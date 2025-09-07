US Open 2025 brings a rare moment in sporting history: Trump US Open attendance, his first since 2015, as he watches the men's final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz from the prestigious Rolex suite. Scheduled at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium this Sunday, his presence carries added weight, not just for politics, but for broadcast decorum. The USTA broadcast guidelines ask networks to avoid showing boos or cheers during the anthem, aiming to keep the focus firmly on the match. With heightened security and global attention, this presidential cameo adds unexpected drama to one of tennis’s most anticipated showdowns.

Why is Trump Attending the US Open 2025 Men’s Final?

Trump’s appearance stems from an invitation to occupy the Rolex suite, a nod to his high profile and the sponsor’s influence. This marks his first return to the tournament since being booed in 2015 during a Williams sisters quarterfinal. Tennis insiders suggest Rolex extended the invite, possibly to gain a voice with the president after his 39 percent tariff on Swiss goods, significantly impacting watchmakers. Beyond optics, the move tests how sport and politics intertwine when a sitting president takes the court-side seat.