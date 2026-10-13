Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2026: Check Category-Wise Post Details, Apply Online Link and More

Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2026: The Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Deoghar has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Home Guards in Deoghar district. Online applications for Rural Home Guards and Urban Home Guards shall be submitted separately in the prescribed format. The application process commences from 11 October and will end on 26 October 2026. Those who are interested in applying should know that this is not a paid government job or a means of livelihood. The Home Defense Corps is a voluntary organization and Home Guards are its volunteer members. An allowance is payable at the rate prescribed by the government for the number of working days they are deputed on duty as per requirement.

Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 772 Home Guard vacancies are going to be filled. The candidates have to apply through the official website and participate in the selection process as outlined in the notification. Check the highlights in the table below: