JKBOSE 12th Physics Syllabus 2025–26: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

JKBOSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025–26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 12 Physics Syllabus for the 2025–26 academic year. This comprehensive syllabus details topics, chapter-wise marks distribution, and the practical scheme for the upcoming board examinations.

Designed to enhance conceptual understanding, numerical problem-solving abilities, and practical application of physics principles, the syllabus is a crucial resource for students. To aid in effective preparation, students can download the official JKBOSE 12th Physics Syllabus 2025–26 PDF directly from this article. Accessing this document will help students align their study plans with the latest guidelines, ensuring they cover all necessary topics and develop required skills.