanding the OSSSC Junior Assistant syllabus can simplify your preparation. OSSSC has released the complete examination scheme for the Junior Assistant post in the notification. You must clearly understand the exam requirements to formulate the right strategy. The selection process has three stages: Written Exam, Practical Skill Test, and Document Verification. Thus, candidates need to score well in the written test to get shortlisted for the further rounds. Here is the key overview of the OSSC CRE recruitment drive:

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)

Post Name

Junior Assistant

Vacancy

1237

Selection Process

Written Exam, Practical Skill Test, and Document Verification

Question Type

MCQ

Number of Questions

100

Negative Marking

Yes

OSSSC Junior Assistant Exam Pattern 2026

Candidates should analyse the OSSSC Junior Assistant exam pattern to understand the question type, number of questions, exam duration, and marking scheme. It helps them plan the strategy that matches the test requirements. Below is the OSSSC Junior Assistant exam pattern for the written test and practical skill test.

OSSSC Junior Assistant Exam Pattern for Written Exam

The written exam consists of 100 multiple-choice questions worth 100 marks. The exam duration shall be 1 ½ hours. Each question carries 1 mark, and there shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every incorrect answer. The medium of the exam shall be English and Odia. 


The minimum qualifying marks for SC/ST/PwDs/Ex-Servicemen/Sportsperson category will be 30% and the minimum marks for other categories shall be 35%. Below is the paper pattern for the written exam:

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Exam Duration

Mathematics

20

20

1 ½ hours

General Studies

20

20

English

20

20

Odia

15

15

Computer

15

15

Logical Reasoning

10

10

Total

100

100

OSSSC Junior Assistant Exam Pattern for Practical Skill Test

The Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills shall be of a qualifying nature. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 40% for all candidates. Below is the pattern for the skill test for reference purposes:

Subject

Maximum Marks

Duration

Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills

50

1 hour

OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus 2026 PDF

Having free access to the OSSSC Junior Assistant syllabus helps you differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. You will get enough time to learn, practice, and revise all the topics that matter. Download the syllabus for the written test here.

OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus PDF Download

OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus 2026 Subject-Wise

The OSSSC Junior Assistant syllabus covers subjects like Mathematics, General Studies, English, Odia, Computer, and Logical Reasoning. The written exam will be based on the High School Certificate Examination standard. Candidates should start by clearing concepts and slowly progress to core topics for balanced coverage. Below is the topic-wise syllabus for the OSSSC Junior Assistant exam:

OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for Mathematics

This section checks your maths concepts, number understanding, and calculation skills. It carries a total of 20 questions worth 20 marks. Some of the important topics are:

  • Average

  • Percentage

  • Ratio and Proportion

  • Profit & Loss

  • Pipes and Cistern

  • Logarithm

  • Data Interpretation, Bar Graph, Pictorial Graph, Pie Chart

  • Algebra

  • Problem on Ages

  • Trigonometry

  • Partnership

  • Simple & Compound Interest

  • Simplification

  • Mensuration

  • Permutation and Combination

  • Number Systems

  • Time & Work

  • Statistics and Probability

  • Time & Speed

OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for General Studies

General Studies assess your knowledge about the latest happenings across the globe, along with Static awareness. It involves the list of following topics:

  • National Dance

  • Famous Places in India

  • World organization

  • Important Dates

  • Music & Literature

  • Science and innovations

  • Indian Culture

  • New inventions

  • About India and its neighboring countries

  • National and International current affairs

  • Books and Authors

  • Political Science

  • Countries and Capitals

  • Scientific observations

  • Economic problems in India

OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for English

English sections check your vocabulary skills, grammar knowledge, and comprehension. It contains a total of 20 multiple-choice questions. Given below is the list of important topics for this section:

  • Idioms and Phrases

  • Passage Completion

  • Spotting Errors

  • Synonyms & Antonyms

  • Spelling Test

  • Fill in the Blanks

  • Joining Sentences

  • Substitution

  • Sentence Improvement

  • Transformation

  • Voice

  • Completion

  • Prepositions

  • Substitution

  • Error Correction

  • Sentence Arrangement

  • Para Completion

  • Sentence

OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for Odia

The Odia section checks your knowledge in areas like essays, letter writing, grammar, etc. Check the important topics below:

  • Translation

  • Letter Writing

  • Essay Writing

  • Grammar

  • Composition

OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for Computer

This section checks how well you understand computer terms and fundamentals. Some of the important topics for this section are:

  • MS Word

  • MS Excel

  • MS PowerPoint

  • Windows

OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus for Logical Reasoning

The Logical Reasoning section evaluates the candidate’s logical skills, analytical knowledge, and pattern-recognition skills. It involves the following topics:

  • Syllogism

  • Blood Relation

  • Statement & Conclusion

  • Coding and Decoding

  • Seat Arrangement

  • Series, etc

How to Cover the OSSSC Junior Assistant Syllabus?

The OSSSC Junior Assistant exam preparation demands consistency, smart work, and the right resources. You should start by mastering all the topics. Once you cover all the concepts, start solving mixed-level questions. Below are the tips to prepare well for the written test:

  • Review the OSSSC Junior Assistant syllabus to study only relevant topics.

  • Choose books that cover the entire syllabus and have unlimited questions for practice.

  • Practice mocks and past papers to understand the real exam environment. It will also improve your speed, accuracy, and confidence.

  • Revise all the chapters regularly for better retention.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

