NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 25, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: Pips is one of the newest games added to The New York Times’ collection, offering a fresh twist on classic domino rules. Instead of matching tiles, players place domino-style pieces on a grid that includes colour-coded spaces. Each coloured space has a condition you must follow, such as making the numbers add up to a total, keeping them equal, or ensuring they are greater or smaller than a given number.
Only part of a tile may fall inside a coloured space, and that portion must satisfy the rule. This makes Pips both simple to understand and surprisingly challenging, especially on Medium and Hard levels. If you are stuck on a particular area, the Pips hints below will help you move ahead without starting over.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answer
-
Number (7) - Purple: 2-5 (Vertical); 2-1 (Vertical)
-
Number (1): 2-1 (Vertical)
-
Number (7)- Orange: 4-3 (Horizontal)
-
Number (16)- Purple: 3-6 (Vertical); 5-5 (Vertical)
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answer
-
Equal (2)- Purple: 2-1 (Horizontal); 2-2 (Horizontal); 2-5 (Vertical)
-
Equal (1)- Red: 2-1 (Horizontal); 1-3 (Horizontal)
-
Equal (5)- Orange: 6-5 (Horizontal); 2-5 (Vertical); 5-3 (Horizontal)
-
Number (7)- Purple: 1-3 (Horizontal); 1-4 (Horizontal); 5-3 (Horizontal)
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answer
-
Greater Than (2): 4-5 (Vertical)
-
Number (10): 4-5 (Vertical); 5-2 (Vertical)
-
Number (10): 4-2 (Horizontal); 6-0 (Vertical)
-
Equal (0): 6-0 (Vertical); 0-0 (Horizontal)
-
Equal (1): 1-1 (Vertical); 1-2 (Vertical)
-
Number (17): 4-0 (Horizontal); 5-5 (Vertical); 3-6 (Horizontal)
-
Number (0): 4-0 (Horizontal); 0-3 (Vertical)
-
Number (5): 0-3 (Vertical); 2-6 (Vertical)
-
Number (12): 3-6 (Horizontal); 2-6 (Vertical)
Final result:
