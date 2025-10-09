RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF For Free

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 9, 2025, 15:44 IST

JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26 covers Reading Comprehension, Grammar, Writing Skills, Literature, and Internal Assessment with clear marks distribution. The exam is for 100 marks and lasts 3 hours. This syllabus helps students focus on important topics, practice competency-based questions, and improve LSRW skills, enabling structured preparation for the board exam. Check this article to download the JKBOSE 10th English Syllabus 2025-26.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26
JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26

JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26: The JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education for students to prepare effectively for their board exams. The exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks and will have a duration of 3 hours. 

The JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26 is carefully designed to cover all essential areas, including Reading Comprehension, Grammar, Writing Skills, Literature, and Internal Assessment. Each section has a clear marks distribution, helping students prioritize topics and manage their preparation efficiently. 

By following this syllabus, students can focus on important concepts, practice competency-based questions, and enhance their Listening, Speaking, Reading, and Writing (LSRW) skills. The complete syllabus PDF can be easily downloaded for convenient study and exam readiness.

Steps to Download JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26

Students can easily download the JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26 by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.
Step 2: Look for the “Student Corner” section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the “Syllabus” option.
Step 4: Choose Class 10 from the list of classes.
Step 5: Find the English subject syllabus and click Download PDF.

JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26 

Students preparing for the JKBOSE Class 10 English exam 2025-26 can use this detailed syllabus to understand the marks distribution and important topics. It covers Reading, Grammar, Writing Skills, Literature, and Internal Assessment to help students plan their studies effectively. Check this table for JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26:

Units

Topics

Marks

Section A: Reading Comprehension

One seen stanza from prescribed poems with MCQs (comprehension, literary devices, inference, etc.)

One unseen passage (400-500 words) with MCQs, comprehension questions (SA/VSA), title, one-word substitution, vocabulary, inference, analysis

Questions based on pictures/statistical data/bar graphs/pie charts/histograms with MCQs and SA/VSA questions (inference, analysis, evaluation)

15 Marks

Section B: Grammar

Passage with blanks using articles, modals, relative pronouns, etc.

Passage to be converted from direct/indirect speech

Contextualized passage/story/paragraph to be edited (tenses, punctuation, articles, pronouns, spellings)

10 Marks

Section C: Writing Skills

Write dialogues on given situation with hints

Notice writing (50 words)

Message writing (50 words)

Letter writing (formal/informal)

Speech/article/paragraph (80-100 words)

Creative story with hints and suitable title

25 Marks

Section D: Literature

Three out of five short competency-based questions from prose lessons of the prescribed textbook


Three out of five short competency-based questions based on theme, central idea, literary devices from poems (excluding the one in reading comprehension)


One out of three long answer competency-based questions based on character/scene/theme/plot/situation/event/irony from short stories


One out of two long answer competency-based questions based on character/scene/theme/plot/situation/event/irony from the play

30 Marks 

Internal Assessment

Assessment of LSRW (Listening, Speaking, Reading, Writing) skills based on activities in prescribed textbooks

20 Marks

Download Link:

JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

JKBOSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025 serves as a complete guide for exam preparation. Students can use it to organize their study plan effectively. Downloading the PDF ensures easy access and thorough exam readiness.

Also Check:

JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26: Download Subject Wise PDF For Free

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News