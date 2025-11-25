IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 25, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Nov 25, 2025, 06:45 EDT

Get the answers, clues, and hints for the NYT Pips game today (November 25, 2025). Solutions for easy, medium, and hard puzzles are included.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: Pips is one of the newest games added to The New York Times’ collection, offering a fresh twist on classic domino rules. Instead of matching tiles, players place domino-style pieces on a grid that includes colour-coded spaces. Each coloured space has a condition you must follow, such as making the numbers add up to a total, keeping them equal, or ensuring they are greater or smaller than a given number.

Only part of a tile may fall inside a coloured space, and that portion must satisfy the rule. This makes Pips both simple to understand and surprisingly challenging, especially on Medium and Hard levels. If you are stuck on a particular area, the Pips hints below will help you move ahead without starting over.

Check out: NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 24, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answer

NYT Pips easy (38)

  • Number (7) - Purple:  2-5 (Vertical); 2-1 (Vertical)

  • Number (1): 2-1 (Vertical)

  • Number (7)- Orange: 4-3 (Horizontal)

  • Number (16)- Purple: 3-6 (Vertical); 5-5 (Vertical)

Final result:

NYT Pips easy final (29)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answer

NYT Pips medium (42)

  • Equal (2)- Purple: 2-1 (Horizontal); 2-2 (Horizontal); 2-5 (Vertical)

  • Equal (1)- Red: 2-1 (Horizontal); 1-3 (Horizontal)

  • Equal (5)- Orange: 6-5 (Horizontal); 2-5 (Vertical); 5-3 (Horizontal)

  • Number (7)- Purple: 1-3 (Horizontal); 1-4 (Horizontal); 5-3 (Horizontal)

Final result:

NYT Pips medium final (33)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answer

NYT Pips Hard (33)

  • Greater Than (2): 4-5 (Vertical)

  • Number (10): 4-5 (Vertical); 5-2 (Vertical)

  • Number (10): 4-2 (Horizontal); 6-0 (Vertical)

  • Equal (0): 6-0 (Vertical); 0-0 (Horizontal)

  • Equal (1): 1-1 (Vertical); 1-2 (Vertical)

  • Number (17): 4-0 (Horizontal); 5-5 (Vertical); 3-6 (Horizontal)

  • Number (0): 4-0 (Horizontal); 0-3 (Vertical)

  • Number (5): 0-3 (Vertical); 2-6 (Vertical)

  • Number (12): 3-6 (Horizontal); 2-6 (Vertical)

Final result: 

NYT Pips Hard final (33)

Recommended Reading:

NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 23, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags