JKBOSE 12th Physics Syllabus 2025–26: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

By Simran Akhouri
Oct 8, 2025, 17:10 IST

JKBOSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025–26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the Class 12 Physics Syllabus for the 2025–26 academic year. This announcement is essential for students as it outlines the definitive curriculum for their Physics studies, enabling them to prepare effectively for their examinations. Further details are available in the article below.

JKBOSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025–26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 12 Physics Syllabus for the 2025–26 academic year. This comprehensive syllabus details topics, chapter-wise marks distribution, and the practical scheme for the upcoming board examinations.

Designed to enhance conceptual understanding, numerical problem-solving abilities, and practical application of physics principles, the syllabus is a crucial resource for students. To aid in effective preparation, students can download the official JKBOSE 12th Physics Syllabus 2025–26 PDF directly from this article. Accessing this document will help students align their study plans with the latest guidelines, ensuring they cover all necessary topics and develop required skills.

JKBOSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26 - Scheme of Assessment for Physics (Theory + Practical)

Component

Maximum Marks

Time Allowed

Theory

70

3 Hours

Practical

30

Total

100

3 Hours

JKBOSE 12th Physics Syllabus 2025–26 – Marks Distribution and Exam Pattern

The Physics paper comprises theory (70 marks) and practical (30 marks) components. The question paper is structured as follows:

Section

Type of Questions

No. of Questions

Marks per Question

Total Marks

A

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

10

1 mark each

10

B

Very Short Answer Questions

9

2 marks each

18

C

Short Answer Questions

9

3 marks each

27

D

Long Answer Questions

3

5 marks each

15

Total

31 Questions

70 Marks

JKBOSE Class 12 Physics 2025–26 Syllabus

Unit I: Electrostatics 09marks

Electric Charges and Fields Electric charges, Conservation of charge, Coulomb's law-force between two- point charges, forces between multiple charges; superposition principle and continuous charge distribution. Electric field, electric field due to a point charge, electric field lines, electric dipole, electric field due to a dipole, torque on a dipole in uniform electric field. Electric flux, statement of Gauss's theorem and its applications to find field due to infinitely long straight wire, uniformly charged infinite plane sheet and uniformly charged thin spherical shell (field inside and outside).

Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

Electric potential, potential difference, electric potential due to a point charge, a dipole and system of charges; equipotential surfaces, electrical potential energy of a system of two-point charges and of electric dipole in an electrostatic field. Conductors and insulators, free charges and bound charges inside a conductor. Dielectrics and electric polarization, capacitors and capacitance, combination of capacitors in series and in parallel, capacitance of a parallel plate capacitor with and without dielectric medium between the plates, energy stored in a capacitor (no derivation, formulae only).

Unit II: Current Electricity 07marks

Current Electricity Electric current, flow of electric charges in a metallic conductor, drift velocity, mobility and their relation with electric current; Ohm's law, V-I characteristics (linear and non-linear), electrical energy and power, electrical resistivity and conductivity, temperature dependence of resistance, Internal resistance of a cell, potential difference and emf of a cell, Kirchhoff's rules, Wheatstone bridge. 

Unit III: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism 09marks

Moving Charges and Magnetism Concept of magnetic field, Oersted's experiment. Biot - Savart law and its application to current carrying circular loop. Ampere's law and its applications to infinitely long straight wire. Straight solenoid (only qualitative treatment), force on a moving charge in uniform magnetic and electric fields. Force on a current-carrying conductor in a uniform magnetic field, force between two parallel current-carrying conductors-definition of ampere, torque experienced by a current loop in uniform magnetic field; Current loop as a magnetic dipole and its magnetic dipole moment, moving coil galvanometer- its current sensitivity and conversion to ammeter and voltmeter

Magnetism and Matter

Bar magnet, bar magnet as an equivalent solenoid (qualitative treatment only), magnetic field intensity due to a magnetic dipole (bar magnet) along its axis and perpendicular to its axis (qualitative treatment only), torque on a magnetic dipole (bar magnet) in a uniform magnetic field (qualitative treatment only), magnetic field lines. Magnetic properties of materials- Para-, dia- and ferro - magnetic substances with examples, Magnetization of materials, effect of temperature on magnetic properties. 

Unit IV: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents 09marks

Electromagnetic Induction Electromagnetic induction; Faraday's laws, induced EMF and current; Lenz's Law, Self and mutual induction. 

