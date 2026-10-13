AQI Today: How Air Pollution Affects Your Health; List Of Top 10 Most Polluted Cities in India And State-wise AQI

AQI of Indian Cities Today:The Air Quality Index is now going to become a concern for all the cities of India, especially New Delhi. As air pollution is becoming a concern right now, several cities have started witnessing rising pollution levels in October 2026.

What the AQI does is that it helps us understand how clean or polluted the air around us is. It helps us see how many harmful pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide, are present in the air. These can harm our health directly.

As of October 13, Delhi and several industrial cities are reporting elevated pollution levels, while Mumbai’s air quality varies across locations.

But what do these numbers mean for our health? Let’s explore how high AQI affects the body and which Indian cities are most polluted today.