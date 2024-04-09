What are the Differences Between Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri

Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival that celebrates the divine feminine or Shakti. The word Navratri comes from the Sanskrit words nava meaning nine and ratri meaning night.

During Navratri, Hindus worship the nine forms of the goddess Durga. Each day of the festival is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, and devotees fast and pray to her for blessings. Navratri is celebrated five times a year, each time with a different focus.

The five Navratris are the Sharad Navratri, the Chaitra Navratri, the Ashadha Navratri, the Paush Navratri and the Magha Navratri. Each of these Navratris has its own unique focus and significance. However, the major Navratris celebrated are Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri. Here are the differences between the two.

What is Chaitra Navratri?

Chaitra Navratri is a Hindu festival celebrated over nine days during the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which typically falls in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar. It marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many regions of India, particularly in North India.