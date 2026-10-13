UKSSSC Admit Card 2026 Out For Livestock Extension Officer Posts, Check Hall Ticket PDF Download Link
UKSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) for the Livestock Extension Officer posts. The written exam for the 120 Livestock Extension Officer posts is scheduled to be held on October 18, 2026. Check the hall ticket download link and more details here.
UKSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Admit Card 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has uploaded the admit card download link for the Livestock Extension Officer (Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari) posts. The UKSSSC is set to conduct the written exam for the 120 Livestock Extension Officer posts on October 18, 2026, across the state. All candidates who applied successfully for the above posts can download the UKSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Admit Card 2026 directly through the link at official website, sssc.uk.gov.in. The admit card will provide the candidates with all the important details such as the exam date, examination centre, reporting time, and candidate information.
UKSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The UKSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Admit Card 2026 download link is active on the official website: sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates appearing in the written exam scheduled on October 18, 2026, will have to use their login credentials to access the link. Alternatively, the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|UKSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Admit Card 2026
|Hall Ticket Download Link
UKSSSC Admit Card 2026 Overview
A total of 120 Group 'C' posts of Livestock Extension Officer in the Animal Husbandry Department are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched across the state. The written exam is scheduled to be held on October 18, 2206. Check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Event
|Details
|Organization
|Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)
|Department
|Animal Husbandry Department, Uttarakhand
|Post Name
|Livestock Extension Officer (Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari)
|Name of Department
|Animal Husbandry Department
|Number of posts
|120
|Admit Card Status
|Out
|Exam Date
|October 18, 2026
|Selection Process
|Written Examination, Merit List, Document Verification and Medical Verification
|Official Website
|www.sssc.uk.gov.in
UKSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Admit Card 2026 Exam Pattern
Selection for the direct recruitment to Group 'C' posts of Livestock Extension Officer in the Animal Husbandry Department will be based on a 2-hour objective-type competitive exam worth 100 marks covering relevant subjects. There will be negative marking in the examination having deduction of 0.25 marks for every incorrect response. There will be a compulsory Part A (30 marks) covering Cell Biology, Taxonomy, Plant Physiology, and Pollution. As per the notification released earlier, candidates will have to choose between Part B (Biology: Botany/Zoology - 70 marks) or Part C (Agriculture & Animal Husbandry - 70 marks).
Candidates will have to obtain the minimum category wise qualifying such as-45% for General/OBC candidates and 35% for SC/ST candidates.
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