Who Is RJ Mitte? Breaking Bad Actor Dies At 34; Know About His Movies, Net Worth, Cause Of Death And Family
RJ Mitte, best known as Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, was an actor and disability rights advocate. Explore his biography, movies, career, estimated net worth, family and the reports surrounding his death at age 34 in October 2026.
RJ Mitte Biography: The famous RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. in the hit television series Breaking Bad, was found dead. The famous actor died at the age of 34 on October 12, 2026.
Looking at his career, he was not just an actor. Beyond his on-screen performances, Mitte made a lasting impact as an advocate for people with disabilities. He was living with cerebral palsy. Through his acting, he challenged stereotypes and promoted authentic representation in the entertainment industry.
From his performance in Breaking Bad to his work in films and disability advocacy, the late actor has built his name beyond the screen and acting.
Here is a closer look at his life, career, movies, net worth and family.
Who Was Rj Mitte?
A lot of people do not know that RJ Mitte’s full name was Roy Frank Mitte III. He was an American actor and producer. Born on August 21, 1992, Mitte’s life took a turn with fame as Walter White Jr., also known as Flynn, in the popular crime drama Breaking Bad (2008–2013).
But this is not it, as RJ Mitte’s contributions go beyond just the screen, as he has extensively contributed beyond that.
Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child, just like his character in the series. He used his platform to challenge stereotypes. He promoted better representation of people with disabilities in Hollywood.
His work and career extended beyond the screen into disability advocacy, including supporting organisations such as United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's.
He acted to raise awareness. Mitte showed that a meaningful career can make an impact far beyond the spotlight.
RJ Mitte’s Career And Movies
Mitte began pursuing acting as a teenager and gradually established himself in television and films. His finest came with Breaking Bad, where he appeared alongside Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn.
Some of his notable screen credits include:
|
Year
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Movie or series
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Role or contribution
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2008–2013
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Breaking Bad
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Walter White Jr.
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2011
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Stump
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Short film
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2015
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Dixieland
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CJ
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2016
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Who's Driving Doug
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Doug
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2017
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The Recall
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Brendan
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2018
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River Runs Red
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Officer Thomas
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2019
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Standing Up for Sunny
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Travis
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2020
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The Oak Room
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Steve
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2021
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Triumph
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Mike
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2023
|
The Unseen
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Tommy Olson
|
2024
|
Love Me Dead
|
Isaac
|
2026
|
Talking to Strangers
|
Joshua
Beyond acting, Mitte worked as a producer and supported projects that encouraged greater visibility for people with disabilities.
What Was Cause Of RJ Mitte’s Tragic Death?
As per a PEOPLE report, Mitte's representative confirmed that the actor died by suicide. However, the exact reason for his suicide is still unknown, and further investigations are underway.
RJ Mitte reportedly died in Brownsville, Texas, on October 12, 2026, at the age of 34. Early speculation became a controversy around his death. Later, Cameron County Justice of the Peace Cyndi Hinojosa confirmed his death.
Although an autopsy was expected as part of the investigation, the reports were not disclosed publicly.
Some media houses and reports called it a suicide, but the authorities or his family did not officially confirm the cause in their initial statements. In the early reports, no foul play was suspected.
Remembered for his acting and disability advocacy, Mitte leaves behind a legacy that extended far beyond television screens. Mitte's representative confirmed his death with a statement.
“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” his rep said in a statement earlier Monday. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.”
RJ Mitte’s Net Worth
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Estimated Net Worth: Various celebrity-finance websites estimate RJ Mitte’s net worth at approximately $500,000 to $3 million. However, these figures remain unverified.
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Sources of Income: His earnings came from acting, film projects, producing and other professional activities.
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Breaking Bad Success: His long-running role as Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad helped establish his acting career.
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Other Projects: His later work in television and cinema further expanded his professional portfolio.
Who Is In RJ Mitte’s Family?
RJ Mitte was adopted as an infant by the Mitte family. His parents were Roy Frank Mitte Jr. and Dyna Mitte.
After his parents’ separation, he was primarily raised by his mother and maternal grandparents. He also had a younger sister, Lacianne “Lacey” Carriere, who is associated with the entertainment industry. Mitte got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Kennedy Suarez, in 2025.
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