JKBOSE 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2025–26: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

JKBOSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025–26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially announced and released the detailed syllabus for Class 12 Accountancy. This comprehensive syllabus is specifically designed for students undertaking the academic sessions 2025–26, providing a clear roadmap for their studies in the subject. The release of the syllabus aims to ensure students, teachers, and parents have ample time to prepare and plan for the upcoming academic year, aligning with educational standards and objectives set by the board. This move underscores JKBOSE's commitment to providing quality education and transparent guidelines for its students.

JKBOSE 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2025–26 – Marks Distribution and Exam Pattern