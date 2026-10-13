RRB NTPC Graduate Level Vacancy 2026 (OUT): Check Post Details, Notification PDF, Apply Online Link and More

Key Points 3,548 vacancies announced for RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2026.

Online applications open from October 8 to November 6, 2026 (11:59 PM).

Tentative CBT-1 exam for RRB NTPC Graduate Level is scheduled for December 2026.

RRB NTPC Graduate Vacancy 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the detailed notification for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2026. A total of 3548 vacancies have been announced for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts. This is a great chance for graduates who dream of a stable career in Indian Railways. Candidates who have passed a graduation degree from a recognised university can apply online through the official RRB regional websites. Check this article to get all the important details, including the vacancy breakdown and other details. RRB NTPC Graduate Vacancy 2026 Highlights The key details of the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2026 are given in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Ministry of Railways Recruitment Name RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) – Graduate Level Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) CEN No. 06/2026 Total Confirmed Vacancies 3,548 Posts Online Application Dates October 8 to November 6, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM) Educational Qualification Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized university Age Limit 18 to 33 years as of January 1, 2027 (upper age relaxations per rules) Pay Level Scale (7th CPC) Level 5 (₹29,200 initial basic) and Level 6 (₹35,400 initial basic) Selection Stages Phase 1 CBT Phase 2 CBT Document Verification Medical Exam (Note: Typing skill test discontinued for CEN 06/2026; proficiency assessed post-joining) Tentative CBT-1 Exam Date December 2026 Official Application Portal rrbapply.gov.in

RRB NTPC Graduate Notification 2026 Out The RRB NTPC Graduate detailed Notification 2026 PDF for CEN No 06/2026 has been released on 7th October 2026. This detailed notification provides complete information regarding the final post-wise and RRB-wise vacancies, eligibility criteria, application fees, exam pattern, syllabus, selection process, salary, important instructions, and other recruitment conditions. The direct link to download the RRB NTPC Full Notification 2026-27 (Graduate) has been given below: RRB NTPC Graduate Notification 2026 Check Here RRB NTPC Graduate Level 2026 Apply Link RRB started the NTPC Graduate Level application process on October 8, 2026, on the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online till November 10, 2026, from the direct link given below:

RRB NTPC Graduate Level 2026 Apply Link Click Here RRB NTPC Graduate Level Vacancy 2026 The Railway Recruitment Board has announced 3548 vacancies under the RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 (CEN 06/2026). These posts are for graduates and include roles such as Station Master and Junior Account Assistant cum Typist. The posts fall under Pay Level 5 and Pay Level 6. Vacancies are spread across various railway zones and production units, and are listed RRB-wise in the notification. Candidates should check zone-wise vacancies carefully before choosing their RRB, because the choice is final once submitted. RRB NTPC Graduate Post-Wise Vacancy 2026 The 3548 vacancies are spread across several graduate-level posts in Indian Railways zones and production units. Each post has its own pay level and duties, so check the table below before choosing your posts.

Name of Post Total Vacancies (All RRBs) Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor 127 Goods Train Manager 2,750 Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist 300 Senior Clerk Cum Typist 371 Total (All RRBs) 3,548 Steps to Apply for RRB NTPC Graduate 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for RRB NTPC Graduate 2026 Visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

Open the application link for CEN 06/2026 (Non-Technical Popular Categories, Graduate).

Register with your name, mobile number, and email ID, then log in.

Select your preferred RRB and your post preferences after checking your eligibility.

Fill in your personal, educational, and category details carefully.

Upload your scanned photograph, signature, and other required documents.

Pay the application fee online

Review the form, submit it, and download a printout for future use.