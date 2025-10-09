JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF For Free

JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26: The JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education for students to prepare effectively for their board exams. The exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks and will have a duration of 3 hours.
The JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26 is carefully designed to cover all essential areas, including Reading Comprehension, Grammar, Writing Skills, Literature, and Internal Assessment. Each section has a clear marks distribution, helping students prioritize topics and manage their preparation efficiently.
By following this syllabus, students can focus on important concepts, practice competency-based questions, and enhance their Listening, Speaking, Reading, and Writing (LSRW) skills. The complete syllabus PDF can be easily downloaded for convenient study and exam readiness.
Steps to Download JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26
Students can easily download the JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26 by following these simple steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.
Step 2: Look for the “Student Corner” section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the “Syllabus” option.
Step 4: Choose Class 10 from the list of classes.
Step 5: Find the English subject syllabus and click Download PDF.
JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26
Students preparing for the JKBOSE Class 10 English exam 2025-26 can use this detailed syllabus to understand the marks distribution and important topics. It covers Reading, Grammar, Writing Skills, Literature, and Internal Assessment to help students plan their studies effectively. Check this table for JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26:
Units
Topics
Marks
Section A: Reading Comprehension
One seen stanza from prescribed poems with MCQs (comprehension, literary devices, inference, etc.)
One unseen passage (400-500 words) with MCQs, comprehension questions (SA/VSA), title, one-word substitution, vocabulary, inference, analysis
Questions based on pictures/statistical data/bar graphs/pie charts/histograms with MCQs and SA/VSA questions (inference, analysis, evaluation)
15 Marks
Section B: Grammar
|
Passage with blanks using articles, modals, relative pronouns, etc.
Passage to be converted from direct/indirect speech
Contextualized passage/story/paragraph to be edited (tenses, punctuation, articles, pronouns, spellings)
10 Marks
Section C: Writing Skills
|
Write dialogues on given situation with hints
Notice writing (50 words)
Message writing (50 words)
Letter writing (formal/informal)
Speech/article/paragraph (80-100 words)
Creative story with hints and suitable title
25 Marks
Section D: Literature
|
Three out of five short competency-based questions from prose lessons of the prescribed textbook
Three out of five short competency-based questions based on theme, central idea, literary devices from poems (excluding the one in reading comprehension)
One out of three long answer competency-based questions based on character/scene/theme/plot/situation/event/irony from short stories
One out of two long answer competency-based questions based on character/scene/theme/plot/situation/event/irony from the play
30 Marks
Internal Assessment
|
Assessment of LSRW (Listening, Speaking, Reading, Writing) skills based on activities in prescribed textbooks
20 Marks
Download Link:
JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF
JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025 serves as a complete guide for exam preparation. Students can use it to organize their study plan effectively. Downloading the PDF ensures easy access and thorough exam readiness.
