Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2026: Check Category-Wise Post Details, Apply Online Link and More
Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2026: The Jharkhand Home Guard application process is started from 11 October onwards. The candidates who are interested in the recruitment can apply through the official website at recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, application process, and other details.
Key Points
- Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment offers 772 voluntary posts in Deoghar District.
- Online applications are open from 11 October to 26 October 2026.
- These 772 voluntary posts require 7th/10th pass, age 19-40 as of Jan 1, 2026.
Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2026: The Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Deoghar has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Home Guards in Deoghar district. Online applications for Rural Home Guards and Urban Home Guards shall be submitted separately in the prescribed format. The application process commences from 11 October and will end on 26 October 2026. Those who are interested in applying should know that this is not a paid government job or a means of livelihood. The Home Defense Corps is a voluntary organization and Home Guards are its volunteer members. An allowance is payable at the rate prescribed by the government for the number of working days they are deputed on duty as per requirement.
Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2026 Highlights
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 772 Home Guard vacancies are going to be filled. The candidates have to apply through the official website and participate in the selection process as outlined in the notification. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Deoghar
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Post Name
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Home Guard – Rural & Urban
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Advertisement No.
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01/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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772 (635 Rural + 137 Urban)
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Job Type
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Voluntary Enrolment
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Dates
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11 October to 26 October 2026
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Application Fee
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₹100
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Age Limit
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19 to 40 years (as on 01 January 2026)
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Educational Qualification
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7th Pass (Rural), Matric/10th Pass (Urban)
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Job Location
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Deoghar District, Jharkhand
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Official Website
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recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in / deoghar.nic.in
Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2026 Apply Link
The candidates who are interested in applying for the Jharkhand Home Guard vacancy 2026 should go through the official notification before proceeding with the application. After you have completely read the notification, use the direct link provided here to apply.
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Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2026
How to Apply for Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2026
The candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for the Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2026:
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Visit the official website at deoghar.nic.in.
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On the homepage, in the Recruitment section, click on the “For Online Registration Website :- recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in” given for “Regarding Online applications are invited from eligible candidates against vacancies for new enrollment as Home Guards in Deoghar District”.
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You will be redirected to the application portal.
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Now, click on the Login button.
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Enter your username, password, and captcha to login.
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Fill the required details in the application form correctly.
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Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as applicable.
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Submit the form and save it for future reference.
ALSO CHECK: Jharkhand Home Guard Notification 2026
Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
The application fee amount of Rs. 100/- only has to be deposited via the online payment gateway at the time of submitting the application online. The application will be finally submitted only after the application fee is deposited.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.