US Open 2025 brings a rare moment in sporting history: Trump US Open attendance, his first since 2015, as he watches the men's final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz from the prestigious Rolex suite. Scheduled at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium this Sunday, his presence carries added weight, not just for politics, but for broadcast decorum. The USTA broadcast guidelines ask networks to avoid showing boos or cheers during the anthem, aiming to keep the focus firmly on the match. With heightened security and global attention, this presidential cameo adds unexpected drama to one of tennis’s most anticipated showdowns.
Why is Trump Attending the US Open 2025 Men’s Final?
Trump’s appearance stems from an invitation to occupy the Rolex suite, a nod to his high profile and the sponsor’s influence. This marks his first return to the tournament since being booed in 2015 during a Williams sisters quarterfinal. Tennis insiders suggest Rolex extended the invite, possibly to gain a voice with the president after his 39 percent tariff on Swiss goods, significantly impacting watchmakers. Beyond optics, the move tests how sport and politics intertwine when a sitting president takes the court-side seat.
How is the USTA Managing Broadcaster Coverage of his Appearance?
USTA has issued a note urging broadcasters, including ESPN and ABC, to avoid airing crowd reactions or disruptions to Trump’s attendance, showing him only during the anthem if at all. Officials say such guidelines are standard during live events, but the request takes on added significance this time. Networks plan to quietly acknowledge his presence, without dwelling on possible jeers or chants. The goal is to keep the sports story going while also being responsible about how politics looks.
From @TheAthletic: President Trump is expected to attend the U.S. Open men’s final on Sunday, his first appearance at the tournament since 2015, according to a White House official. The New York crowd booed Trump during his last appearance. https://t.co/NDxyn0Z7bO— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 5, 2025
How will the US Open 2025 Men’s Final between Sinner and Alcaraz be Historic?
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, two of the best young players in modern tennis, will face off in the US Open 2025 men's final. Alcaraz, who has already won two Grand Slam titles, wants to show that he is the best on hard courts. Sinner, the current champion of the Australian Open, wants to win his first US Open title and make this season his best. This is the first time since 2010 that two players under 25 have met in the New York final, which shows that men's tennis is changing with the times. With Trump’s presence adding political intrigue, the spotlight remains firmly on these athletes chasing history at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Trump's surprise return to the US Open, where he sat in the Rolex suite, makes the men's final a little more interesting. With broadcasters ready to downplay reactions, the match is still the main event: Sinner vs. Alcaraz, with tennis at its best, watched by a president and millions of people around the world.
