UKSSSC Admit Card 2026 Out For Livestock Extension Officer Posts, Check Hall Ticket PDF Download Link

UKSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Admit Card 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has uploaded the admit card download link for the Livestock Extension Officer (Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari) posts. The UKSSSC is set to conduct the written exam for the 120 Livestock Extension Officer posts on October 18, 2026, across the state. All candidates who applied successfully for the above posts can download the UKSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Admit Card 2026 directly through the link at official website, sssc.uk.gov.in. The admit card will provide the candidates with all the important details such as the exam date, examination centre, reporting time, and candidate information.

UKSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The UKSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Admit Card 2026 download link is active on the official website: sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates appearing in the written exam scheduled on October 18, 2026, will have to use their login credentials to access the link. Alternatively, the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-