RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

JKBOSE 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2025–26: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

By Simran Akhouri
Oct 9, 2025, 15:15 IST

JKBOSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025–26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the official Class 12 Accountancy syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session. Students preparing for their Class 12 examinations can now access this important update. The complete syllabus is available for direct download within this article, providing immediate access to key study information.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
JKBOSE Class 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2025
JKBOSE Class 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2025

JKBOSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025–26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially announced and released the detailed syllabus for Class 12 Accountancy.  This comprehensive syllabus is specifically designed for students undertaking the academic sessions 2025–26, providing a clear roadmap for their studies in the subject. The release of the syllabus aims to ensure students, teachers, and parents have ample time to prepare and plan for the upcoming academic year, aligning with educational standards and objectives set by the board. This move underscores JKBOSE's commitment to providing quality education and transparent guidelines for its students.

JKBOSE 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2025–26 – Marks Distribution and Exam Pattern

Component

Maximum Marks

Time Allowed

Theory

80

3 Hours

Internal Assessment

20

Total

100

3 Hours

JKBOSE Class 12 Accountancy 2025–26 

Part

Unit

Topic/Area

Sub-Topics Covered

Marks

A

Unit-1

Accounting for Partnership Firms

  

35

A

Fundamentals & Admission

Partnership features, deed, Act 1932 provisions (in absence of deed). Fixed vs. Fluctuating capital, P&L Appropriation A/c. Past adjustments. Goodwill (Nature, factors, valuation methods: Avg. Profit, Super Profit, Weighted Avg., Capitalization). Sacrificing/New P/S ratio. Revaluation, Capital adjustments, Balance Sheet.

15

  

B

Retirement & Death

Gaining/New P/S ratio. Treatment of Goodwill (AS-26), Revaluation, Accumulated profits, Loan A/c of retiring partner. Deceased Partner's Capital A/c and Executor's A/c.

10

  

C

Dissolution

Types of dissolution, settlement of accounts. Preparation of Realization A/c, Partners' Capital A/cs, and Cash/Bank A/c.

10

  

A

Unit-2

Accounting for Companies

  

25

A

Accounting for Share Capital

Share and share capital (nature, types), Disclosure in Balance Sheet (Sch. III). Issue: Par, premium, discount. Calls in advance/arrears. Consideration other than cash. Private placement, ESOP, Sweat equity, Right issue. Forfeiture and Reissue.

15

  

B

Accounting for Debentures

Issue: Par, premium, discount, consideration other than cash. Writing off discount/loss. Terms of redemption. Issue as collateral security. Interest. Redemption Sources: Out of profit/capital, DRR creation. Redemption Methods: Lump sum, draw of lots, open market purchase, conversion.

10

  

B (Option 1)

Unit-3

Financial Statement Analysis

Financial Statement (Simple Balance Sheet Sch. III). Analysis (Meaning, Significance, Limitations). Accounting Ratios: Liquidity (Current, Liquid), Solvency (Debt to Equity, Proprietary, Total Asset to Debt), Activity (Inventory Turnover, Debtors Turnover, Working Capital Turnover), Profitability (Gross Profit, Net Profit, Operating, Operating Net Profit, ROI).

12
 

Unit-4

Cash Flow Statement

Meaning, Objective, and Preparation (AS-3 Revised, Indirect Method only). Adjustments for Depreciation, P/L on sale of assets, Dividend, and Tax.

8

B (Option 2)

Unit-3

Overview of Computerized Accounting System

Concept, Features, Types (Generic, Specific, Tailor-made). Structure. Accounting Software Packages (Tally, Busy - latest version).

10
 

Unit-4

Accounting Applications of Electronic Spreadsheets

Concept and features of electronic spreadsheet. Applications in: Depreciation Schedule, Loan Repayment Schedule, Payroll Accounting, and similar applications.

10

Total Marks

      

80

JKBOSE Class 12th Accountancy  Syllabus - Exam Pattern and Marks Distribution

Section

Question Type

Marks per Question

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Word Limit (Approx.)

A

Objective Type/Multiple Choice

1

8

8

N/A

B

Short Answer Type

3

4

12

20 - 30 words

C

Short Answer Type

4

5

20

100 - 150 words

D

Long Answer Type

6

4

24

150 - 200 words

E

Long Answer Type

8

2

16

150 - 200 words

Total

    

23

80

  

Assessment Type

Sub-Component

Marks

Internal Assessment

 

5

External Assessment

Project File

3
 

Written Test

9
 

Viva-Voce

3
 

Sub-Total (External)

15

Grand Total

  

20

How to Download JKBOSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025–26 PDF

Step 1 - Visit the official JKBOSE website – jkbose.nic.in

Step 2 - Go to the Academics section and click on “Syllabus.”

Step 3  -  Select Class 12 and choose Accountancy from the subject list.

Step  4 -  Click on “Download PDF” to save it for offline use.

JKBOSE Class 12th Accountancy Books - Recomended

  • Accountancy Part I Textbook for Class 12th by NCERT
  • Accountancy Part II Textbook for Class 12th by NCERT

 


Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News