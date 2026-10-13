Rajasthan Safai Karmachari Bharti 2026 Last Date Extended Till October 28, Apply Online for 24,752 Posts

Key Points Rajasthan Safai Karamchari 2026 application deadline extended to Oct 28, 2026.

24,752 sanitation worker vacancies to be filled; applications started Aug 15, 2026.

Eligibility: 1 year sanitation experience; age 21-40 as of Jan 1, 2026.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2026: The Local Self Government Department has officially extended the last date to apply online Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2026 till October 28, 2026. Earlier the department opened the registration process on August 15, 2026. The official notification was released on July 27, 2026. Earlier the last date to submit the online forms was October 13, 2026. In order to provide another opportunity the date has been extended again. Through this recruitment a total of 24752 vacancies would be filled for sanitation workers across TSP and Non TSP areas. Interested candidates can apply via the official recruitment portal at lsg.rajasthan.gov.in. Here you will find all the information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, application fees and other important details.

Rajasthan Safai Karmachari Bharti 2026 Highlights The official notification was released under the Advt No 01/2026. The selection process consists of the lottery system followed by a document verification process. Check details related to the recruitment process in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan Post Safai Karamchari Advt No 01/2026 Total Vacancies 24,752 Mode of Application Online Application Start Date August 15, 2026 Last Date to Submit Online Form October 28, 2026 Job Location Rajasthan Official Website lsg.rajasthan.gov.in Rajasthan Safai Karmachari Recruitment 2026 Apply Link The online application process for Rajasthan Sanitation Workers has already started from August 15, 2026. Eligible candidates can check the official notification once before they submit an online form. Check the direct link to apply for the Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti from the table given below.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Click Here Rajasthan Safai Karmachari Bharti 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying candidates must ensure that they meet all the eligibility conditions as given in the official notification. Check all the details below. 1. Educational Qualifications- Candidates who want to apply must be a domicile of the state of Rajasthan. Candidates must have a minimum experience of 1 year as a sanitation worker. 2. Age Limit (As on January 1, 2026) The minimum age to apply is 21 years

The maximum age to apply is 40 years.

Age relaxations would be provided to eligible reserved categories as per the rules and regulations. How to Apply for Rajasthan Safai Karmachari Vacancy 2026? Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process before the last date ends

Visit the official Rajasthan Local Self Government Department website.

Complete the one time registration if not done earlier.

Click on the application link and complete the registration process.

Log in using required login credentials such as SSO ID, password and security pin.

Fill the application form with personal, educational and other details.

Upload relevant documents such as your photo and sign.

Pay the application fees as per your category.

Check all details once and then submit the application form.

Download and save a copy for future reference. Rajasthan Safai Karmachari Bharti 2026 Application Fees Candidates must pay the application fee according to their category. Application would be considered if the payment is done. Fees once paid will not be refunded. Check the category wise detailed fees in the table below