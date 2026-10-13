AQI Today: How Air Pollution Affects Your Health; List Of Top 10 Most Polluted Cities in India And State-wise AQI
Check today's AQI in India and discover the top 10 most polluted cities. Learn how rising air pollution affects your health and understand the risks of poor air quality.
AQI of Indian Cities Today:The Air Quality Index is now going to become a concern for all the cities of India, especially New Delhi. As air pollution is becoming a concern right now, several cities have started witnessing rising pollution levels in October 2026.
What the AQI does is that it helps us understand how clean or polluted the air around us is. It helps us see how many harmful pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide, are present in the air. These can harm our health directly.
As of October 13, Delhi and several industrial cities are reporting elevated pollution levels, while Mumbai’s air quality varies across locations.
But what do these numbers mean for our health? Let’s explore how high AQI affects the body and which Indian cities are most polluted today.
How Does High AQI Affect Your Health?
Air pollution is not just an environmental problem; it can also affect our daily health. When the Air Quality Index (AQI) rises, harmful pollutants in the air can irritate the eyes, affect breathing and put extra pressure on the heart. The impact may be greater on children, older adults and people with existing health conditions.
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Breathing Problems: High pollution levels can cause coughing, wheezing, throat irritation and shortness of breath, especially among people with asthma.
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Eye and Nose Irritation: Polluted air can lead to watery eyes, a burning sensation, sneezing and nasal discomfort.
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Heart Health Risks: Long-term exposure to air pollution is linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes.
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Greater Risk for Children and Older Adults: Children's developing lungs and older adults' increased vulnerability can make them more sensitive to polluted air.
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Reduced Lung Function: Regular exposure to fine particles such as PM2.5 can damage lung health and contribute to chronic respiratory conditions.
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Lower Overall Well-being: Poor air quality may cause fatigue, discomfort and difficulty carrying out outdoor activities, particularly when pollution levels are high.
Top 10 Cities With High AQI in India Today
The following cities reported elevated AQI levels in the available city-wise updates for October 13, 2026. Rankings may vary depending on the monitoring platform and reporting time.
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Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu: AQI 197
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Delhi: AQI 195
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Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: AQI 179
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Howrah, West Bengal: AQI 171
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Mandideep, Madhya Pradesh: AQI 169
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Gurgaon, Haryana: AQI 160
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Chennai, Tamil Nadu: AQI 147
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Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh: AQI 146
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Agartala, Tripura: AQI 141
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Vatva, Gujarat: AQI 135
Today's AQI in Major Indian Cities
|
City
|
AQI
|
Reported Category
|
Delhi
|
266
|
Severe
|
Greater Noida
|
308
|
Hazardous*
|
Faridabad
|
288
|
Severe
|
Noida
|
285
|
Severe
|
Ghaziabad
|
281
|
Severe
|
Gurgaon
|
232
|
Severe
|
Varanasi
|
223
|
Severe
|
Mumbai
|
125
|
Poor
|
Bengaluru
|
113
|
Poor
|
Lucknow
|
120
|
Poor
Delhi’s AQI is significantly higher than Mumbai’s in the latest snapshot, hinting at the capital’s pollution concerns. Mumbai, on the other hand, gets some relief from coastal winds, although air quality varies across locations. On October 13, several Mumbai monitoring stations recorded AQI readings between 56 and 114, showing that cleaner air is not uniform across the city.
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