Alternating Current

Alternating currents, peak and RMS value of alternating current/voltage; reactance and impedance; LCR series circuit (phasors only), resonance, power in AC circuits, power factor, wattles current. AC generator, Transformer. 

Unit V: Electromagnetic waves 03marks

Electromagnetic Waves Basic idea of displacement current, Electromagnetic waves, their characteristics, their transverse nature (qualitative idea only). Electromagnetic spectrum (radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible, ultraviolet, X-rays, gamma rays) including elementary factsabout their uses. 

Unit VI: Optics 14marks

Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Ray Optics: Reflection of light, spherical mirrors, mirror formula, refraction of light, total internal reflection and optical fibers, refraction at spherical surfaces, lenses, thin lens in contact, refraction of light through a prism. Optical instruments: Microscopes and astronomical telescopes (reflecting and refracting) and their magnifying powers. 

Wave Optics

Wave optics  - Wave front and Huygen’s principle , reflection and refraction of plane wave at at a plane surface using wave fronts. Proof of laws of reflection and refraction using Huygen’s principle Yong’s double slit experiment and expression for fringe width (No derivation final expression only), coherent sources and sustained interference of light, diffraction due to a single slit, width of central maxima (qualitative treatment only).

Unit VII: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 04marks

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Dual nature of radiation, Photoelectric effect, Hertz and Lenard's observations; Einstein's photoelectric equation-particle nature of light. Experimental study of photoelectric effect Matter waves-wave nature of particles, de-Broglie relation. 

Unit VIII: Atoms and Nuclei 08marks

Atoms Alpha-particle scattering experiment; Rutherford's model of atom; Bohr model of hydrogen atom, Expression for radius of nth possible orbit, velocity and energy of electron in nth orbit, hydrogen line spectra (qualitative treatment only). Nuclei Composition and size of nucleus, nuclear force Mass-energy relation, mass defect; binding energy per nucleon and its variation with mass number; nuclear fission, nuclear fusion

Unit IX: Electronic Devices 07marks

Semiconductor Electronics Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits Energy bands in conductors, semiconductors and insulators (qualitative ideas only) Intrinsic and extrinsic semiconductors- p and n type, p-n junction Semiconductor diode - I-V characteristics in forward and reverse bias, application of junction diode -diode as a rectifier. 

JKBOSE 12th Physics Practical Syllabus 2025–26

Component

Marks (External)

Details

Volumetric / Quantitative Experiments

6

Verification and measurement experiments (resistance, focal length, etc.)

Activities / Demonstrations

4

Circuit assembly, verification of Ohm’s Law, etc.

Project / Investigatory Work

4

Research or investigatory project based on real-life application.

Practical File & Viva

6

Record of performed experiments and oral viva questions.

Total (External)

20 Marks

Internal Assessment

10 Marks

Based on performance, attendance, and practical record.

Important Experiments for JKBOSE Physics Practical Exam

Section A: Electricity and Magnetism

  • Determination of resistivity using voltmeter–ammeter method.

  • Verification of laws of combination (series and parallel) of resistances.

  • Determining resistance of galvanometer and conversion into ammeter or voltmeter.

  • To find frequency of AC mains using a sonometer.

Section B: Optics and Electronics

  • To find the focal length of convex/concave lenses or mirrors.

  • Determination of refractive index using a travelling microscope or prism.

  • To draw I–V characteristics of a p–n junction diode in forward and reverse bias.

  • Study of diffraction and interference patterns using a single slit.

How to Download JKBOSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025–26 PDF

  1. Visit the official JKBOSE website: https://jkbose.nic.in

  2. Navigate to the Academics section.

  3. Click on “Syllabus” → Select Class 12 → Choose Physics.

  4. Click on Download PDF to save the syllabus for offline use.

Preparation Tips for JKBOSE 12th Physics Exam 2025–26

  • Focus on concept-based learning instead of rote memorization.

  • Practice derivations and numerical problems regularly.

  • Revise important formulas and units for each chapter.

  • Attempt previous year question papers to understand exam trends.

  • Spend sufficient time on practical experiments and record maintenance.

JKBOSE Physics Syllabus 2025–26 – Important Books and Resources

  • Reference Book: NCERT Physics (Part I & II)

  • Lab Manual: NCERT Physics Laboratory Manual (Class XII)

  • Additional Resource: Previous Year JKBOSE Physics Question Papers


