Who Is RJ Mitte? Breaking Bad Actor Dies At 34; Know About His Movies, Net Worth, Cause Of Death And Family

RJ Mitte Biography: The famous RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. in the hit television series Breaking Bad, was found dead. The famous actor died at the age of 34 on October 12, 2026.

Looking at his career, he was not just an actor. Beyond his on-screen performances, Mitte made a lasting impact as an advocate for people with disabilities. He was living with cerebral palsy. Through his acting, he challenged stereotypes and promoted authentic representation in the entertainment industry.

From his performance in Breaking Bad to his work in films and disability advocacy, the late actor has built his name beyond the screen and acting.

Here is a closer look at his life, career, movies, net worth and family.

Who Was Rj Mitte?

A lot of people do not know that RJ Mitte’s full name was Roy Frank Mitte III. He was an American actor and producer. Born on August 21, 1992, Mitte’s life took a turn with fame as Walter White Jr., also known as Flynn, in the popular crime drama Breaking Bad (2008–2013).